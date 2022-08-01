Oak Fire: Crews reach 64% containment, acreage holds steady at 19,244

Crews are continuing to gain containment on the Oak Fire in Mariposa County. CAL FIRE reports there was no growth on the fire overnight and containment increased by 5% to 64%.

The wildfire has scorched 19,244 acres since it first sparked on the afternoon of Friday, July 22nd.

CAL FIRE reports that 116 houses have been destroyed, along with 66 outbuildings.

Currently, the most complex firefighting operation is in the Devil's Gulch area, with crews working to build and secure control lines in incredibly steep and rugged terrain.

Fire personnel are fighting to control the flames from ground and from air, as the wildfire continues to threaten about 200 more buildings.

An 'apocalyptic scene' was captured in Mariposa County Friday as the Oak Fire filled skies with smoke.

The Oak Fire was sparked near the community of Midpines between Mariposa and Yosemite National Park. By evening, it had reached the Sierra National Forest.

Officials have been gradually reducing evacuation orders to fire advisements.

That means residents are allowed in their homes, but should be ready to leave in case flames spread further.

Areas including Triangle Road, some parts of Lushmeadows Subdivision, and all addresses on Highway 140 are now open, but only for residents who live in the area.

You can see updates and details on this evacuation map created by the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office.

Areas marked in red are where residents are ordered to leave. Areas in yellow are under fire advisories.

Governor Newsom has secured federal funding to keep resources and firefighters moving in.

Firefighting efforts are being hampered by hot weather with minimal humidity. The fire is also burning in an area with high tree mortality and dense fuels.

Video taken by an ABC30 crew shows huge, dark clouds of smoke rising from entire hillsides engulfed in flames.

This was the third wildfire to spread rapidly and force evacuation in the county in two weeks.

Firefighters are still trying to fully contain the Washburn Fire.

Several roads in Mariposa County are closed. You can find updates on the road closures on CAL FIRE's page

An evacuation center has been set up by the Red Cross at Mariposa Elementary School. Evacuees are being given safe shelter, water, meals and more resources.

Mariposa Elementary School, 5044 Jones Street, Mariposa, CA 95338

Small Animals: Mariposa County SPCA 5599 Hwy 49 North, Mariposa (full)

Small Animals: Mariposa Elementary School 5044 Jones St. Mariposa (6th and Jones)

Large Animals: Mariposa County Fairgrounds 5007 Fairgrounds Rd. Mariposa

Large Animals: Coarsegold Rodeo Grounds 44777 Rodeo Grounds Ln Coarsegold

Officials are urging anyone who needs information to call the Oak Fire information line: 844-MMU-FIRE (844-668-3473)