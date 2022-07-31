Watch: George Pickens lays out for one handed grab at training camp
Former Georgia star receiver George Pickens is already turning heads at his first NFL training camp with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The second-round pick has been making catches like this dating back to his early days at Georgia.
Pickens is already working with the first-team offense in Pittsburgh, and will have an opportunity to contribute right away this season.
The Steelers kickoff the regular season versus the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 11.>
