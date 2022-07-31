ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Watch: George Pickens lays out for one handed grab at training camp

By J.C. Shelton
 3 days ago
Former Georgia star receiver George Pickens is already turning heads at his first NFL training camp with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The second-round pick has been making catches like this dating back to his early days at Georgia.

Pickens is already working with the first-team offense in Pittsburgh, and will have an opportunity to contribute right away this season.

The Steelers kickoff the regular season versus the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 11.>

