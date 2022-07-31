Police Activity Prompts Shelter-in-Place Order at Corona Apartments

mynewsla.com
foxla.com
Police looking for man who was armed with rifle at Corona apartment complex
CORONA, Calif. - Corona Police are searching for the suspect who was involved in an officer-involved shooting. On July 31, around 5:40 a.m., officers responded to the Ashton Apartments on Stoneridge Dr. After receiving reports of a man armed with a gun. When officers arrived on scene, they located the suspect walking in the parking lot holding a rifle.
mynewsla.com
Two Women Shot, One Fatally, During Family Dispute in San Jacinto
A 67-year-old woman suspected of shooting two relatives, killing one, during a confrontation at a San Jacinto home was being held without bail Wednesday. Nancy Susan Wischmeyer of San Jacinto was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning Tuesday on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. According...
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages Hawthorne House, Hazmat Team Sent to Scene
A fire badly damaged a house in Hawthorne Wednesday, and authorities were working to determine if a meth lab was in operation at the scene. Firefighters were sent to the 4700 block of West 136th Street at about 8:50 a.m., the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported. The fire burned...
police1.com
80-year-old store owner who shot robber's 'arm off' speaks out
NORCO, Calif. — Security video of an 80-year-old store owner who shot an armed robber’s “arm off” while he entered into the man’s convenience store with a semi-automatic rifle has gone viral. Now, the store owner, who suffered a heart attack as a result of the incident, is speaking out for the first time.
mynewsla.com
Corona Police Confront Man Carrying Rifle, Leading to Gunfire
A man suspected of brandishing a rifle outside a Corona apartment complex, prompting police officers to shoot at him, was at large Wednesday, with authorities asking for the public’s help in identifying him. According to the Corona Police Department, the officer-involved shooting happened shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday outside...
Vehicle fire spreads to brush near freeway interchange in Pomona area
A vehicle fire that spread to dry brush in Pomona prompted the closure of several freeway transition roads Tuesday.
Help sought identifying possible juvenile hospitalized in L.A. for nearly 2 weeks
The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services asked the public for help Tuesday in identifying a possible juvenile who has been hospitalized for nearly two weeks. The unidentified male patient was brought into County-USC Medical Center On July 22, the Department of Health Services stated in a news release. No further information about the […]
mynewsla.com
Burglary Suspect Arrested in Palmdale
A man is in custody Wednesday after he tried to burglarize a fast food location in Palmdale. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station responded at approximately 11:48 a.m. Tuesday to an alarm at a Wienerschnitzel’s restaurant in the 3000 block of East Avenue S, Lt. Jeffery Rhea of the Palmdale Station told City News Service.
3 killed in fiery Rialto crash identified by police
The three people who died in a fiery multi-vehicle crash in Rialto on Monday have been identified, the Rialto Police Department announced. Paul Larios, a 35-year-old man from San Bernardino; Ashley Gilroy, a 33-year-old woman from Highland; and Marlee Maldonado, an 8-year-old girl from Highland, all died as a result of the crash, police said […]
mynewsla.com
Men Charged with Trying to Rob Norco Shop, Where Elderly Owner Shot One
Felony charges were filed Wednesday against four men accused of trying to rob a Norco liquor store, where the shotgun-wielding owner opened fire on the armed men, wounding one and prompting all of them to beat a hasty retreat. DaShawn Lee Belvin, 23, Davon Anthony Broadus, 24, of Inglewood, Justin...
foxla.com
Homicide investigation launched in Victorville after man's mysterious autopsy findings
VICTORVILLE, Calif. - Detectives with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department launched a homicide investigation after an autopsy revealed a man found dead on a dirt access road died from a gunshot wound. On Saturday, July 2 just after 3:10 p.m., deputies were called to an area near Gas...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Menifee-Area Crash Identified
Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was killed in a Monday morning traffic crash in the Menifee area. The crash was reported shortly before 6 a.m. on the southbound 215 Freeway north of McCall Boulevard, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. One person died at the scene, and another...
mynewsla.com
At Least 70 Residents Displaced After Fire at Moreno Valley Apartment Complex
At least 70 people were displaced Wednesday evening after a fire partially destroyed a Moreno Valley apartment complex. Riverside County Fire Department firefighters were called just before 6:55 p.m. to the 13200 block of Heacock Street, near Moreno Valley Community Park, on what was initially reported as a fire in the attic of a two-story commercial building, according to a department statement.
mynewsla.com
Palmdale Man Fatally Shot in Tujunga; Investigation Underway
A Palmdale man was found shot to death Tuesday in a vehicle in Tujunga, and authorities sought the public’s help to solve the crime. Officers sent to the 8100 block of Foothill Boulevard around 12:45 a.m. found the man in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Annie Hernandez told City News Service.
L.A. Weekly
2 Injured in Single-Car Crash on Jurupa Avenue [Riverside, CA]
Traffic Accident near Pachappa Drive Left Two Hurt. The accident occurred around 2:18 a.m. along Jurupa Avenue and Pachappa Drive, within the Magnolia Center neighborhood. Furthermore, according to reports, their vehicle veered off the road, over a barrier, and into a railroad for unknown reasons. Consequently, both men managed to...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Identify Burbank Man Killed in Palm Springs Crash
Authorities Tuesday identified a 31-year-old man who was killed in a fatal collision in Palm Springs caused by someone suspected of driving under the influence. The collision occurred around 9 p.m. Saturday, according to the Palm Springs Police Department. Investigators said a vehicle driven by Kevin Atteberry, 57, of Los...
2urbangirls.com
CA Police detective caught in sting operation
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A veteran Santa Ana police detective who was allegedly caught up in a sting operation was charged Tuesday with child annoyance. Gregory Daniel Beaumarchais, 43, was charged with one misdemeanor count of annoying or molesting a person believed to be a child. He is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 13.
mynewsla.com
County Authorities Identify Man Killed on 10 Freeway
A pedestrian who was struck and killed in a vehicle collision on the Santa Monica (10) Freeway was identified Wednesday. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called to the eastbound Santa Monica Freeway west of La Brea Avenue around 3:58 a.m. Tuesday when they learned a pedestrian had been fatally hit by a vehicle, said CHP Officer Peter Nicholson.
L.A. Weekly
Philip Dale Roebuck Apprehended after Hit-and-Run on Crown Valley Parkway [Laguna Niguel, CA]
24-Year-Old Woman Hurt in Hit-and-Run Accident near Nueva Vista. The accident happened between Golden Lantern and Nueva Vista. Furthermore, as per reports, police responded to a traffic collision involving a dark-colored 2014-18 Subaru Forester. However, Roebuck fled the scene westbound on Crown Valley Parkway toward Pacific Coast Highway but was...
mynewsla.com
Woman Found Dead in Woodland Hills Home; Investigation Underway
A woman was found dead Tuesday evening at a Woodland Hills home that showed “evidence of a fire.”. Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters were called about 7:40 p.m. to 20873 Martha St., near Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center, after the woman was found dead inside the one-story home “where there was evidence of a fire,” according to the department’s Brian Humphrey.
