Greenwood, DE

*Update – Subject Located* Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Greenwood Man

 3 days ago
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Milton Woman

Delaware State Police Troop 7 is issuing a Gold Alert for 20-year-old Shianne Hall-McBride of Milton, DE. Hall-McBride was last seen on July 29, 2022, at approximately 4:00 p.m. in the Milton, DE area. Attempts to contact or locate Hall-McBride have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being.
MILTON, DE
WBOC

Police ID Victim in Lincoln Homicide Investigation

LINCOLN, Del. - Delaware State Police have released the name of a man whose body was found in Lincoln over the weekend. Troopers identified the victim as Jose Santiago-Zamora Jimenez, 40, of Charlotte, N.C. Police said that at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, July 31, troopers responded to Staytonville Road west...
LINCOLN, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

State Police Arrest Subject for Assaulting Trooper

Delaware State Police have arrested 28-year-old Wade Wilson of Millsboro, DE for felony assault and other charges following an investigation that began on Monday afternoon. On August 1, 2022, at approximately 12:07 p.m., troopers responded to the area of Webbs Lane in Dover regarding a stolen motor vehicle. Troopers were advised that a gold 2009 Ford Crown Victoria was at this location, which had been reported overnight as stolen. A trooper contacted the occupant of the parked sedan, who was later identified as Wade Wilson. Wilson refused to comply with the trooper’s commands, and he subsequently placed the vehicle in drive and began accelerating forward. Wilson dragged the trooper with his vehicle until the trooper struck a tree. The vehicle then collided with a sign and came to a stop in a grassy area. Wilson exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot. The trooper was treated at an area hospital for several physical injuries sustained during the encounter.
DOVER, DE
WMDT.com

Police: Body found in Lincoln, criminal investigation underway

LINCOLN, Del. – A criminal investigation is underway after police say a man was found dead early Sunday morning in Lincoln. Troopers received a report at around 1:30 a.m. regarding a subject lying near the roadway in the area of Staytonville Road, west of North Union Church Road. On arrival, troopers found an unknown male subject deceased. The subject has not yet been identified, and the investigation is ongoing at this time.
LINCOLN, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Homicide Unit Conducting Criminal Investigation

The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is currently conducting a criminal investigation in the Lincoln area that began on Sunday morning. On July 31, 2022, at approximately 1:30 a.m., troopers responded to the area of Staytonville Road west of North Union Church Road for a report of a subject lying near the roadway. Troopers arrived on-scene and discovered an unknown male subject deceased at this location. The male subject has yet to be identified, and the investigation is still ongoing at this time.
LINCOLN, DE
WBOC

Car Slams into Seaford Business

A car ran into Butler's Sewing Center damaging the building in Seaford. The business has been open for 50 years. The 22-year-old driver has been arrested for DUI and remains in hospital.
SEAFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Motorcyclist injured in Oak Orchard crash

A motorcyclist was airlifted to Christiana Hospital following an Aug. 2 crash on River Road in Oak Orchard. Emergency responders from Indian River Volunteer Fire Company responded to the incident about 6:30 p.m. Additional assistance was provided by Delaware State Police, Mid-Sussex Rescue Squad and Sussex County Paramedics. The crash...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
nccpdnews.com

POLICE SEEK PUBLIC ASSISTANCE IN IDENTIFYING THEFT SUSPECTS

(Newark, DE 19711) On July 30th, 2022, patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the unit block of Possum Hollow Road. When the officers arrived, they learned that the suspects had removed a credit card from the victim’s vehicle. As the officers continued their investigation, they discovered that the suspects had used the stolen card at a nearby store.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Nottingham MD

Essex man killed in Cecil County boat explosion

ESSEX, MD—Maryland Natural Resources Police are investigating after an Essex man was killed in a weekend boat explosion in Cecil County. Authorities say Michael Steinmetz, 69, died in Saturday night’s explosion on the Bohemia River. A good Samaritan tried to save Steinmetz but he was pronounced dead at...
CECIL COUNTY, MD
WGMD Radio

Milford Man Charged with Weapons & Traffic Violations after Dewey Beach Traffic Stop

A traffic stop by Dewey Beach Police early Sunday morning led to the arrest of a Milford man. Police contacted the driver, 24 year old Dontwain Cornish, on Coastal Highway in the area of King Charles Avenue, and saw marijuana in plain view in the vehicle. Cornish also admitted to having a concealed firearm in the vehicle. Police recovered a fully loaded SAR 9mm handgun and another fully loaded magazine.
MILFORD, DE
CBS Baltimore

Friends, colleagues remember Dr. Michael Steinmetz, man killed in Cecil County boat explosion

BALTIMORE -- Friends and colleagues of Dr. Michael Steinmetz, a leading figure at the National Eye Institute, who died in a boat explosion last weekend, are remembering his legacy. In 15 years at the institute, Steinmetz became what they call a top-five executive employee. But what stood out most to his colleagues, who called him Mike, wasn't his immense intellect or achievements -- it was how he made everyone around him feel."He was just a wonderful human being. Everybody loved working with Mike," said Cheri Wiggs, a program director at the National Eye Institute."It didn't matter where you were in the...
CECIL COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

1 dead in Cecil County boat explosion over weekend

CECIL COUNTY, Md. — A boat exploded Saturday night, leaving a man dead and another person injured. Maryland Natural Resources Police said the boat exploded just after 7 p.m. near Veazey Cove in Cecil County. NRP said an officer and a good Samaritan attempted life-saving measures. NRP identified the...
CECIL COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Wicomico County Law Enforcement Tackle Fentanyl Trafficking

SALISBURY, Md. - According to the Drug Enforcement Agency, just 2 milligrams of fentanyl can kill someone. Last week, the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office seized 96 grams of it. That is enough to have the potential to kill half the population of Wicomico County. Sheriff Mike Lewis says this is...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Milton Man Pleads Guilty for Trespassing in Capitol Riot

Jeffrey Schaefer of Milton plead guilty Tuesday for charges relating to the January 6th Capitol Riot. Schaefer was arrested in January on four charges including disorderly conduct and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds.
MILTON, DE

