Man Accused of DUI in Fatal Palm Springs Crash

Man Charged in Fatal Stabbing on Bus in Desert Hot Springs
A 42-year-old man accused of stabbing another man to death on a bus in Desert Hot Springs was charged with murder Wednesday. In addition to murder, Israel Eduardo Perez of Desert Hot Springs was charged with one felony count of being a convicted felon and narcotic addict owning or possessing a firearm.
Corona Police Confront Man Carrying Rifle, Leading to Gunfire
A man suspected of brandishing a rifle outside a Corona apartment complex, prompting police officers to shoot at him, was at large Wednesday, with authorities asking for the public’s help in identifying him. According to the Corona Police Department, the officer-involved shooting happened shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday outside...
Authorities ID 80-Year-Old La Quinta Resident in Fatal Collision
A man who died in the hospital following a traffic collision was identified Tuesday as an 80-year-old La Quinta resident. John Steiner suffered major injuries around 9:40 a.m. Sunday when deputies responded to the intersection of Seeley Drive and Miles Avenue in La Quinta to a two-vehicle major injury traffic collision, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Men Charged with Trying to Rob Norco Shop, Where Elderly Owner Shot One
Felony charges were filed Wednesday against four men accused of trying to rob a Norco liquor store, where the shotgun-wielding owner opened fire on the armed men, wounding one and prompting all of them to beat a hasty retreat. DaShawn Lee Belvin, 23, Davon Anthony Broadus, 24, of Inglewood, Justin...
Third Person Charged in Death of Man Found in Vehicle in Thermal
The third suspect arrested in the death of a man found inside a burning vehicle in Thermal was charged Wednesday. Ireneo Dominguez Lagunes, 56, was charged with felony counts of committing arson on a property, having a fire explosive and being an accessory aid. The other two suspects were charged...
Seventeen Arrested in Probation and Parole Compliance Operation
One woman and 14 men were behind bars Wednesday following a probation and parole compliance operation in the eastern Coachella Valley. The Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force checked various locations at around 7 a.m. Tuesday as part of the operation, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Two Women Shot, One Fatally, During Family Dispute in San Jacinto
A 67-year-old woman suspected of shooting two relatives, killing one, during a confrontation at a San Jacinto home was being held without bail Wednesday. Nancy Susan Wischmeyer of San Jacinto was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning Tuesday on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. According...
Man Convicted of DUI-Fatal Crash in Santa Ana
A 31-year-old previously convicted drunk driver was found guilty Tuesday of second-degree murder for an alcohol-fueled crash that killed a veteran newspaper editor near his Santa Ana home two years ago. Louie Robert Villa was also convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, and DUI with a...
Man Killed in Menifee-Area Crash Identified
Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was killed in a Monday morning traffic crash in the Menifee area. The crash was reported shortly before 6 a.m. on the southbound 215 Freeway north of McCall Boulevard, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. One person died at the scene, and another...
County Authorities Identify Man Killed on 10 Freeway
A pedestrian who was struck and killed in a vehicle collision on the Santa Monica (10) Freeway was identified Wednesday. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called to the eastbound Santa Monica Freeway west of La Brea Avenue around 3:58 a.m. Tuesday when they learned a pedestrian had been fatally hit by a vehicle, said CHP Officer Peter Nicholson.
Felon Accused of Fatally Stabbing Man in Noise Dispute to Stand Trial
A gang member accused of joining a cohort in fatally stabbing a Banning man and wounding the victim’s son during a confrontation over loud noise must stand trial on murder and other charges, a judge ruled Wednesday. Jerry Anthony Valdepena, 25, was arrested last year following a years-long investigation...
Man Convicted of Bystander’s Shooting Death in Long Beach
An ex-con was found guilty Wednesday of first-degree murder for opening fire during an argument in Long Beach and killing an innocent bystander. Jurors convicted Thomas Terrell McCreary, 46, of Sylmar, for the Dec. 1, 2018, shooting in the 300 block of Pacific Avenue that killed 24-year-old Anna Perez, who was standing nearby.
Fire Damages Hawthorne House, Hazmat Team Sent to Scene
A fire badly damaged a house in Hawthorne Wednesday, and authorities were working to determine if a meth lab was in operation at the scene. Firefighters were sent to the 4700 block of West 136th Street at about 8:50 a.m., the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported. The fire burned...
Riverside Police Officer Killed in Off-Duty Motorcycle Crash
A Riverside Police Department officer was killed in an off-duty motorcycle crash with a pickup in the Nuevo area east of Perris, authorities said Tuesday. The crash occurred about 7:15 p.m. Monday near Pico Avenue and Santa Rosa Road, said Riverside police Officer Ryan Railsback. The officer’s name was withheld,...
Burglary Suspect Arrested in Palmdale
A man is in custody Wednesday after he tried to burglarize a fast food location in Palmdale. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station responded at approximately 11:48 a.m. Tuesday to an alarm at a Wienerschnitzel’s restaurant in the 3000 block of East Avenue S, Lt. Jeffery Rhea of the Palmdale Station told City News Service.
Ex-Anaheim Police Officer Acquitted of Lying in Police Report
A former Anaheim police officer was acquitted Wednesday of lying on a police report to justify searching a suspect’s vehicle. Dillon Adam Avila, 30, was found not guilty of one felony count of a police officer filing a false report. Prosecutors dismissed a felony count of perjury on July 20, according to court records.
Suspects Arrested in Discovery of Burned Body Found in Vehicle
Three suspects were behind bars Tuesday in connection to the burned body of a Coachella man found inside a vehicle in Thermal last month. Coachella residents Hector Ramiro Yamanaka, 44, Daisy Gil Cabrera, 34, and Ireneo D. Lagunez were arrested in connection to the homicide from July 14, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Suspects Charged in Connection with Burned Body Found in Vehicle in Thermal
Two of three suspects arrested in connection with the death of a man found inside a burning vehicle in Thermal were charged Tuesday — one with murder and the other as an alleged accessory to the crime. Hector Ramiro Yamanaka, 44, of Coachella, was charged with felony counts of...
Palmdale Man Fatally Shot in Tujunga; Investigation Underway
A Palmdale man was found shot to death Tuesday in a vehicle in Tujunga, and authorities sought the public’s help to solve the crime. Officers sent to the 8100 block of Foothill Boulevard around 12:45 a.m. found the man in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Annie Hernandez told City News Service.
Authorities ID Man Killed in Reseda Shooting
Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was fatally shot in Reseda. Officers sent to the 18000 block of Saticoy Street around 12:50 a.m. Friday found the mortally wounded man lying near a tree, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Earl Hunter, 31, died at a hospital, according to the Los...
