Denver police investigate homicide after stabbing death

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a homicide after a stabbing death in the north side of the city Saturday.

The victim was stabbed to death sometime around 3 p.m. in the 4800 block of Washington Street in the city’s Globeville neighborhood, according to police.

Police are still looking for the suspect. Details as to what led up to the incident were not available.

An unrelated stabbing occurred early Sunday morning in the area of West 9th Avenue and North Bannock Street. A man was stabbed and transported to the hospital in this incident.

