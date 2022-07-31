ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver police investigate homicide after stabbing death

By Robert Garrison
 3 days ago
DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a homicide after a stabbing death in the north side of the city Saturday.

The victim was stabbed to death sometime around 3 p.m. in the 4800 block of Washington Street in the city’s Globeville neighborhood, according to police.

Police are still looking for the suspect. Details as to what led up to the incident were not available.

An unrelated stabbing occurred early Sunday morning in the area of West 9th Avenue and North Bannock Street. A man was stabbed and transported to the hospital in this incident.

Related
CBS Denver

Car meetup organizer arrested after deadly hit-and-run crash

Four days after a deadly crash near 40th Avenue and Peña Boulevard in Denver, the driver suspected of running from the scene is in custody. Taylor Lindsey, 23, was named a suspect almost immediately and he was arrested on Tuesday.Lindsey is on probation for an assault case that happened in December of 2020. According to police paperwork, Lindsey and the victims were at a car meetup in the Denver Tech Center when Lindsey and another man started assaulting the two victims. Lindsey allegedly punched and kicked a victim in the face, and when the victims tried to drive away Lindsey...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado woman devastated after deadly shooting on I-70

The fiancé of a Denver man who was tragically shot and killed during a possible case of road rage Sunday night says she is devastated and lost without her loved one by her side. Tamra Holton's fiancé, Kevin Piaskowski, was shot and killed Sunday night​ near Interstate 70 and Quebec.  The shooting was captured on a nearby driver's dashcam and showed a silver truck swerving around traffic before opening fire at Piaskowski. "The situation has been so daunting, and the last 24 hours have been nothing but a nightmare," Holton told CBS4's Dillon Thomas. Since the shooting, Holton has been surrounded...
DENVER, CO
