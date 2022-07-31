Celtics legend Bill Russell dies at 88

www.thescore.com
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 great burger places in BostonAlina AndrasBoston, MA
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
Lakers Rumors: Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan Signs Four-Year Contract To Remain Face Of Kobe Bryant’s Nike Shoe Line
Kobe Bryant’s signature shoes hit production lines again after Vanessa Bryant announced the late Los Angeles Lakers legend’s brand would remain with Nike. Many NBA stars — including Lakers forward Anthony Davis — started to stockpile the precious Kobes when news broke about a potential end to Nike’s partnership with the Bryant estate. But in March 2022, Vanessa confirmed the Bryant family’s reunion with the sportswear manufacturer in an agreement that included financial support for the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.
‘He is not the face of the Kobe line’: Vanessa Bryant slams reports about DeMar DeRozan taking over Kobe Bryant’s Nike sneaker line
It was announced on Sunday that Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan had just agreed to a new deal with Nike. In the report, NBA insider Shams Charania noted that DeRozan will now become the new face of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant’s iconic sneaker line. Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s wife, has now completely refuted this […] The post ‘He is not the face of the Kobe line’: Vanessa Bryant slams reports about DeMar DeRozan taking over Kobe Bryant’s Nike sneaker line appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Larry Bird pens heartfelt statement following the passing of Bill Russell
Larry Bird reflected on what Celtics icon Bill Russell meant to him in a heartfelt statement following the Hall of Famer passing away Sunday.
Shaquille O'Neal Has Blunt Message For Kevin Durant After Trade Request
Shaquille O'Neal seemingly threw some shade at Kevin Durant during an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show this week. Eisen asked O'Neal if he would trade for Durant if he were the Boston Celtics, and the big fella firmly said "hell no" to the idea, suggesting that Boston should build around its "young nucleus" instead of trading for KD.
Lakers: LeBron James 'Badly Wants' Russell Westbrook Swapped for Kyrie Irving
Marc Stein reinforced the notion that LeBron James has little to no desire to spend another season with Russell Westbrook.
Dell Curry drops bold Stephen Curry prediction: ‘He definitely can play at this level for years to come’
Stephen Curry joined some pretty elite company last season by winning his first Bill Russell Finals MVP Award. The Golden State Warriors superstar is now one of six players in NBA history with at least four championships, two regular-season MVPs and one Finals MVP to his name, alongside Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic […] The post Dell Curry drops bold Stephen Curry prediction: ‘He definitely can play at this level for years to come’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Doug Christie isn't playing any games when it comes to his impressive net worth
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be married to an NBA superstar? Well look no further…. Basketball Wives have returned for the tenth season on VH1. The hit show gives viewers an insight into the lives of the wifes, ex-wifes and girlfriends of famous basketballers. Amongst...
Warriors get needed toughness, dog mindset in Green signing
The Warriors lost more than stats and numbers with their handful of subtractions in free agency this summer. A piece of their heart and soul vanished, becoming memories of a championship celebration instead of members of the squad going forward. Juan Toscano-Anderson always will represent Oakland and Dub Nation will...
How Is This Former Lakers Star Still A Free Agent?
Dennis Schroder still remains a free agent on August 2. The veteran point guard has played for the Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets.
NBA・
Bill Russell Received Just One Scholarship Offer in High School
He attended San Francisco where he had one of the best freshman years in the school’s history.
Lakers: Highlight Tape of LeBron James' Younger Son, Bryce James, Goes Viral
Bronny James gets most of the headlines, but LeBron's younger son, Bryce James turned heads in a recent game in Las Vegas.
Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard looks jacked in newly released footage
August is peak NBA offseason, but the LA Clippers are hoping to keep their fans on the edge of their seats. Kawhi Leonard isn’t on social media and is rarely seen in public, so footage of the Clippers star always gets fans excited. On Monday, the Clippers posted a series of photos of Leonard and […] The post Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard looks jacked in newly released footage appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BREAKING: Boston Celtics Sign Former 9th Overall Pick
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnaroski, the Boston Celtics have agreed with Noah Vonleh on a training camp deal. The former ninth overall pick has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers, Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets and Brooklyn Nets over his career.
BREAKING: The Phoenix Suns Have Signed A New Player
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnaroski, the Phoenix Suns and Duane Washington Jr. have agreed to a two-way contract.
Lakers News: Kendrick Nunn Has a Message for LA Fans
After missing all of last season, Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn gave a strong message to fans in a recent interview.
Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully dies at 94
Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully died Tuesday at the age of 94, the club announced. "We have lost an icon," Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten said. "The Dodgers' Vin Scully was one of the greatest voices in all of sports. He was a giant of a man not only as a broadcaster, but as a humanitarian. He loved people. He loved life. He loved baseball and the Dodgers. And he loved his family."
Lakers: Proposed Russell Westbrook Trade Lands LA Former First Overall Pick
Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes came up with an interesting Russell Westbrook trade that would send the Lakers guard to the Magic.
Golden State Warriors Officially Sign JaMychal Green
The Golden State Warriors announced that they have signed veteran forward JaMychal Green to a contract on Monday.
Report: Saints' Penning kicked out of practice for fighting
The New Orleans Saints ejected offensive tackle Trevor Penning from practice on Wednesday after he got into a fight with teammates for a third consecutive day, according to Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith. Penning got into an altercation with defensive lineman Malcolm Roach, resulting in both players being sent...
