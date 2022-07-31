Celtics legend Bill Russell dies at 88

Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully died Tuesday at the age of 94, the club announced. "We have lost an icon," Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten said. "The Dodgers' Vin Scully was one of the greatest voices in all of sports. He was a giant of a man not only as a broadcaster, but as a humanitarian. He loved people. He loved life. He loved baseball and the Dodgers. And he loved his family."

