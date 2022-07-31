Cleveland State University reinstates mask mandate on campus as COVID-19 cases rise

www.cleveland.com
3 Places To Get Great Seafood Boils in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
First Local Lit Fest Featuring Akron Authors on August 6thJake WellsAkron, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 great burger places in ClevelandAlina AndrasCleveland, OH
Ohio Department of Health awards $7 million to 26 community organizations
CLEVELAND, Ohio— The Ohio Department of Health has awarded $6.89 million to 26 community-based organizations with the goal of supporting projects that improve the health and lives of residents in Ohio Health Improvement Zones. Ohio Health Improvement Zones are neighborhoods ODH has identified as dealing with socioeconomic and demographic...
nypressnews.com
Some College, No Degree Get Another Chance in Northeast Ohio
For roughly 15,000 stopped out postsecondary students in northeast Ohio, institutional debt, acquired through unpaid tuition, or parking tickets, or student fees, has kept them from accessing their transcripts to re-enroll at a university. Now, those 15,000 individuals will get another chance at completing their degree. The Ohio College Comeback...
Cleveland.com
The voters spoke Tuesday, and they rejected Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish came in third in the Democratic State Central Committee Tuesday, sending a clear message that the county is ready for new leadership. We’re talking about the vote and its meaning on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts...
JumpStart alum to head up Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb’s revamped data-analysis office
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Mayor Justin Bibb has selected Elizabeth Crowe as the new director of quality control and performance management – the city’s data-analysis arm that Bibb intends to revamp in hopes of improving city operations. Crowe, who starts in the role on Monday, spent the last...
Cuyahoga Exec Armond Budish shut out of Democratic State Central Committee seat: The Wake Up for Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Showers and thunderstorms are likely this afternoon, and it will be warm, with highs in the mid- to upper-80s. The volatile weather remains likely overnight, with temps staying in the low 70s. Read more.
Cuyahoga DD and North Coast Community Homes introduce TryTech Smart Apartments in Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County residents with developmental disabilities seeking independent living now have a new option. Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities (Cuyahoga DD) and North Coast Community Homes have teamed up using TryTech smart apartments to provide assistive technology inside four short-term rentals at Lakewood’s Cranford Apartments.
wksu.org
Morning Headlines: Results from Ohio's unusual August primary are here ... and more
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Aug. 3:. Could Akron vote in November on a civilian review board of its police?. Diebold Nixdorf reduces 2022 outlook, cites supply chain, inflation. DeWine says school safety issues go beyond shootings. Akron neighborhoods cancel National Night Out events, citing protests, safety concerns.
Solon Schools announces 2022-23 policy for free and reduced-price meals
SOLON, Ohio -- The Solon City School District has announced its 2022-23 policy for free and reduced-price meals for students unable to pay the full price of meals served under the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs. Each school office and the central office has a copy of the...
Cuyahoga County announces $2 million in small business grants: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County will be spending $2 million of American Rescue Plan Act funding to support local small businesses. The Cuyahoga County Small Business Stimulus Grant Program, approved during a Tuesday county council meeting, would provide grants of up to $50,000 for local businesses that have fewer than 50 employees.
spectrumnews1.com
Cleveland State to require masking in indoor spaces
CLEVELAND — As COVID cases continue to rise in Cuyahoga County, Cleveland State will be implementing a mask policy on Aug. 1. According to CSU's safety protocols, when county levels rise to high, or red, masks will be required in all indoor spaces on campus. The university follows Centers...
Corks on the Concourse is scheduled in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The International Women’s Air & Space Museum has scheduled its annual tasting fundraiser, Corks on the Concourse. The benefit is set for 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2.
Zoo funding, parks and Hispanic culture project part of Cuyahoga County’s $11 million in newly approved ARPA spending: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County Council unanimously approved $11 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding for dozens of projects Tuesday. Some of the 33 approved projects include $2 million to support the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s construction of its Primate Forest, $1 million for a project supporting Hispanic culture in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood, a new playground in Beachwood and more.
Medina County residents graduate, participate at universities
Marietta College: Jack Ellis of Brunswick graduated from Marietta College’s Physician Assistant Studies Program during a ceremony on Saturday, July 23rd. In all, 36 students were part of the 19th graduating class that completed the 26-month program. The Physician Assistant Studies Program began in 2002 after receiving a grant...
NOACA to spend $4 million to install public charging stations across Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency plans to spend $4.14 million to create 47 public charging stations for electric vehicles across Greater Cleveland. The stations will be located in 40 communities, with a majority in Cuyahoga County and others in Lorain, Medina, Lake and Geauga counties....
Cleveland Scene
Mental Health Worker Shortage Grows in Ohio
This story provided by Eye on Ohio, the nonprofit, nonpartisan Ohio Center for Journalism together with the Cleveland Observer. Please join Eye on Ohio's free mailing list as this helps provide more public service reporting to the community. Unprecedented demand and a sparse employee pipeline are adding stress to Ohio’s...
DigitalC helps older adults overcome technological barriers
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- For many older residents of Greater Cleveland, the digital divide can feel like an overwhelming chasm. DigitalC, a Cleveland nonprofit, is working to ensure that older adults have the technological skills they need to re-enter the workforce. The current round of free trainings, each of which lasts...
Are your at-home COVID-19 test kits really expired?
As COVID-19 creeps back into Northeast Ohio, many people are wondering how reliable are the at-home tests with the latest strain?
WYTV.com
Mahoning County Health Commissioner: Most new COVID cases are mild
(WKBN) — With Cuyahoga County bringing mask mandates back into government buildings, we reached out to Mahoning County Public Health. Health Commissioner Ryan Tekac said most new cases are mild. Consultations with hospital systems and commissioners would happen if restrictions are proposed. Some big events and conferences are now...
Should Cuyahoga County spend $219,000 on a dog park used by roughly ‘a dozen’ residents? Councilmembers say no: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Two members of Newburgh Heights Village Council called for Cuyahoga County Council to reject their village’s request for $219,000 in federal COVID relief funds for improvements to a dog park, arguing that few people use the park, and the money is best spent elsewhere. Village councilmembers...
Cuyahoga Falls to host fire truck pull fundraiser Sept. 3
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio – The city of Cuyahoga Falls will hold the second annual Downtown Cuyahoga Falls Fire Truck Pull on Saturday, Sept. 3 from 5-10 p.m. on Front Street. Proceeds will benefit the Cuyahoga Falls Firefighter Memorial Foundation and the construction of a memorial to honor individuals who served as firefighters for the city and especially those who died in the line of duty, according to the city.
