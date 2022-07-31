ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts Training Camp: Rookies Expected to Contribute Early

By Albert Breer
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nY3ir_0gzf8EfI00

Indianapolis is trying to figure out how Alec Pierce and Bernhard Raimann fit within a Matt Ryan-led offense.

Following stops with the Bills , Browns , Steelers , and Bengals , here are five thoughts from Colts training camp...

1) Rookie wide receiver Alec Pierce is going to be a factor in the Colts offense—and the staff expects him to be on the field contributing in Week 1. He’s a nice complement to Michael Pittman on the outside: a longer, lankier, faster target to contrast his stronger, more physical veteran teammate. Now, Indy’s still going to have work out roles between those two, Parris Campbell and a deep tight end room that was bolstered with a couple draft picks. But whatever the mix winds up being, I’d count on Pierce being a part of it.

Jenna Watson/IndyStar/USA TODAY Network

2) Nyheim Hines should have a bigger role than he did a year ago. He had more than 60 catches working with Andrew Luck in 2018 and Philip Rivers in 2020, and I think he gets there again after a little dip in his production last year. Hines should help the Colts manage Jonathan Taylor’s workload, but I also wouldn’t be surprised to be Indy use the two together, with Hines having the ability to play as a slot receiver. Add the depth in the backfield and at receiver to a promising tight end room with two draft picks in it, and I think the offense is tailor-made for Matt Ryan, who’ll be able to effectively play point guard with so much balance at the skill positions.

3) Left tackle’s probably the biggest question mark. The feeling here in Matt Pryor—who played pretty well in Eric Fisher’s place last year—will start Week 1. But third-round pick Bernhard Raimann will have a chance to overtake him eventually, and how quickly that happens should start to shake out soon with the pads going on this week. Raimann’s a little raw, but the big Austrian’s got ability. (One other note, offensive line-wise: I’d expect the Colts to make a push to get a monster extension for Quenton Nelson done over the next three or four weeks).

4) The team’s other third-round pick, Nick Cross, probably won’t have to wait as long for his shot. He’s the one guy everyone at camp in Indy seems to bring up, a guy who runs a 4.3-second 40-yard dash and is strong enough to play in the box. The Colts had him graded similarly to Vikings first-round pick Lewis Cine, and everything they’ve seen since has justified that evaluation.

5) The team’s strength on defense is still at linebacker, with Bobby Okereke, E.J. Speed and Zaire Franklin all off to fast starts this summer. The quality depth the Colts have there should give the team the latitude to take its time bringing Shaquille (Darius) Leonard back from back surgery.

More NFL Coverage:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Tom Brady Explains How He Feels About Rob Gronkowski

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are easily the greatest quarterback and tight end duo of all time. These two were able to win four championships together and you always knew they were going to be dangerous when sharing the field. Whether it be with the New England Patriots or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady and Gronk had the juice to destroy opposing defenses at the drop of a hat.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Football
The Spun

Report: NFL Quarterback Secretly Got Married This Offseason

Some athletes live their lives out in the open. Others play their cards closer to the chest. According to reports from Fox Sports analyst Andy Slater, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got married two weeks ago without any public knowledge. Broward County public records have since confirmed the marriage. Unlike...
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Jim Harbaugh Sends Blunt Message To Ohio State Football

The Ohio State-Michigan rivalry is alive and well. This week, Jim Harbaugh sent a blunt message to the Ohio State football team. On Nov. 26, the Buckeyes will host the Wolverines in The Shoe for the first time since 2018. Harbaugh and his players won't be intimidated by what's expected to be a hostile environment.
COLUMBUS, OH
ClutchPoints

Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon

Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Photo

Josephine Skriver is ready for football. The longtime model and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star is excited for her Las Vegas Raiders to make a run at the Super Bowl this season. Skriver, a Danish model, is a die-hard fan of the Silver and Black. "Summer in San Diego. Also.. THIRTY...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Andrew Luck
FanSided

Baker Mayfield addresses Deshaun Watson suspension, Week 1 matchup vs. Browns

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke on facing off against the Cleveland Browns in Week 1, who will be led by quarterback Jacoby Brissett. The Cleveland Browns were looking to acquire Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans this offseason, despite the fact that he faced multiple allegations of sexual assault and misconduct. Baker Mayfield, the team’s 2018 No. 1 pick requested a trade from the team, which was declined. But when the Browns finalized the trade for Watson, the team was open to send Mayfield elsewhere, which happened to be the Carolina Panthers, their Week 1 opponents.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Colts Tried Out Eight Players

Taylor, 27, was drafted by the Titans in the third round of the 2017 draft out of Western Kentucky. After two years with the Titans, Taylor was traded to the Browns for a seventh-round pick. Taylor spent the 2019 season with the Browns before being released coming out of training...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rookies#American Football#Philip Rivers
ClutchPoints

Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB

The NFL’s three-day trial regarding the Deshaun Watson case concluded last week. However, breaking information leaked Thursday that could impact the result of the case. The NFL interviewed 12 women that accused Watson of sexual misconduct. Allegedly, the league also interviewed the adult son of one of the women. And, according to recent reports (originally […] The post Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

86K+
Followers
37K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy