Hartford Courant

77-year-old Bloomfield man dies after domestic violence complaint

By Susan Dunne, Hartford Courant
 3 days ago

A 77-year-old Bloomfield man who was the victim of an alleged domestic assault on Friday died on Sunday morning, according to police.

Kevin Carter, 32, of 18 Walsh St., originally had been charged with first-degree assault of an elderly person following the incident. Bloomfield police and the state prosecutor’s office plan to upgrade the charge to homicide.

The unidentified victim was found — not breathing and without a pulse — after police received a 911 call around 9 p.m. Friday. The victim was taken to Saint Francis Hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit. The victim died at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Officers detained the suspect in the driveway on Friday and spoke to the person who made the 911 call, police said.

“The complainant reported hearing banging ... and went to see what was happening,” police said in a statement. “The complainant found the victim on the floor suffering severe head and facial injuries and bleeding.”

Carter’s bond has been set at $700,000.

Susan Dunne can be reached at sdunne@courant.com

Comments / 1

Hartford, CT
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

