77-year-old Bloomfield man dies after domestic violence complaint

A 77-year-old Bloomfield man who was the victim of an alleged domestic assault on Friday died on Sunday morning, according to police.

Kevin Carter, 32, of 18 Walsh St., originally had been charged with first-degree assault of an elderly person following the incident. Bloomfield police and the state prosecutor’s office plan to upgrade the charge to homicide.

The unidentified victim was found — not breathing and without a pulse — after police received a 911 call around 9 p.m. Friday. The victim was taken to Saint Francis Hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit. The victim died at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Officers detained the suspect in the driveway on Friday and spoke to the person who made the 911 call, police said.

“The complainant reported hearing banging ... and went to see what was happening,” police said in a statement. “The complainant found the victim on the floor suffering severe head and facial injuries and bleeding.”

Carter’s bond has been set at $700,000.

