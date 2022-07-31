Trump Blames Pelosi, D.C. Mayor Bowser for Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

www.newsweek.com
Viva Satire!
3d ago
A psychiatrist responded that people who suffer from Narcissism, Sociopathy, and Victim Mentality often point fingers at others for their mistakes.
Jay Dolive
3d ago
No matter what Bowser and Pelosi may, or may not have done, it doesn't excuse the fact that he watched the attack on TV for over three hours and did Nothing!
3d ago
Trump tweeted “Be there. Will be wild!” What happened was exactly what he wanted, with the exception of Pence not being intimidated into going along with his coup.
MSNBC
Trump melts down as Fox News turns on MAGA, cancels Trump speech for new GOP darling DeSantis
The splintering within Fox News continues as the network ignores a Trump speech to air Ron DeSantis instead. The former President hitting back and reportedly “tracking which hosts he can count on.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the devastating shift for Trump and one key Fox moment caught on tape, as a host bristles at polling showing most GOP voters want someone other than Trump in 2024. July 29, 2022.
"This is huge": Legal experts react to Liz Cheney's Jan. 6 bombshell claim
Legal experts were stunned on Tuesday when GOP Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming once again dropped a bombshell on witness tampering during her closing statement as vice-chair of the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol. "After our last hearing, President Trump tried to call...
WATCH: Trump appears shocked after crowd boos his Arizona endorsement
Former President Donald Trump appeared stunned when his endorsement of an Arizona congressional hopeful drew boos from his crowd at a rally in Prescott Valley, Arizona, Friday. Trump held the rally to boost his preferred candidates ahead of the Aug. 2 primary, but his recent endorsement of Eli Crane for...
AOL Corp
Trump rally in North Carolina canceled as former president summoned to court
Former President Donald Trump and a host of Republican personalities have canceled their scheduled appearances Friday in Greensboro. News of the cancellation comes as Axios reports Trump, his son, Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, have been scheduled to testify under oath Friday in an investigation into Trump’s finances.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Retired sergeant in Trump's motorcade says Trump was adamant about going to Capitol on Jan. 6
Retired Metropolitan police Sgt. Mark Robinson, who was assigned to former President Donald Trump's motorcade on Jan. 6, told the House committee that he was informed by a Secret Service agent that there was a "heated discussion about going to the capitol."
MSNBC
Trump bracing for indictment? WH lawyer testifying as Giuliani says 45 should have pardoned himself
Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone will go under oath and testify before the Jan. 6 committee. Cipollone was in the West Wing on Jan. 6 and warned Donald Trump’s team against committing “every crime imaginable.” Trump’s former deputy press secretary, who resigned from his administration after the insurrection, is also set to speak before the committee. Meanwhile, Rudy Giuliani spoke out Trump's legal woes, saying the former president “should have pardoned himself.”July 7, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump coup exposed: Midnight military meeting led Trump to Jan. 6 rally, Navarro plot
The 7th Jan. 6th hearing unleashed new details on the shady, ‘off the books” meeting with Trump and controversial figures Sidney Powell and the CEO of Overstock which reportedly centered on the extreme plot to order the military to help steal the election. In Pat Cipollone’s testimony he claimed to not understand how they got into the White House, asking immediately ‘Who are you?’ when entering to break up the meeting. As The Beat previously reported, an aide of Peter Navarro allegedly let in these plotters who were not cleared to be in the White House. Navarro, the normally loud Trump warrior, told Ari Melber he had “no comment on that” meeting. July 14, 2022.
MSNBC guest says Herschel Walker is 'what Republicans want from their Negroes'
The Nation’s Elie Mystal once again attacked Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker while appearing on MSNBC’s "The Cross Connection with Tiffany Cross" on Saturday. Cross began by questioning a poll that claimed that Walker is only a few percentage points behind Democrat and current Georgia Sen. Raphael...
Fact Check: Does Photo Show Melania Trump Standing on Ivana Trump's Grave?
A viral image of the former-president's current spouse shovelling atop his ex-wife's grave caused an uproar on Twitter but is it real?
GOP Rep. Jim Jordan says it's 'wrong' for Senate Republicans to work with Democrats on bills endorsed by Biden
Jordan praised Kevin McCarthy for rejecting Biden-backed bipartisan bills and stated that the GOP leader was "on the side of the American people."
A Capitol Police officer who was injured in the January 6 riot said Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger are the only Republicans who don't 'avoid' him in Congress
Sgt. Aquilino Gonell was forced to retire from law enforcement after he was badly beaten during the siege.
Fact Check: Did Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Make $640M in White House?
As the Joe Biden administration contends with new controversies surrounding the president's son, Hunter, left-leaning pundits have hit back, highlighting several well-documented financial scandals involving Donald Trump's family members. Alleged leaks from Hunter Biden's iCloud account have recently given Republican and pro-Trump supporters new material to further undermine Joe Biden's...
Donald Trump Will 'Turn On Everybody' if He Is Indicted: Mary Trump
Donald Trump would "turn on everybody" if he is indicted, his niece Mary Trump has said. Her comments come as speculation mounts that the former president could be indicted for his role in efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. If that happens, Trump would do everything he...
Jan. 6 rioter who said she wanted to shoot Nancy Pelosi sentenced to 60 days behind bars
A January 6, 2021, US Capitol rioter who said she had looked for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to kill her that day was sentenced to 60 days behind bars Thursday.
Steve Bannon warns Jan. 6 committee staffers 'there's going to be a real committee,' hours after contempt conviction
Steve Bannon was convicted of two counts of contempt of Congress on Friday. He accused the Jan. 6 committee of broadcasting lies and said Republicans needed their own committee. "I would tell the Jan. 6 staff right now: preserve your documents because there's going to be a real committee," he...
Republicans' Chances of Retaking Congress With 100 Days to Midterms: Polls
Analysts and historical precedent suggest the GOP is well-positioned to retake the House and possibly the Senate.
AOL Corp
Retired 3-star general suspended from Army contract after tweet that appeared to mock Jill Biden
WASHINGTON – A retired three-star general was suspended from a $92-an-hour contract consulting the Army and is under investigation after posting a tweet mocking first lady Jill Biden on a hot-button social issue, according to the Army. Retired Lt. Gen. Gary Volesky, the Army's former top spokesman and recipient...
Pro-Trump influencer upset after documents detailing 'substantial' cooperation with FBI are released
WASHINGTON — A pro-Trump social media influencer who was convicted of disorderly and disruptive conduct on the Capitol's grounds for his actions Jan. 6 is upset over the release of court filings this week that were supposed to be sealed and detail the assistance he provided to federal authorities investigating the siege.
Barack and Michelle Obama to return to White House for portrait unveiling
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama at the White House later this fall for the unveiling of their White House portraits, according to an Obama spokesperson and the White House.
Donald Trump Slammed by MAGA Supporters After Tudor Dixon Endorsement
The ex-president is backing Tudor Dixon—seen as a RINO by some of his supporters—in the GOP gubernatorial midterm.
