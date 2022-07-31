ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump Blames Pelosi, D.C. Mayor Bowser for Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

By Fatma Khaled
A psychiatrist responded that people who suffer from Narcissism, Sociopathy, and Victim Mentality often point fingers at others for their mistakes.

Jay Dolive
3d ago

No matter what Bowser and Pelosi may, or may not have done, it doesn't excuse the fact that he watched the attack on TV for over three hours and did Nothing!

Trump tweeted “Be there. Will be wild!” What happened was exactly what he wanted, with the exception of Pence not being intimidated into going along with his coup.

