Decomposing body of missing woman, 22, found in apartment after neighbors complained of ‘rotting’ smell for months
A DECOMPOSED body of a missing 22-year-old woman was found in an apartment after neighbors complained about smelling rotting for months. The remains were discovered to be those of Bianca Hass, who vanished earlier this year, according to the Lake County Coroner's office. Hass was last heard from on January...
Ring Camera Captures Cops Prying Lock Off Door to Evict Family -- Only to Realize They're At Wrong House
Someone's heard saying, "Oh, s--- ... oh, dammit" as the three men start to put the pieces together. A Florida woman watched her Ring camera footage in shock as two police deputies and a third man attempted pry open her front door while she was visiting her mother. Jennifer Michele...
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart
When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
Car thieves have been using phones to steal vehicles
A string of car thefts that started in Milwaukee seems to have made its way to Pittsburgh. The group in Milwaukee started stealing Hyundais and Kia’s using only their phones - then mechanically and cosmetically damaging the cars.
People
Texas Dad Allegedly Lured Teen Daughters with Promise to Take Them to Restaurant Before Murdering Them
Testimony has begun in the trial of a Texas taxicab driver, charged with murdering his two teenage daughters in 2008. Yaser Abdel Said had spent a dozen years on the run before his capture by the FBI in Justin, Texas, nearly two years ago. Said, 65, had spent six years...
Mississippi Man Calls Black Teens Racial Slur Before Trying to Run Them Over in Vehicle
A Mississippi man has been charged with nine counts of simple assault -attempt by physical menace to create fear – after a video showed him allegedly attempting to run over nine Black teenagers riding bicycles, and calling them a racial slur. As Tippah News reports, the incident took place...
Police Bust Catalytic Converter Thieves They Say Caused $11.6M in Damages
via Homeland SecurityCatalytic converters were stolen up to 100 miles outside of Houston
Texas dad shoots 2 teen robbers to protect wife, infants inside car
A Texas dad shot two teenage attempted robbers in self-defense on Monday after the pair tried entering his car with two infants inside. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, units responded to a shooting at the 6800 block of Feather Creek Drive just after midnight on Monday. Gonzalez said...
11-Year-Old Black Boy 'Brutally Attacked' By Police At State Fair, BLM Says
'Elijah [Hunter] was tackled by police and his friends were not. Elijah is Black and his friends are white,' a spokesperson for Black Lives Matter Sacramento said.
A worker removes a 1965 Ford Mustang from the tracks of the Subway
A worker removes a 1965 Ford Mustang from the tracks of the Subway, after a young woman accidentally entered the Subway Surface Tunnel entrance at 40th. Street in Philadelphia (December 14th 1965)retralspeller62.
Brinks Truck Robbed in What Might Be the Most Valuable Jewel Heist in History
Drivers left Brinks truck alone to get pinched for over $100 million in jewels. The post Brinks Truck Robbed in What Might Be the Most Valuable Jewel Heist in History appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Woman fatally shot in neck among large group of people in West Philadelphia
Police are investigating a shooting in West Philadelphia that left a woman dead Thursday night. The victim had been with a large group of people when the shots rang out around 11 p.m. at 46th Street and Fairmount Avenue.
Iman Shumpert Reportedly Arrested For Felony Weed Possession: See Mugshot Photo
Iman Shumpert has been arrested. The former NBA star, 32, was reportedly found with a “sizeable” amount of marijuana while traveling through the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday, July 30, per PEOPLE. The outlet also published his mugshot on Wednesday, August 3, which can be seen below. The cannabis was found in his backpack by TSA screeners at security, who reported a “green leafy substance” to police. Authorities then responded at approximately 2:40 p.m, confirming 6.12 ounces of marijuana was present after running an on-site mobile test. The Brooklyn Nets player also admitted to possessing marijuana before being placed under arrest and transported to the airport jail, per the publication.
Suspected burglar charges armed homeowner in Pleasant Grove with fatal results
A Pleasant Grove confrontation turned deadly over the weekend when a man pretending to be armed charged a homeowner who really was. Late Saturday, police were told a man was trying to break into cars on Quinto Drive
New Jersey councilwoman refuses to resign over video showing alleged hit-and-run crash with cyclist
Shocking video shows the moments a New Jersey councilwoman allegedly plowed down a bicyclist while speeding through an intersection and kept going in an apparent hit-and-run accident. Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise is accused of failing to slow or stop her car after striking the cyclist at the intersection of...
2 people killed by driver fleeing police in South L.A. were unhoused
L.A. County coroner's officials identified the victims as Alberto Leal, 44, and Lashonda Davis, 43. The driver struck what appeared to be an encampment.
Akron man accused of buying home, Tesla with drug money
An Akron man was arrested Wednesday on a 26-count indictment alleging he used proceeds obtained from the sale of controlled substances and a wire fraud scheme to purchase a $325,000 home in Akron, as well as a Tesla-brand automobile. In a release, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District...
FBI arrests man with a military-style rifle near the home of a high-profile Iranian dissident journalist
The FBI wants to know why a man was near the New York City home of a well-known Iranian journalist and author while allegedly in possession of an illegal military-style rifle loaded with 30 rounds. The agency is probing whether the suspect, federally charged with possession of a firearm that...
Two Bucks County locals save man from burning vehicle
Michael Walowy, of Southampton, and George Hockins, of Warminster, didn’t expect to earn “hero” status during their drive to the former’s vacation home in Chenango County, New York. But when a horrifying sight unfolded before their eyes, they knew they had no choice but to step...
