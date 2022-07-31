Man arrested after using hatchet in road rage incident

www.wfsb.com
Linda
3d ago
$2,500 bond and out? you have to be kidding this guy is a loose cannon and capable of hurting someone. doesn't even go to court until September. they may have well have bought him a happy meal and an ice cream
Eyewitness News
Newington police make arrest for shots fired incident on Berlin Turnpike
NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Newington police made an arrest for a shots fired incident on the Berlin Turnpike last fall. Police said it happened on November 22 at the intersection of Pane Road. Nobody was injured in the shooting, authorities said. Marquees Rodriguez, 18, of Hartford, was arrested in...
NewsTimes
CT state trooper faces new charges for previous assaults, police say
VERNON — A Connecticut State Police trooper accused of hitting a woman in the face has been charged again, this time in connection with past assaults and threats, police said. Jaime Solis, 29, turned himself in to the Vernon Police Department on Wednesday after learning there was a warrant...
Eyewitness News
Convicted felon accused of firing shots at a vehicle full of people in Meriden
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A convicted felon fired a handgun at a vehicle full of people, which included a baby, in Meriden on Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Shanice Perez, 23, was charged with violating a protective order, criminal possession of a firearm, breach of peace, criminal attempt at first-degree assault, risk of injury to a minor, criminal use of a firearm, and three counts of first-degree reckless endangerment.
Eyewitness News
Middletown police searching for man wanted in May shooting
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Middletown police are searching for a man wanted in a May shooting. Authorities said it happened on May 15 at the Traverse Square housing complex. Police identified the man as Nahkyn Durazzo, 22, of Middletown. There is a warrant out for his arrest with a...
Three men flee Groton pharmacy with narcotics: Police
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Groton Police Department is investigating a narcotics theft at a Walgreens pharmacy on Wednesday, officials said. According to police, three men with hooded sweatshirts and facial coverings were seen entering the drug store at 441 Long Hill Rd. around 10:30 a.m. The men went to the pharmacy section, jumped the […]
Register Citizen
Police: Cars crash on Route 8 in Harwinton while avoiding wrong-way driver
HARWINTON — Two drivers collided on Route 8 while trying to avoid a wrong-way vehicle, according to state police. There were no reported injuries from the crash. The wrong-way car was not involved in the collision, police said in an email Wednesday. Dispatchers with Troop L in Litchfield received...
Eyewitness News
Two men arrested for cooking oil theft in Ledyard
LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) – Two men are facing charges after a cooking oil theft in Ledyard. Police said it happened early Wednesday morning at the Village Pizza restaurant on Route 12. Ledyard police responded to the report of a burglary at the restaurant around 1:59 a.m. The two men...
Eyewitness News
Police search for missing mother and child
BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Police in Bridgeport said early Thursday that they are searching for a missing mother and child. According to police, 15-year-old Emily Benitez and her infant son were reported missing just after midnight. Benitez is described as a female. She is 5′1″ and weighs about 110 pounds....
Register Citizen
Milford police: Man hit person with car after basketball game fight
MILFORD — A Middletown man was charged Monday with hitting a man with his car after a basketball game, according to police. Brian Kessler, 33, of Middletown, turned himself in on an arrest warrant stemming from an incident on June 28, the Milford Police Department said in a news release.
Eyewitness News
Man arrested after fleeing crash on I-91 in Rocky Hill
ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – State police arrested a man who fled a crash on I-91 in Rocky Hill Monday night. Police said it happened on I-91 north before Exit 24. Euris Tejada, 29, of Rocky Hill, was driving and struck the rear of a Chevrolet that was slowing down, said police.
Hamden officer killed in crash 2 days after retiring
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Hamden police officer was killed in a crash just two days after retiring from the department, according to Hamden police. The department said Officer Michael Pantera was killed during a crash in North Branford on August 2. Officer Pantera, a 24-year veteran of the Hamden Police Department, retired two days […]
themonroesun.com
DUI arrest: Man found asleep at the wheel, a beer between his legs
MONROE, CT — A 25-year-old Bridgeport man allegedly went off the road while traveling on Route 110 in his Honda Civic Sunday morning, drove on the grass, and down the adjacent driveway of a home near Old Tannery Road, where he parked on the back lawn and fell asleep with the engine running and a beer between his legs, according to police.
Eyewitness News
East Hartford woman reported missing
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A Silver Alert was issued for a missing woman from East Hartford. State police said 26-year-old Glorimari Machicote was last seen on July 26. Troopers described her as standing 5′4″ tall and weighing 165 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Machicote...
Eyewitness News
Bloomfield man charged in grandfather’s death
BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A Bloomfield man is charged with beating his grandfather. Kevin Carter was charged with assault first-degree on Monday. Police said Thomas Savage was found severely beaten in his home. He died Sunday. Carter’s arraignment Monday at Hartford Superior Court was quick. He was arrested over the...
Man's death closes pool at Hubbard Park in Meriden
MERIDEN, Conn. — A man died on Wednesday after being pulled from the pool at Hubbard Park in Meriden. Meriden police said that at around 3:37 p.m. there was a medical emergency at the pool. Lifeguards rescued a 72-year-old male from the pool who was unresponsive and emergency personnel began giving the man CPR.
Man seriously injured after crashing into Guilford barn
GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was seriously injured after crashing his car into a barn in Guilford on Tuesday, police said. According to the Guilford Police Department, the crash occurred on Durham Road after a car was traveling northbound and crossed into the southbound lane. The car sustained serious damage and the driver was […]
Eyewitness News
Portland horse trainer faces 20 charges of animal cruelty
ANSWER DESK: Is Hartford seeing more violence so far this year?. Hartford’s homicide total this year now up to 23 after a man was killed this week.
33-Year-Old Killed In Route 8 Shelton Crash
A man died after a single-vehicle crash in Fairfield County over the weekend. The crash took place on Route 8 in Shelton around 12:35 a.m., Sunday, July 31. According to state police, New Haven County resident Julian Torres III, age 33, of Naugatuck, was driving a 2006 Suzuki GSX-R600 in the left lane and for an unknown reason veered toward the median when the crash occurred.
Texas man charged in connection with deadly crash of two people in Chicopee
A man from Texas is being charged in connection with the deaths of two people after a crash in the area of Montgomery and Grattan streets Friday.
1 dead, 2 injured in Hartford shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – One man is dead and two others have been hospitalized following a shooting on Winter Street in Hartford. This incident marks Hartford’s 23rd homicide this year. The fatal shooting took place just before 11 p.m. on Monday night, according to police. Officers responded to two ShotSpotter notifications in the area of […]
