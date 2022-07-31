Sports betting, tax relief bills expected to emerge Sunday, top Massachusetts state senator says with just hours of formal lawmaking remaining

www.masslive.com
Massachusetts tax relief: Baker sidesteps accusations from House Speaker over lack of communication
Gov. Charlie Baker waved aside accusations Wednesday lobbed by House Speaker Ron Mariano that his administration remained mum on an obscure state statute that upended $1 billion in tax relief to Bay Staters earlier this week on Beacon Hill. Baker, a Republican, insinuated that lawmakers should not have been caught...
Tax relief in Massachusetts: Lieutenant governor hopefuls want Beacon Hill to address botched bill but keep obscure tax cap in place
The three Democrats running for lieutenant governor — two of whom are already elected officials on Beacon Hill — decried the Massachusetts Legislature’s botched handling of tax relief during a GBH News primary debate Tuesday without taking culpability in the matter that nixed the immediate possibility of financial aid, including $250 stimulus checks.
Sports betting in Massachusetts likely delayed for at least 3 months, may not go live until 2023, according to Mass Gaming Commission
The Massachusetts Gaming Commission pumped the brakes Thursday morning on expectations that sports betting could be in place in time for the fall football season as some state lawmakers have suggested this week and instead urged people to consider the amount of regulatory work that needs to be done to set up a new industry.
No Tax Rebate Checks for Struggling Massachusetts Taxpayers
The Massachusetts Legislative session ended on Monday morning without lawmakers voting on tax relief for beleaguered taxpayers who would argue they could use a break about now. Legislators pulled an all-nighter Sunday into Monday before gaveling the session to a close. Lawmakers are back in the district campaigning for re-election,...
Chiefs of Police Association says ‘we’re glad’ lawmakers approved license to carry law changes in light of Supreme Court decision
The head of the state’s chiefs of police association said a proposal to bring Massachusetts’ license to carry laws into compliance with a recent Supreme Court ruling “makes sense” and still allows chiefs to reasonably regulate licenses in their communities. Changes to the state’s license to...
wamc.org
Massachusetts legislature approves marijuana law reforms
The Massachusetts legislature has made some significant changes to the law governing the state’s burgeoning multi-billion dollar marijuana industry. A bill approved Monday in the hours before the end of formal sessions targets local fees demanded of marijuana businesses, creates a fund to help people who were victims of the war on drugs break into the legitimate cannabis industry, and advances the licensing of so-called “cannabis cafes.”
commonwealthmagazine.org
Baker in take-it-or-leave-it position on climate bill
THE LEGISLATURE returned compromise climate legislation to Gov. Charlie Baker on Sunday and urged him to sign it into law even though he didn’t get all the changes he wanted. Rep. Jeffrey Roy of Franklin, the House chair of the Legislature’s energy committee, gave a speech in which he...
Abortion in Massachusetts: After having an abortion in the ‘80s, she vowed to never be faced with that choice again
This story is part of a series inviting those who have gotten abortions in Massachusetts to share their experiences in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. Others who wish to participate can email HMorrison@masslive.com. __________
Sports betting may soon be legal at Massachusetts casinos — wagers may also extend to local bars, restaurants and clubs
Legal sports betting is likely to become a reality for Massachusetts casinos and mobile gaming applications, with Beacon Hill’s highly anticipated compromise bill now awaiting Gov. Charlie Baker’s signature. But as the Massachusetts Gaming Commission parses through licensing logistics for major operators, it is also tasked with exploring...
$250 stimulus checks ditched for tax rebate in Massachusetts
Lawmakers in Massachusetts have ditched plans for a $250 stimulus check to residents in favor of tax rebates as a way to relieve citizens of rising costs due to inflation.
WCVB
Massachusetts lawmakers OK $11 billion infrastructure bill, adopt Soldier's Home changes as session nears end
BOSTON — With the final hours ticking down on the legislative session, Massachusetts lawmakers on Sunday sent a bill to Gov. Charlie Baker authorizing $11 billion in spending for transportation infrastructure and agreed to the governor's amendment to a bill implementing reforms at the state's soldiers' homes. The transportation...
WCVB
Massachusetts House firmly rejects Gov. Charlie Baker’s latest 'dangerousness' proposal
BOSTON — The House on Saturday rejected a Gov. Charlie Baker plan to overhaul how criminal defendants can be deemed dangerous and detained, spiking his last-minute effort to attach the controversial measure to another criminal justice reform push. The House voted 31-122 to shoot down a state budget amendment...
Boris Shadari of Swampscott ordered to pay nearly $500,000, serve 30 months in prison for tax scheme targeting Greater Boston Congolese community
Boris Shadari of Swampscott was sentenced to 30 months in prison and ordered to pay nearly $500,000 in restitution Tuesday for a tax scheme targeting fellow members of the Greater Boston Congolese community, according to United States Attorney Rachel Rollins. The tax scheme started back in 2012, according to a...
universalhub.com
Nazis try to get on the ballot in Massachusetts - but may not have collected enough signatures
Today's the deadline to file enough signatures statewide to get a place on the November ballot; Ploss said Sunday she doesn't think she'll have enough. Her would-be lieutenant-governor candidate, Jim Rizoli, is a "proud" Holocaust denier who used to froth about Brazilian immigrants in Framingham but now concentrates on hating Jews and she's assisted by a woman she calls her "minister of Third Reich Advocacy."
ValueWalk
Legislature Scraps $250 Stimulus Check From Massachusetts, But Taxpayers May Still Get Money
At a time when states are sending inflation relief to residents, Massachusetts has shelved the plan to send $250 checks to middle-income residents. The state legislature on Monday scrapped the plan to send a $250 stimulus check from Massachusetts. Many, however, still believe that the stimulus check from Massachusetts could possibly come sometime later this year.
Mass. once again named healthiest state in the country
The Bay State earned top marks in categories like healthcare access and housing and transportation. For the second year in a row, Massachusetts has been named the healthiest state in the country, according to a study from Boston University’s School of Public Health and the digital health company Sharecare. In particular, the Bay State excelled in providing healthcare access and housing and transportation.
wgbh.org
Massachusetts education officials sound alarm over college enrollment plunge
Massachusetts is seeing what education officials describe as an “alarming drop” in the percentage of high school graduates going to college. New data released by the state Wednesday show the overall rate of Massachusetts high school graduates who immediately enroll in college has plunged nearly 10 percentage points over the past five years. It's now barely 60%, down from nearly 70% in 2017.
Massachusetts was ranked the healthiest state in the country for the second year in a row, study finds
Massachusetts has been ranked the healthiest state in the country, according to a study from Boston University’s School of Public Health and the health and wellness company Sharecare. This is the second year in a row that the state has earned this ranking. Behind Massachusetts is Hawaii followed by New Jersey, Maryland and New York. The nation’s lowest-ranked states were Mississippi, Arkansas and New Mexico.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts Attorney General Healey urges appeals court involving transgender boy suing concerning bathroom use
BOSTON — Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey today joined a coalition of 15 attorneys general in filing a brief in support of a 13-year-old transgender boy who is suing his school district for banning him from using the boys’ bathrooms. According to the announcement, the boy is from...
Massachusetts tax relief: $250 tax rebate checks in flux as lawmakers contend with 1980s tax provision, speaker says
A 1980s state statute that Beacon Hill lawmakers seemingly forgot out about until this week might scramble a massive economic relief package — which included $250 tax rebate checks for middle-income taxpayers — that the Massachusetts Legislature was slated to pass before the end of formal sessions Sunday night.
