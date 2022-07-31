ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daemen University celebrates diamond anniversary

By Eric Piotrowski
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Daemen University marked its diamond anniversary on Friday. Throughout the years, the school has been growing alongside Western New York.

Daemen received its charter 75 years ago this weekend, as “Rosary Hill College,” a Catholic women’s college. Now, it covers nearly 50 acres in Snyder, plus a branch campus in Brooklyn. During its diamond anniversary year, what was Daemen College became Daemen University.

Some of the school’s graduates are leading the next generation of students. As part of the ceremony, Daemen raised a flag above the Amherst campus — the first to recognize its new status as a university.

