Community 'rocks out' to raise money, remember life of boy who died from leukemia

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn JohnsonAllentown, PA
Major discount supermarket chain leases space for another grocery store in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBethlehem, PA
Check out the Blues, Brews & Barbecue Festival in Pennsylvania for some summer funKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Craving Ice Cream on Hot Summer Days? 5 Amazing Places Worth a Visit in Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
100-year-old Pennsylvania music store closing next monthKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
New Treatment at St. Luke’s Offers Hope for Migraine Sufferers
Gwen Hercik enjoys the thrill of reading a good whodunit by James Patterson. The suspense makes the time fly as she follows the plot and tries to figure out who the villain is. But for the past decade, reading, along with spending time with her family and baking–her favorite activities–were limited by her frequent migraine headaches.
Mother pleads guilty in death of baby girl in Monroe County
BARRETT TWP., Pa. - A mother has pleaded guilty in the death of her two-month-old daughter in Monroe County. Amanda Green earlier this week pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child. Police say Green was using drugs with the girl's father and another man in...
Bucks County mom helps organize Just Between Friends consignment sale
A new pop-up consignment sale is coming to Bucks County this week. The sale is a four-day event which features items primarily for families and young children donated from the area.
Thousands of pounds of traditional food being prepared for Lebanese Heritage Days Festival
EASTON, Pa. - It's all hands on deck at Our Lady of Lebanon Maronite Catholic Church in Easton, as volunteers prepare for the Lebanese Heritage Days Festival. More than 10,000 people are expected at the event this weekend. It takes more than 100 volunteers to pull off this massive event.
Inspirational Sister of Saint Joseph — Former Teacher and Newspaper Editor — Passes in Flourtown
Sister Kathleen Leary passed earlier this summer at St. Joseph Villa, a Catholic senior living community in Flourtown. Catholic Philly chronicled her life. Sister Kathleen was 88 but left her mark throughout the Phila. region. She taught both elementary and high school before joining the staff of The Catholic Standard...
National Night Out brings cops and communities together
EASTON, Pa. - Tuesday was National Night Out and plenty of police departments across the region took time to meet and mingle with members of the community. The events aim to help cops and communities build stronger bonds. In Easton, families gathered at Pioneer Park for face painting, basketball, a...
'Good Morning America' visits Women's Animal Center to celebrate 'Dogust'
"It's the universal birthday for all of those dogs out there who we don't know what their birthday is, all those rescue dogs that deserve their special day," said GMA's Lara Spencer.
'Devastating:' PA Family Left Homeless After Car Barrels Through Living Room (PHOTOS)
A Pennsylvania family was left homeless after a reckless driver barreled through their living room and caused severe damage, authorities said. The Forks Township Fire Department responded to the local crash and found the vehicle slammed through the living room of a local home on the night of Saturday, July 30, the department said.
Montco’s Monarch Butterflies Are Departing — Like Fluttery Vacationers — for Winters in the Warmth
An Aug. 17 event in Royersford will include a mass release of Monarch Butterflies.Image via iStock. What does a Monarch Butterfly have in common with certain Montgomery County residents? They not only hate the cold weather, they migrate to warmer climates to avoid it. But considering the fragile insects’ exit to Mexico and beyond isn’t here just yet, opportunities remain to appreciate and support them. Franki Rudnesky reported a local one in PhillyVoice.
Tackling achalasia, a condition that takes the joy out of eating, makes it hard to swallow
COOPERSBURG, PA. (WPVI) -- Most of us look forward to meals. Every year, thousands of people develop an unusual condition that can take the joy out of eating. For 30 years, Jack Svoboda had problems swallowing, with food not going down. "It would take me 20 minutes to drink a...
Sunflowers greet visitors to St. Luke's Anderson Campus, are expected to last a few more weeks
Acres of sunflowers greet visitors to St. Luke's - Anderson, a visual gift from the hospital network to the community. A gift for looking only, not picking. The hospital planted close to eight acres of sunflowers at its Bethlehem Township campus on the southwest corner of Route 33 and Freemansburg Avenue.
What to know about Easton's two National Night Out events
EASTON, Pa. - There are nearly 200 National Night Out events scheduled in New Jersey, and a couple hundred more in Pennsylvania. The goal is to connect law enforcement and the community. There's double the National Night Out events and double the fun in Easton. "One at the Multon Street...
Brave Corgi Survives for Days After Being Shot in Head, Finds Refuge at Animal Rescue in Phoenixville
Brave little corgi Arthur managed to survive for days on his own after being shot in the head before finding refuge and care at the Pennsylvania SPCA affiliate Main Line Animal Rescue in Phoenixville, writes Stephanie Farr for the Philadelphia Inquirer. The pooch was found on a family farm in...
Benefit for Mahoning officer recovering from COVID-19 set
A fundraiser for a Mahoning Township police officer who continues to recover from COVID-19 has been set. The benefit for Amie Barclay will take place from noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Mahoning Valley Ambulance building at 902 Mill Road in Lehighton. It will include a 50/50 raffle,...
Teen dies in crash in Price Twp.
PRICE TWP., Pa. - A 17-year-old boy died in a single-car crash in Monroe County Tuesday night. The car wrecked on Route 447 in Price Township, north of Analomink. State Police have not given any other details, including how the crash happened.
"I thought we were friends and he started shooting me": Authorities file 1st-degree murder charge in Northampton County man's death
"I thought we were friends and he started shooting me" is what Gerard Carpinello reportedly told New Jersey police officers just after 3 a.m. on July 10. At the time, Carpinello of Portland, Northampton County, was lying in a pool of his own blood inside the Monmouth County home of 71-year-old David Bulk.
Northampton County Fall Victim Flown To Hospital With Traumatic Injuries (PHOTOS)
A fall victim in Northampton County was flown to a nearby hospital after suffering traumatic injuries, authorities said. The Lower Mt. Bethel Sandt’s Eddy Fire Company responded to the fall report on the 9000 block of Richmond Road in Bangor around 7:10 p.m. on Monday, August 1, the department said.
5-year-old boy critically injured with severe facial fractures: police
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A child is fighting for his life after police found the boy lying on the ground after falling out a window in the city’s Fishtown section. The incident happened on the 500 block of Girard Avenue around 4:48 pm Saturday. Officers responded to a call of a...
The Largest Free Music Festival in the U.S. is Within Driving Distance of NoVA
The annual 10-day event offers more than 500 performances and attracts a million music fans. Coachella. Bonnaroo. Musikfest. One of these things is not like the others. While the first two garner the name recognition, Musikfest is bigger — and in many ways, better. Launched in 1984 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, the inaugural festival attracted 182,000 people. This year, from August 4 to 14, 2022, Musikfest will welcome a million loyal ‘festers and newbies alike for 10 days and nights of music, food, brews, and fun.
COVID restrictions prompt protest outside VA hospital
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Dozens of protestors gathered at the VA Hospital in Luzerne County to rally against the hospital's COVID policies. Protestors believe the residents deserve more freedoms, like access to the outdoors and easier visitation requirements. According to VA officials, the safety precautions have protected residents and staff...
