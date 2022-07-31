Spalding County deputy killed when tree falls on patrol car, sheriff says

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — A Spalding County sheriff’s deputy has died after a pine tree fell on his patrol car, according to Sheriff Darrell Dix.

Sheriff Dix said that Deputy Jamie Reynolds was driving on Hwy. 16 near Shoal Creek Road at 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning when the tree fell.

The sheriff said the tree crushed the passenger compartment of the car. Reynolds was killed instantly.

Spalding County Coroner Michael Pryor pronounced Reynolds dead on the scene.

Georgia State Patrol says Reynolds tried to stop his 2009 Crown Victoria patrol car, but was unsuccessful and the tree came down on the windshield and roof.

“He was a great guy who loved his family, had a deep faith, worked hard, and always brought you solutions, not problems,” Sheriff Dix said. “We ask that you keep Jamie’s family and his extended Spalding County Sheriff’s Office family in your prayers in the coming days.

Reynolds began his career in law enforcement in 1995 and joined the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office in January 2021.

He was most recently assigned to the Office of Professional Standards and worked weekend shifts at the Spalding County Jail.

He leaves behind a wife and two children.

