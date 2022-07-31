ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spalding County, GA

Spalding County deputy killed when tree falls on patrol car, sheriff says

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PjWiR_0gzf6N6t00

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — A Spalding County sheriff’s deputy has died after a pine tree fell on his patrol car, according to Sheriff Darrell Dix.

Sheriff Dix said that Deputy Jamie Reynolds was driving on Hwy. 16 near Shoal Creek Road at 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning when the tree fell.

The sheriff said the tree crushed the passenger compartment of the car. Reynolds was killed instantly.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Spalding County Coroner Michael Pryor pronounced Reynolds dead on the scene.

Georgia State Patrol says Reynolds tried to stop his 2009 Crown Victoria patrol car, but was unsuccessful and the tree came down on the windshield and roof.

“He was a great guy who loved his family, had a deep faith, worked hard, and always brought you solutions, not problems,” Sheriff Dix said. “We ask that you keep Jamie’s family and his extended Spalding County Sheriff’s Office family in your prayers in the coming days.

Reynolds began his career in law enforcement in 1995 and joined the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office in January 2021.

He was most recently assigned to the Office of Professional Standards and worked weekend shifts at the Spalding County Jail.

He leaves behind a wife and two children.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Related
CBS 46

AT&T employee killed after being electrocuted in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - An employee for AT&T has died after being electrocuted while on the job. Henry County officials say the employee was electrocuted when his bucket truck came in contact with some powerlines Tuesday in Ellenwood. AT&T sent CBS46 the following statement regarding the incident:. Additionally, AT&T...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Spalding County, GA
Spalding County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Pryor
41nbc.com

UPDATE: Monroe County missing man FOUND

MONROE COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding 77 year old Zacky Cooley. He was last seen August 1, 2022 around 10:00pm on Old Zebulon Road, driving a 2003 Chevy Silverado Truck that is silver in color and has a Georgia license plate # ALY283. Cooley has Dementia. Anyone with information in reference to Zacky Cooley and/or his location, please call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 478-994-7010 or your local law enforcement.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#Sheriff Darrell Dix#Georgia State Patrol#Wsb Tv#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRBL News 3

13-year-old assaulted, cellphone stolen in LaGrange robbery

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — Officers responded to a robbery tonight that left one 13-year-old injured, according to the LaGrange Police Department. LaGrange Police say they went to Granger Park on Hunnicutt Place at around 5:45 p.m. regarding a stolen cellphone. Upon arrival, officers were met with reports that a 13-year-old was assaulted by several unknown […]
LAGRANGE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
172K+
Followers
120K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy