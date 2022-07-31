ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Middleton joins Great Britain sail team on boat to Grand Prix in Plymouth

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GCwYq_0gzf5upj00

The Duchess of Cambridge paid a visit to the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix in Plymouth on the afternoon of Sunday, 31 July.

Kate joined the Great Britain SailGP team on an F50 catamaran as they sailed to victory in a friendly Commonwealth Race with New Zealand .

Kate took part in the event as part of her role as the patron of the 1851 Trust, which is the official charity of the Great Britain SailGP Team.

Daily Mail

Ancient treasures emerge from sinking reservoir in heatwave: Rocks that were intentionally marked by prehistoric Britons up to 6,000 years ago are found as water level drops

Low water levels brought on by the hot weather have uncovered prehistoric treasures in a reservoir in Cornwall. Features known as cup-marked stones - made intentionally by ancient Britons - were re-discovered this month at Stithians Reservoir near Falmouth. The mysterious markings are believed to date from at least the...
ENVIRONMENT
