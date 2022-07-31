ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young England fan excited as she receives signed t-shirt by Lionesses

By Mary-Kate Findon
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uSsz3_0gzf5tx000

A young Lionesses fan was thrilled as she was gifted a signed England shirt during the Euro 2022 final at Wembley on 31 July.

The shirt, which was worn during the semi-final where the team beat Sweden 4-0, was given to super-fan Tess.

“Just wanted to say a massive thank you for all of your support this summer, we’ve loved hearing you on the TV and on Twitter.

So much so, I’d like to give you this shirt,” player Alessia Russo said in a video address to the young supporter.

Alessia Russo
#Young England#Wembley
