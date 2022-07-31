ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Times-Reporter

'Community's fire engine' goes into service in New Philadelphia

By Jon Baker, The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cg7lE_0gzf5m1900

NEW PHILADELPHIA — Terry Zingery, who spent nearly 26 years as a member of the New Philadelphia Fire Department, was on hand Saturday as the fire department's new Pierce fire engine was ceremonially "pushed" into the fire station.

Zingery, 83, who retired in 1999, said there was no comparison between the equipment he worked on and the equipment the fire department has now.

More: New Philadelphia residents to get first look at new fire engine

"What we had to work with and the advancement in the trucks is unreal," he said. "It's something to see all of the equipment on there, compared to what we had."

He said he was glad that the fire department has such equipment, as well as a relatively new fire station.

"They really have nice facilities here, and they deserve it," Zingery said.

Joining the fun

A large crowd was on hand for the Saturday "push-in" ceremony, a tradition with fire departments that dates back to the 19th century. When all fire equipment was horse-drawn, it was difficult to back a new piece of equipment into a fire station. So firefighters would push the equipment in, and the tradition continues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PSsCC_0gzf5m1900

New Philadelphia firefighters and residents joined in "pushing" the engine into its bay, though it was actually backed in by a firefighter. It would have been difficult for people to push a piece of equipment that weighs 43,000 pounds.

"I'm really pleased with the turnout today, because it's important that the citizens see what their income tax dollars are paying for," said Mayor Joel Day. "This is a shining example of what their income tax dollars are paying for.

"It's a $692,000 investment by the taxpayers of New Philadelphia for fire protection. That's property protection and protecting people, too. It's important if we want to continue to have the level of fire service that we have in this town. That's also reflected in the fact that when we made this kind of investment, it's actually keeping your fire protection premium on your household policies low."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b2CjA_0gzf5m1900

The new truck

He said the new Pierce fire truck should serve New Philadelphia for at least 20 years.

"It's state of the art right now, and we'll continue to maintain it throughout that 20 to 25-year period when it will be in service. It will serve us all well," he said.

The new truck comes with a 750-gallon water tank and a 1,500-gallon-per minute pump, according to Fire Chief Jim Parrish.

The Pierce engine has LED lighting and doesn't require a generator. Firefighters just push a button and everything comes on, Parrish said. They don't have to worry about starting a generator.

In addition, of lot of the equipment on the truck is battery powered, including saws and extrication equipment.

Echoing the mayor, Parrish said that the Pierce truck is the community's fire engine. "We just operate it and take care of it," he said. "We're very thankful for this."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ytdQ4_0gzf5m1900

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: 'Community's fire engine' goes into service in New Philadelphia

Comments / 0

Related
Your Radio Place

Boil advisories listed for Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – The Cambridge Water Department has announced two separate water boil advisories for the city. One affects Stewart, Clairmont and parts of Blane and Scott Avenues in addition to parts of Franklin Drive and North 18th Street. The other advisory affects parts of Highland Avenue.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
whbc.com

2022 ENSHRINEMENT: City Says Scooter Use Limited for Weekend

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Thinking of using one of Canton’s 210 Bird scooters to get from one Enshrinement event to the next?. That may not work for you. Because of the anticipated crowds at many events, the scooters will be made inoperable in certain areas, like in and near Cleveland Avenue for the Grand Parade on Saturday.
CANTON, OH
wtuz.com

Community Turns Out for Fire Engine Push

Mary Alice reporting – The New Philadelphia Fire Department hosted a weekend event that harkened back to earlier times of horse-drawn wagons. The community gathered at the fire station to be part of a push-in for the latest truck purchase, which resembled when firemen would have to push in the wagon since the horses didn’t back in.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Engine#Fire Truck#Horse#The Fire Department
WTRF- 7News

Boa Constrictor discovered on lawn in Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) A four-to-five-foot-long snake that turned out to be a boa constrictor was found coming out of a wooded area and going onto a lawn in the Wolfhurst area early Monday morning. Belmont County Cpl. Elizabeth Sall responded to the call and retrieved the snake, believed to be an escaped pet. Cpl. […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Meet Biscuit, The Happiest Pup on the Pike

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center has plenty of tail wagging companions ready to be placed into a steady home. K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid introduced us to Biscuit, a playful pup that enjoys life. “Biscuit actually came from an owner release, no fault of...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

New Pavement Coming to Part of Route 30 in Canton

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Scheduled to start on Monday: the new-pavement portion of a $3.5 million ODOT project on Route 30 from just east of Cherry Avenue to the Trump Avenue dead end. Portions of Route 43 near the Route 30 interchange are also being repaved.
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

3 kids injured on broken ride at Summit County Fair

TALLMADGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A family is seeking to raise awareness after their children were on a Summit County Fair ride while it broke. The ride, a jet ski simulation, malfunctioned Friday, July 29. The county fair runs from July 26 to July 31. First responders were on the scene...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
daltonkidronnews.com

Seven Wayne County entities issue single response letter to ODOT

The closing of the Wenger Road crossing at U.S. 30 has been a big concern for residents in the area. Scott A. Miller with the Wayne County Engineer’s Office sent the contents of this letter dated June 30 to Robert Weaver, deputy director of the Ohio Department of Transportation, District 3, regarding Wayne County public comment response for the US 30 Corridor Safety Study. The letter was made available to The DGKN thanks to the Village of Dalton.
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
newsymom.com

August Family Events Tuscarawas County

August Family Events for Tuscarawas County 2022 -Stay in the know each month with Newysmom’s Family Fun Local Calendar so you never miss out. Each month, we’ll help you find in-person and virtual family-friendly events like August Family Events for Tuscarawas County 2022!
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Bear sightings in northeast Ohio continue to increase

AKRON — Black bears had pretty much disappeared from the Buckeye State by 1850, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. However, that population, while still small, has not only returned, but has grown. Residents in Summit County have enjoyed seeing the bear population increase over the past...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman dies in head-on crash in Knox County

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman died Monday night after a head-on collision in Knox County. Samantha O’Rourke, 31, of Mount Vernon, was driving a Hyundai Elantra north on State Route 661 near Airport Road at 6:50 p.m. when a Chevrolet Silverado driven southbound by a 36-year-old went left of center and struck O’Rourke’s […]
KNOX COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

OSP: Canton Man Killed in Paris Crash

PARIS TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 55-year-old Canton man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Route 172 near Autumn Avenue NE in Paris Township last night. The state patrol says Christopher Bowling went off the road and hit a ditch and an embankment. He was...
CANTON, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Endangered Missing Adult Alert for Charles J. Kegley

Description: Mr. Kegley was last seen wearing black Harley Davidson t-shirt, blue hoodie, jeans, and black shoes. On August 1, 2022, at 6:00 PM, Mr. Charles Kegley walked away from the hospital on foot and has not been heard from since. Mr. Kegley suffers from Dementia. Law Enforcement are concerned for his safety. The incident took place in Richland County, OH on West 2Nd Street in the city of Mansfield 44902.
MANSFIELD, OH
Your Radio Place

Senecaville Police Department to be taken over by the Guernsey County Sheriff's Department

SENECAVILLE, Ohio – By mid-August, the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Department is expected to take over operations of the Senecaville Police Department. According to Steve Thompson, Director of Public Safety for Senecaville, the police department will be disbanding and one of the major issues has been finding officers to fill open positions. The Sheriff’s office has currently been patrolling the area.
SENECAVILLE, OH
The Times-Reporter

The Times-Reporter

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
520K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Philadelphia, OH from Times Reporter.

 http://timesreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy