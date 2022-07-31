Woman taking dog on morning walk sexually assaulted in Brooklyn

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A 30-year-old woman walking her dog in Bushwick was sexually assaulted by a stranger on Saturday morning, according to police.

The woman was walking near the intersection of Woodbine Street and Ridgewood Place around 8:25 a.m. when a man approached her from behind and put her in a chokehold, officials said.

The attacker forced her to the ground and began to grind his body against her, according to authorities.

The individual fled the scene after the attack. Police did not specify what might have caused the man to flee.

The victim suffered neck and face injuries, but refused medical attention at the scene.

She was later treated at Interfaith Medical Center.

The suspect. Photo credit NYPD

The NYPD’s Special Victims Squad is investigating the attack.

Police are asking anyone with information on the attack to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Anonymous tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.