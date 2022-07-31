ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Woman taking dog on morning walk sexually assaulted in Brooklyn

By Curtis Brodner
1010WINS
1010WINS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YQqn4_0gzf5kFh00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A 30-year-old woman walking her dog in Bushwick was sexually assaulted by a stranger on Saturday morning, according to police.

The woman was walking near the intersection of Woodbine Street and Ridgewood Place around 8:25 a.m. when a man approached her from behind and put her in a chokehold, officials said.

The attacker forced her to the ground and began to grind his body against her, according to authorities.

The individual fled the scene after the attack. Police did not specify what might have caused the man to flee.

The victim suffered neck and face injuries, but refused medical attention at the scene.

She was later treated at Interfaith Medical Center.

The suspect. Photo credit NYPD

The NYPD’s Special Victims Squad is investigating the attack.

Police are asking anyone with information on the attack to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Anonymous tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Bushwick#Crime Stoppers#Morning Walk#Violent Crime#Woodbine Street#Dm#Interfaith Medical Center#Special Victims Squad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily News

Two dead, including 5-year-old girl, in fire in their East Harlem NYCHA apartment

A 5-year-old girl and her father’s girlfriend were killed after a fire broke out in their East Harlem NYCHA apartment early Wednesday, authorities said. The blaze in the Jackie Robinson Houses also left the girl’s 46-year-old father is in critical condition. The fire broke out about 2:35 a.m. inside the family’s sixth-floor apartment on E. 129th St. near Lexington Ave., police said. Medics ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Off-duty NYPD detective fatally shoots himself in Queens home

An off-duty NYPD detective has died after shooting himself in his Queens home, police said Tuesday. Detective Brendan Mcveigh was found shot in the head by his fiancée in his Rockaway apartment about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, police said. Responding officers found his gun near his body. Medics rushed him to Kings County Hospital, but he could not be saved. “Our hearts are broken as we mourn the loss ...
QUEENS, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
37K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy