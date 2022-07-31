Frye sets tourism agenda for Dobson, county

www.mtairynews.com
Related
When is the first day of school in the Triad?
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — As we enter the month of August, it’s time for the question that parents eagerly await and that children dread, when is the first day of school? Lucky for you, or unlucky depending on your age, FOX8 has the answers to all of your questions. Alamance-Burlington School System Monday, Aug. […]
Mount Airy News
Upgrades sought at Fisher River Park
A playground at Fisher River Park in Dobson is seen. One of the goals for parks and rec director Daniel White is to replace aging playground equipment with more modern elements that incorporate the senses and engage imaginations. Daniel White made an apology for perhaps talking too much or having...
125-plus acres near Lake Norman targeted for large residential project
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Another site near Lake Norman appears to be targeted for a large residential project. The Mooresville Planning Board is scheduled to continue a public hearing next week for a request by an entity named NC Land Acquisitions Mooresville LLC, town documents state. The group is seeking approval for a planned development zoning district at a 126-acre site between U.S. Highway 21 and N.C. Highway 115.
Mount Airy News
Rockford Elementary receives solar school grant
NC GreenPower recently announced that Rockford Elementary School was selected as one of 20 schools across the state which received matching funds to establish a 5-kilowatt solar energy system on campus. NC GreenPower plans to award each school with a solar educational package, valued at approximately $42,000. In addition to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mount Airy News
Surry County fair starts Friday
The Surry County Agricultural Fair — now in its 75th year — is starting sooner than normal, this week to be exact, but also will run for more days. Its 2022 version is scheduled to begin Friday and continue through Aug. 14 at Veterans Memorial Park in Mount Airy, its longtime venue. In addition to midway attractions such as rides and games the fair will feature the Majestik Spectacular Motorcycle Show and AIWF Mid-Atlantic Wrestling on multiple days, along with fireworks on selected evenings.
Free at-home COVID-19 test kits now available across Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's Note: The attached video is from a previous story on at-home COVID-19 test kits. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has created Community Access Points (CAP) in all 100 counties to offer free at-home COVID-19 test kits. CAPs are located at...
Outling concedes to Vaughan in Greensboro mayor’s race
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – It’s all but official: Nancy Vaughan will serve another four years as mayor of Greensboro. Justin Outling, a member of the City Council who was challenging her re-election, conceded Monday afternoon, recognizing that his defeat by 1.3% would not be overcome by late-counted ballots. Vaughan won on July 28 by 432 […]
WBTV
Completion date pushed back for I-77/I-40 interchange project in Iredell County
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A major construction project in Iredell County will take longer to complete than first anticipated. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the Interstate 77/Interstate 40 interchange is now set to be “substantially complete” by late 2023. The original completion date was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cessna with landing gear issues makes emergency landing at Smith Reynolds airport
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A plane made an emergency landing Wednesday at Smith Reynolds Airport. At about 12:05 p.m., the Cessna 310 plane was having landing gear issues while trying to make an emergency landing on a runway at the Smith Reynolds Airport. The pilot reportedly knew about the problem. Upon landing, the front nose […]
WRAL
Gov. Cooper joins announcement on clean energy investments at NC A&T
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Gov. Cooper joins announcement on clean energy investments at NC A&T. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo make...
1 dead in shooting at North Carolina manufacturing facility
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Authorities are investigating after one person was killed in a shooting at a manufacturing plant in Kernersville. According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at the Clarios plant and the suspect and the victim knew each other. There is no danger to the community or other employees, the […]
Duke Energy is giving out $75 gift cards in exchange for a few degrees
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Let's say your home thermostat is set at 74°. Would you be willing to bump it up a degree or maybe a few degrees to 78°. What about if I told you Duke Energy would give you $75 if you allowed the company to change your thermostat for those few hours?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sandhillssentinel.com
Deputies arrest Lexington man on drug charges in Cameron
A 30-year-old Lexington man is facing several charges following a traffic stop on Aug. 1. Justin Phillippi was placed at the Moore County Detention Center under a $3,500 secured bond and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked, fictitious registration card/tag, said Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields in a news statement.
WCNC
Could masks return to schools as COVID-19 cases surge in NC?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some doctors are predicting an ongoing rise in COVID-19 cases as the summer continues. Several Charlotte-area counties have shifted into the CDC's “high” community COVID-19 level, including Mecklenburg, Union, Rowan and Iredell. Health experts are pushing the same protective measures we’ve been using all...
kiss951.com
Earthquake Hits North Carolina Mountain Town
Early this morning a small earthquake was felt in the North Carolina mountains. The United States Geological Survey said an earthquake hit near the North Carolina-Virginia border around 12:22 am. This is just 3.9 miles from Blowing Rock, NC, and around 6.3 miles from Boone, NC. The earthquake registered as a 1.8 magnitude.
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell Health System welcomes new cardiologist to Statesville Cardiovascular Clinic
Iredell Health System, in partnership with the Iredell Physician Network, is pleased to welcome Dr. Deepak Joshi to Statesville Cardiovascular Clinic. Joshi is a board-certified cardiologist who has been practicing medicine since 2006, spending the past six years in cardiology. He chose to this specialty because his family has an extensive history of cardiac illness, and he feels it is both gratifying and exciting.
Mount Airy News
Foot-Washing Day at Crooked Oak
Crooked Oak Primitive Baptist Church, established in July 1878, still stands on Pine Ridge Road in Surry County, a quarter-mile south of Crooked Oak Crossroads. The official name is “Zion Hill,” but locals call it “Crooked Oak.” There it sits under the shade trees with three windows on each side, a tin roof and two outhouses out back; a “His” and a “Hers.
Baptist Children’s Homes of NC helps single moms become self-sufficient
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The mission of Baptist Children’s Homes of North Carolina has changed since it opened as an orphanage in 1885. Today, its ministries serve people in many different ways at nearly two dozen sites across North Carolina. The campus in Thomasville provides transitional group housing to families, including Cassandra Branch and her […]
jocoreport.com
Stein’s New Federal Lawsuit Seeks To Head Off N.C. Punishment Based On 2020 Election Ad Dispute
N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein is going to federal court to have a 91-year-old state law declared unconstitutional. The suit stems from a 2020 campaign ad challenged as false by Stein’s general election opponent. “This is an action for declaratory judgment and injunction by Plaintiffs who have been subjected...
Man convicted of second-degree murder in North Carolina to be released
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – The North Carolina Parole Commission is planning to release yet another inmate who has been serving a life sentence for second-degree murder. Steven O. Alexander, 68, was sentenced to life plus another 40 years consecutively on related charges and two other concurrent stints after his conviction nearly 28 years ago in […]
Comments / 0