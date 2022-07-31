ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County man found guilty of aggravated assault in 2021 shooting

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
Crime scene generic (Nick Papantonis)

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga — A Georgia man known as “Suave,” who shot two people in the legs, has been convicted of multiple counts of aggravated assault.

Following a week-long trial, a Douglas County jury convicted 39-year-old Mike Clark of two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of possession of a firearm during a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On April 26, 2021, Clark shot two people at the Budgetel Inn & Suites in Lithia Springs. Deputies arrived on the scene to find two victims in the grass.

The shooting victims and witnesses told detectives that Mike Clark, whom they knew as “Suave,” had shot them and shot at others.

Clark made advances toward one of the victim’s girlfriends leading to an altercation where Clark shot the victim, deputies say.

Clark fled the scene. Clark initially got away but was later caught by law enforcement.

Clark has prior felony convictions for second-degree murder and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.

After hearing all the evidence and testimony, the jury convicted Clark on two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of possession of a firearm during a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The court will sentence Clark at a later date.

“Gun violence is plaguing our community and country. It should not and will not be tolerated in our community,” District Attorney Dalia Racine said. “In this case and every case like it, we will fight to ensure that those who engage in these violent acts and put our community at risk are put in prison.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Georgia#Gun Violence#Convicted Felon#Violent Crime
