Organizers host block party in Oklahoma City

www.koco.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Braum’s to open 307th store in Oklahoma City
A popular fast-food restaurant is opening another location in Oklahoma City.
Visit the Grave of the ‘Oklahoma Giant’ a Sooner State Legend!
Have you ever heard the story of the 'Oklahoma Giant' before? This tale is more fact than fiction and features a real-life giant by the name of Lewis W. Wilkins from Enid, OK. He's a true Sooner State legend and was once named the tallest man in the world! Standing at around 8.2 feet tall he literally towered over everyone he met.
KOCO
Oklahoma City Zoo offering free general admission on weekday afternoons
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Zoo is offering free general admission on weekday afternoons through mid-August. Zoo officials announced Tuesday that people can go to the zoo for free from noon to 2 p.m. each weekday through Aug. 19. The Oklahoma City Zoo is open daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Aug. 31, with the final entry being no later than 2 p.m.
KOCO
Oklahoma City firefighters had busy month responding to grass fires
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Fire Department had a busy month responding to grass fires. Recently, with how hot and dry it’s been in Oklahoma, crews said this past July was potentially an all-time record. "(There were) 324 grass fires that our department responded to in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOCO
Oklahoma restaurants show support for family of fallen Edmond officer
EDMOND, Okla. — Oklahoma restaurants are showing support to a family after the tragic loss of Edmond Sgt. C.J. Nelson. The Edmond Railyard restaurants will give back a portion of their sales to help the family, and the Edmond Bike Night will take donations. The Officer Nelson Memorial Giveback...
OKC Animal Welfare taking part in ‘Clear the Shelters’
If you are looking to add a four-legged friend to your family, you are in luck.
KOCO
Oklahoma City receives major boost in effort to prevent, end youth homelessness
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City has received a major boost in the effort to prevent and end youth homelessness. Several programs were just awarded more than $3 million in federal funds to combat the issue. Leaders said this funding is so desperately needed, especially considering homelessness and youth homelessness...
‘It is going to make a difference,’ Town of Davenport welcomes proposed turnpike expansion
Oklahomans across the state of Oklahoma have been protesting planned turnpike expansion through the Access Oklahoma highway infrastructure project since its announcement back in February. However, residents in the town of Davenport are rolling out a welcome mat, saying it could inject some much-needed life into the community.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFOR
Pike Off member addresses proposed turnpike expansion
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It is a controversial issue that is expected to impact many property owners across the state. A proposed turnpike expansion project is causing concern for some property owners. A board member for Pike Off, a group that speaks out against the expansion, joined the Flashpoint...
News On 6
First Americans Museum Battle Of The Bands
OKLAHOMA CITY - The First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City will be hosting a "battle of the bands" from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26. The grand prize is $300, and those looking to apply can do so at here.
Love donuts? You could win $3,000 in Oklahoma City
Polar Donuts is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a donut eating contest.
Scissortail Park’s lower section to open with weekend of events in late September
The southernmost section of Scissortail Park will open to the public on September 23, 2022, and Oklahoma City officials are hosting a weekend of events and activities to celebrate.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The OKC Zoo Is Offering Free Admission This Week
If you're new to Oklahoma, this state has plenty of awesome things everyone must experience while they're here. The Oklahoma City Bombing Memorial and Museum is a must. So are the Bone Museum and the Jenks Aquarium. Somewhere in the middle of those travels, you have to include the amazing OKC Zoo.
pryorinfopub.com
Councilors approve ordinance amendment setting out regulations for solicitations along roadsides, medians
City councilors approved an ordinance amendment Wednesday that puts the city in compliance with a federal court ruling regarding solicitations from the side of the road and medians. The amended ordinance allows individuals to sit, lie upon, step or stand on, and reach into — without stepping into a roadway...
nrn.com
OKC Dave’s Hot Chicken to open with test of 1st frozen adult drinks
A Dave’s Hot Chicken franchisee will test of the brand’s first adult frozen beverage options when it opens the initial Oklahoma City, Okla., restaurant on Aug. 5, company officials said. Oklahoma City-based The Social Order, which franchises Fuzzy’s Taco Shop and operates other brands, got special approval to...
KOCO
Urban League of Greater OKC partners to help children facing food insecurity
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Urban League of Greater Oklahoma City has a partnership to help solve food insecurity. During the summer, most parents are busy working, and their children may be at home with nothing to do. In some cases, their children may have nothing to eat either. The...
Feed the Children’s Teacher Store saving Oklahoma educators hundreds of dollars
Oklahoma educators spend an average of $750 per year out-of-pocket on their classrooms. That's where Feed the Children has stepped in the last 10 years - with a shopping spree to help them make the grade.
Tenants at Oklahoma City apartment complex fed up after month without air conditioning during triple digit temperatures
Tenants at an Oklahoma City metro apartment complex are said they’ve been without air conditioning for a month, even in the life-threatening triple-digit heat wave.
KOCO
How to save money on back-to-school supplies in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — How can you save money on back-to-school supplies in Oklahoma?. KOCO 5 went shopping for Oklahoma families to compare prices and help save money. From Target, Walmart, Dollar General and Amazon, who has the best deals on everything from pencils to notebooks to earbuds?. KOCO 5...
Houston Chronicle
An Oklahoma city's first openly gay mayor resigned. Then came the fallout.
THE VILLAGE, Okla. - Adam Graham had been mayor less than a month when he saw them: Two police officers from the next city over, the wealthiest in Oklahoma, stopping a Black driver in his middle-class community. As the first openly gay leader of The Village, he'd pledged to create...
Comments / 0