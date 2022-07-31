ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Opinion: California can fight fire with prescribed fire by funding jobs in the field

Mount Shasta Herald
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.mtshastanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mount Shasta Herald

Kaiser therapists flee California health giant as mental health patients languish

When Susan Whitney was a therapist at Kaiser Permanente, her colleagues missed working in prison. Whitney’s co-workers first practiced mental health care in the region’s penitentiaries before joining the state’s largest health care provider. Working conditions for therapists at Kaiser were so deplorable, Whitney says, that her colleagues wanted to go back.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mount Shasta Herald

John Littlefield Googins

John was born April 20, 1943 and raised in the San Francisco Bay Area, graduating from Miramonte High in Orinda in 1961. He then completed his AA at Contra Costa College in San Pablo. He immediately attended California Polytechnic State University and received his Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering in 1967 at San Luis Obispo.
MOUNT SHASTA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy