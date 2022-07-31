Opinion: California can fight fire with prescribed fire by funding jobs in the field

www.mtshastanews.com
Related
Mount Shasta Herald
Media reminded about California law covering wildfire access during McKinney Fire
After one media outlet entered a possible crime scene on the McKinney Fire this week, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office sent out a reminder to media not to violate state law when entering fire zones and other disaster areas. The notice was prompted by an incident Monday in which a...
Mount Shasta Herald
Kaiser therapists flee California health giant as mental health patients languish
When Susan Whitney was a therapist at Kaiser Permanente, her colleagues missed working in prison. Whitney’s co-workers first practiced mental health care in the region’s penitentiaries before joining the state’s largest health care provider. Working conditions for therapists at Kaiser were so deplorable, Whitney says, that her colleagues wanted to go back.
Mount Shasta Herald
John Littlefield Googins
John was born April 20, 1943 and raised in the San Francisco Bay Area, graduating from Miramonte High in Orinda in 1961. He then completed his AA at Contra Costa College in San Pablo. He immediately attended California Polytechnic State University and received his Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering in 1967 at San Luis Obispo.
Comments / 0