Celtics Hall of Famer Bill Russell passes away at 88

NBA legend Bill Russell Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Legendary former Celtics center Bill Russell, winner of 11 titles in 13 seasons as a player, has passed away at the age of 88, per a press statement from Russell’s representatives (Twitter link).

“Bill Russell, the most prolific winner in American sports history, passed away peacefully today at age 88, with his wife, Jeannine, by his side,” the statement began.

After Boston drafted him in 1956 with the No. 2 pick out of San Diego State, where he won two NCAA titles, the 6’10” defensive-oriented big man continued to win at the next level. In addition to his 11 championships, the 12-time All-Star was also a five-time league MVP, as well as an 11-time All-NBA honoree. During the 1966-67 season, when Red Auerbach stepped down as Boston’s head coach, Russell made history as the first Black NBA head coach while still a player. In this player-coach capacity, Russell won the last two of his 11 championships.

Russell was named to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1975 as a player, and then again as a head coach. Beyond Boston, he served as head coach with the Seattle SuperSonics from 1973-1977, and for the Kings during the 1987/88 season. He made the 25th, 35th, 50th, and 75th Anniversary NBA Teams, honoring the best players the game has ever seen. Through 13 seasons and 963 regular season games, all with the Celtics, Russell averaged 15.1 PPG on 44% field goal shooting, plus 22.5 RPG and 4.3 APG. He certainly would have also averaged a boatload of blocks, too, but that statistic was not maintained in his era.

A longtime leader in the civil rights movement, Russell was given the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama for both his on-court and off-the-court contributions to society in 2011.

“Perhaps you’ll relive one or two of the golden moments he gave us, or recall his trademark laugh as he delighted in explaining the real story behind how those moments unfolded,” the Russell family statement read in its concluding paragraph. “And we hope each of us can find a new way to act or speak up with Bill’s uncompromising, dignified and always constructive commitment to principle. That would be one last, and lasting, win for our beloved #6.”