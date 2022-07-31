Bill Russell, Boston Celtics legend and Olympic champion, dies at 88

olympics.nbcsports.com
Death of ex-NBA first-round pick officially ruled homicide
The death of a former NBA player last May is now formally a homicide. According to an autopsy report obtained this week by E! News, ex-Michigan State star Adreian Payne’s death has officially been ruled a homicide. The report further states that Payne’s cause of death was a “gunshot wound of the arm and chest.”
Larry Bird pens heartfelt statement following the passing of Bill Russell
Larry Bird reflected on what Celtics icon Bill Russell meant to him in a heartfelt statement following the Hall of Famer passing away Sunday.
Bill Russell Once Threatened Celtics With Retirement If They Didn't Pay Him $1 More Than Wilt Chamberlain's $100K Contract
The world is currently mourning Bill Russell's passing. There's no doubt that Russell was a pioneer of the game as well as a Celtics legend, and he had a huge impact on the sport of basketball as a whole. One of the well-known things about Bill Russell was the fact...
Lakers: LeBron James 'Badly Wants' Russell Westbrook Swapped for Kyrie Irving
Marc Stein reinforced the notion that LeBron James has little to no desire to spend another season with Russell Westbrook.
Michael Jordan’s smack talk on Celtics icon Bill Russell once blew up completely on MJ’s face
Boston Celtics icon Bill Russell is widely considered one of the greatest players to ever pick up a basketball. However, what may not be common knowledge for some is the fact that he was also one of the most savage trash talkers this game has ever seen. So much so, that even the great Michael Jordan once had to learn this the hard way.
Who Is Phil Mickelson's Wife? All About Amy Mickelson
With 45 PGA Tour event wins under his belt, Phil Mickelson is largely regarded as one of the world's best professional golfers. And while his career has been widely covered, there is one element of the veteran golfer's life that has been largely kept out of the spotlight: his longtime marriage to wife Amy Mickelson.
Doug Christie isn't playing any games when it comes to his impressive net worth
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be married to an NBA superstar? Well look no further…. Basketball Wives have returned for the tenth season on VH1. The hit show gives viewers an insight into the lives of the wifes, ex-wifes and girlfriends of famous basketballers. Amongst...
Warriors get needed toughness, dog mindset in Green signing
The Warriors lost more than stats and numbers with their handful of subtractions in free agency this summer. A piece of their heart and soul vanished, becoming memories of a championship celebration instead of members of the squad going forward. Juan Toscano-Anderson always will represent Oakland and Dub Nation will...
How Is This Former Lakers Star Still A Free Agent?
Dennis Schroder still remains a free agent on August 2. The veteran point guard has played for the Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets.
Lakers: Highlight Tape of LeBron James' Younger Son, Bryce James, Goes Viral
Bronny James gets most of the headlines, but LeBron's younger son, Bryce James turned heads in a recent game in Las Vegas.
Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard looks jacked in newly released footage
August is peak NBA offseason, but the LA Clippers are hoping to keep their fans on the edge of their seats. Kawhi Leonard isn’t on social media and is rarely seen in public, so footage of the Clippers star always gets fans excited. On Monday, the Clippers posted a series of photos of Leonard and […] The post Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard looks jacked in newly released footage appeared first on ClutchPoints.
From Bird to Russell: Larry Legend honors Celtics icon in statement
There's a very short list of players who had more NBA success than Larry Bird -- and Bill Russell is on it. Russell, who passed away Sunday at age 88, won an incredible 11 championships in 13 seasons with the Boston Celtics, tied for the most of any player in any major American team sport.
Video: LeBron James and Draymond Green Partying in Toronto
LeBron James and Draymond Green have been living it up.
Kerr: JaMychal is 'one guy replacing two' on Warriors roster
After winning the biggest prize in basketball by defeating the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals, the Warriors stumbled into a few offseason losses. Gary Payton II opted to sign with the Portland Trail Blazers. Otto Porter Jr. went north to the Toronto Raptors. Nemanja Bjelica packed his bags and crossed the pond to Turkey.
Massive News About Russell Westbrook On Monday
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnaroski, Los Angeles Lakers superstar Russell Westbrook has hired a new agent.
BREAKING: Boston Celtics Sign Former 9th Overall Pick
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnaroski, the Boston Celtics have agreed with Noah Vonleh on a training camp deal. The former ninth overall pick has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers, Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets and Brooklyn Nets over his career.
How Green changed his plans after Kerr's Warriors pitch
Phone calls from Steph Curry and Draymond Green sealed the deal in making free agent Donte DiVincenzo a Warrior in early July. When it comes to JaMychal Green, Golden State's latest addition who officially signed a one-year veteran's minimum contract on Monday, coach Steve Kerr took the lead in phone call duties.
Lakers News: Kendrick Nunn Has a Message for LA Fans
After missing all of last season, Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn gave a strong message to fans in a recent interview.
Lakers: Proposed Russell Westbrook Trade Lands LA Former First Overall Pick
Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes came up with an interesting Russell Westbrook trade that would send the Lakers guard to the Magic.
Golden State Warriors Officially Sign JaMychal Green
The Golden State Warriors announced that they have signed veteran forward JaMychal Green to a contract on Monday.
