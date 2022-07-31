Man shot for allegedly walking toward officers with knife in west Houston

www.fox26houston.com
Road Rage: Houston man caught on camera chasing driver through the Houston Heightshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Metro Bus camera footage leads to capital murder chargehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Old Town Spring store owner allegedly shoots dog in cold bloodhoustonstringer_comSpring, TX
Trump agrees with Russia and wants Houston basketballer to stay in prisonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke Said We’re Going to Win!Tom HandyHouston, TX
cw39.com
Two charged with murder after fatal shooting in east Houston
HOUSTON (CW39) Charges have been filed against a second suspect arrested in the fatal shooting of a man at 10155 East Freeway (East Interstate Highway 10) service road about 1:35 a.m. on April 20. The suspect, Joshua Griffin, 18, is charged with murder in the 228th State District Court. A...
fox26houston.com
Man seen on video shooting, killing clerk at Houston convenience store arrested in Georgia
HOUSTON - A man accused of shooting a convenience store clerk to death in northeast Houston was arrested in Georgia. PREVIOUS: Police need help identifying suspect who killed clerk working to send money back to family in India. Investigators said Jaquel Raheem Carruth, 24, is charged with capital murder for...
2 men charged with capital murder after admitting to roles in deadly crime spree, police say
Investigators allege the two men, ages 18 and 19, committed a crime spree over two days that left three people dead in southeast Houston and Pearland.
Man preparing food for the homeless shot to death at SE Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON — Houston police are asking for the public's help with finding the suspect who killed a man while he was preparing food for the homeless. The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Terrance Lewis. He worked for a non-profit organization that prepares food and feeds the homeless across the city.
fox26houston.com
Authorities investigating pellet gun shooting spree, 7 people injured in Galveston
GALVESTON, Texas - Police in Galveston are investigating a series of pellet gun shootings on Galveston Island. On Tuesday evening, at least seven people were hit by pellets at four different spots in Galveston. Authorities believe the shooter was a young person and had been driving around with several other teenagers or young adults.
Uber Driver Arrested One Month After Killing Texas Pastor
It was supposed to be just another day for Ronald Mouton Sr, a pastor at East Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. However, it ended in tragedy after an argument with an Uber driver, Deshawn Longmire, 23 on June 24. As Meaww reported, Mouton was shot and killed by Longmire at a stop light in Houston, Texas, according to witnesses. However, he wasn’t arrested until July 30th.
fox26houston.com
Houston PD officer taken to hospital by helicopter after rollover crash in Tomball
TOMBALL, Texas - An officer has been taken to a hospital by helicopter after a single-vehicle crash in Tomball, according to Houston Police Department. The crash happened around 7:15 a.m. in the 16600 block of FM 2920 near Buescher Rd. Harris County Sheriff's Office tells FOX 26 that the HPD...
Childhood best friends shot to death in retaliation of attack on suspect, court documents say
A week after two men who grew up together were shot to death in north Houston, a man accused of pulling the trigger is in custody.
fox26houston.com
Police investigating 2 deadly shootings in SE Houston that occurred within minutes of each other
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is investigating following two deadly shootings that occurred within minutes of each other on Wednesday evening. Commander Johnson with the Houston Police Department said officers responded to a shooting in the 3300 block of Winbern Street, just before 8 p.m. Then within minutes, a...
1 in custody after infant found dead at motel off Katy Freeway in west Houston
Investigators did not provide much information about the baby, including the exact age, gender, or relationship to the person in custody.
fox26houston.com
Harris County deputies investigating deadly shooting
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating following a deadly shooting on Wednesday evening. Authorities said the shooting occurred on the 3500 block of Siebinthaler. When deputies arrived, they found an unidentified Black male in a small neighborhood park, unresponsive from gunshot wounds. The male was...
Man charged with capital murder in northeast Houston store clerk's death arrested in Georgia
Police said surveillance video captured the 24-year-old suspect pulling out a gun and firing at the store clerk during an attempted robbery in March.
Houston Cat Lady Missing Inside the Walls of Her Home For Years
61-year-old Mary lived in a small home in the middle of an up-and-coming area in Houston. Many new buildings were being built all around the area, and eventually, a developer approached Mary and offered to buy her house, however, she declined their offers. Unable to sway Mary, developers continued to...
Road Rage: Houston man caught on camera chasing driver through the Houston Heights
Some tense moments in the Heights were captured on camera as a driver in a pickup truck chased down a Mini-Cooper in an apparent road rage incident. This happened around 8:30 p.m. on N. Main and I-45 on August 3, 2022. Both drivers could be heard coming down N. Main, towards I-45 at a high rate of speed. The driver of the green Mini-Cooper decided it would be best to drive into a McDonald's parking lot and circle around it in an attempt to lose the black Ford F-150 Super Duty (King Ranch) truck that was chasing it. Fortunately, despite the Mcdonald's being open, no kids were outside when the cars sped through the parking lot.
ketk.com
Missing 7-year-old found dead in washing machine inside Houston-area home
SPRING, Texas (CW39) — A boy that was missing for a few hours Thursday morning, was found dead inside a washing machine, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman. After 7-year-old Troy Khoeler was missing for over two hours, authorities after 8 a.m. said on Twitter:
fox26houston.com
Deadly crash blocks all main inbound lanes of Katy Freeway near Silber
HOUSTON - All lanes of the Katy Freeway inbound near Silber are closed following a deadly crash involving Thursday morning. The Houston Police Department said the crash happened around 5:38 a.m. Several law enforcement vehicles are on the scene working to investigate and clear the crash. Drivers are urged to...
fox26houston.com
Man stabbed while helping brother being chased by red pickup
HOUSTON - A man has been stabbed after helping his brother fight men who chased him in a red pickup truck that he crashed into earlier in southwest Houston. According to Houston Police, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 6700 block of De Moss Dr. around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday. They found it was actually a stabbing and not a shooting.
Family of transgender woman hopes someone comes forward after her murder last week
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is still searching for the gunman that killed a transgender woman last Friday. After nearly five days, Marisela Castro's family is speaking out and hoping someone comes forward. "We don't believe it. We're frustrated and confused. It's just something we never expected," Keidi...
Police offer reward as they search for suspect(s) wanted in deadly shooting on Westheimer Road
The victim's family asks the community for help with identifying the suspect(s) responsible for his murder.
Sheriff: 16-year-old boy found dead inside vehicle in E. Harris Co.
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 16-year-old boy was found shot to death inside a vehicle Monday in the Cloverleaf area, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. It's unknown what led up to the shooting, but Gonzalez said the victim was found in the driver's seat of the vehicle at about 5:30 a.m. in the 14600 block of Force Street.
