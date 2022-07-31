Kenan Thompson Says Ending "Saturday Night Live" at 50 "Might Not Be a Bad Idea"

www.popsugar.com
Pete Davidson Has Mastered Comedy — Next He'll Tackle Horror Movies
Pete Davidson first joined "Saturday Night Live" in 2014, and after eight seasons on the show, the star announced that the May 21 episode of the comedy show was his last. He joined fellow cast members Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, and Kyle Mooney, who also exited ahead of the show's 48th season. But there will still be plenty of opportunities to see Davidson on screen. He's starring in a number of brand-new movies and TV shows, from the slasher flick "Bodies Bodies Bodies" — out Aug. 5 — to the comedy "American Sole," which he'll appear in alongside Sydney Sweeney and Bad Bunny.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Chrissy Teigen Announces Rainbow Pregnancy With Baby Bump Photos
Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend are adding to their family, as Teigen took to Instagram to announce the news that they are expecting. On Wednesday, the former Lip Sync Battle co-host posted a few snaps of her growing baby belly along with her sentiments regarding her newest pregnancy journey.
Jane Fonda Opens Up About Getting a Facelift: "I'm Not Proud"
At age 84, Jane Fonda wants you to stop being afraid of getting older. The "Grace and Frankie" star got real about her plastic-surgery regrets in a recent chat with Vogue about her partnership with H&M Move, a new "movewear" brand hoping to democratize sportswear. In the interview, published on Aug. 2, Fonda emphasized the importance of your health over the number of your age.
Maddie Ziegler and Eddie Benjamin Were Totally Smitten at the "Bullet Train" Premiere
It was all love at the "Bullet Train" premiere. On Aug. 1, Maddie Ziegler and Eddie Benjamin made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Los Angeles screening of the movie, which hits theaters on Aug. 5. The couple shared a kiss and posed for photos together, looking cute in all-black outfits. Ziegler wore a cutout black gown with a bustier top and a thigh-high slit, and Benjamin wore a matching black silk button-down shirt and black slacks. They were one of the many couples at the "Bullet Train" premiere, with Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin, Simu Liu and Jade Bender, and Joey King and Steven Piet also in attendance.
Jake Gyllenhaal to Star in Remake of Patrick Swayze's Campy Cult Classic "Road House"
Jake Gyllenhaal will star in a role originated by Patrick Swayze in a remake of the 1989 film "Road House," Variety announced on Aug. 2. In the original movie, Swayze plays chill bouncer James Dalton, who is hired to work at a Missouri bar. He winds up defending the club and the town from corrupt local business magnate Brad Wesley, originally played by Ben Gazzara.
"Gordita Chronicles" Is the Latest Hollywood Latinx Family TV Show to Get Canceled
When I first saw Latino Filmmakers Network's Instagram post of "Gordita Chronicles"'s cancellation on HBO Max, I was disappointed but not surprised. In 2022, Latinx shows continue to get canceled at a rate that makes it hard to not take personally. If a critically acclaimed family sitcom with a perfect Rotten Tomatoes rating couldn't survive the curse of the Hollywood Latinx family TV show, what can? Many believed this was the one. Since the cancellation was announced, the public's passionate outrage has manifested into a full-on #SaveGorditaChronicles digital campaign with the hope that another network picks up the beloved show. As LFN said, "We want to see what happens in the 2nd season. Somebody pick it up!"
Everyone Jesse Williams Has Dated Over the Years
Jesse Williams has a history of playing heartthrobs in movies, from his debut as Leo in "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" and his breakout role as the ripped and charming plastic surgeon Jackson Avery to his appearances in music videos like Demi Lovato's "Tell Me You Love Me." Life imitates art, because the former school teacher is a bona-fide heartthrob in real life, too. But life imitates art in other ways, too. Just like his "Grey's Anatomy" character Jackson, Williams's love life has had its ups and downs.
North West Gives Kim Kardashian an Impressive "Minions" Makeover on TikTok
At 9 years old, North West is already stepping in as Kim Kardashian's unofficial makeup artist. On Aug. 1, the beauty mogul uploaded a video to her joint TikTok account with West, giving fans a taste of her daughter's evolving makeup prowess. With an array of rainbow color palettes at...
Jeremy Allen White's Tattoos Give You a Peek at His Softer Side
Jeremy Allen White has six known tattoos so far. His character in "The Bear" has a big collection of ink, which has people wondering if any are real. See White's most meaningful designs, including the tattoo for his oldest daughter. Ever since "The Bear" came out on Hulu, people can't...
