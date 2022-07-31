McKinney Fire West of Yreka Swallows Over 78 Square Miles, 400 Structures Threatened

kymkemp.com
Deadly McKinney Fire Still 0% Contained Even After Rain
The rain that residents of Siskiyou County prayed for fell hard over large portions of the McKinney Fire and even caused flooding but it and several other smaller but significant fires in the area still grew. The McKinney Fire is now 57,519 acres and is 0% contained. However, the rain calmed the fire’s explosive behavior and allowed firefighters to make progress. Miles of dozer line have been cut in and access has been made to critical areas for crews and their equipment.
Two Found Dead Fleeing the McKinney Fire; This Morning 0% Containment and Over 55,000 Acres
Today, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office released that two people have died in the McKinney Fire. “Sunday fire personnel located two deceased individuals inside a vehicle located in a driveway along Doggett Creek Rd, off HWY 96, W of Klamath River…,” they announced. The names have not been released at this time.
