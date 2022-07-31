ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siskiyou County, CA

McKinney Fire West of Yreka Swallows Over 78 Square Miles, 400 Structures Threatened

By Kym Kemp
kymkemp.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
kymkemp.com

Comments / 0

Related
kymkemp.com

Deadly McKinney Fire Still 0% Contained Even After Rain

The rain that residents of Siskiyou County prayed for fell hard over large portions of the McKinney Fire and even caused flooding but it and several other smaller but significant fires in the area still grew. The McKinney Fire is now 57,519 acres and is 0% contained. However, the rain calmed the fire’s explosive behavior and allowed firefighters to make progress. Miles of dozer line have been cut in and access has been made to critical areas for crews and their equipment.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy