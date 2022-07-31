How to volunteer around Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Volunteers are the glue that keeps a community together, sometimes even in times of disaster. Volunteers help to put food on plates, clothes on backs, families in homes and more.

If you find yourself with some extra time on your hands, consider volunteering around Hattiesburg. Some volunteer opportunities require a time commitment. However, most of them don’t and they can work with your schedule. Don’t worry about physical abilities, either. There’s opportunities that accommodate different physical ability levels.

Check the list below for a volunteer opportunity that suits your lifestyle.

Forrest General Hospital

Volunteer opportunities include Cancer Center Liaison, Cancer Center Music Program, Greeters, Hostess, NICU Cuddler, Non-Patient Services, Pet Therapy Services and Pastoral Care Services. Volunteers get meal vouchers for any day of service over three hours, a free yearly flu vaccination, invitations to the hospital’s special events and an annual volunteer banquet.

Merit Health Wesley

Volunteers train in a variety of departments throughout the hospital. Volunteer opportunities are also available in various departments of the hospital.

Hope Clinic

Volunteer to help with special events like health fairs, table setups on campuses and more. Volunteers can also help at the center or serve as a Liaison at your organization or church.

Southern Pines Animal Shelter

Volunteer opportunities include helping out around the facility, Team Toe Beans, EmBark Pit Crew, vet tech assistants, and more. Neighbors can also apply to become a foster.

Hub City Humane Society

Neighbors can volunteer or foster an animal to help this shelter out. There’s also a list of items that can be donated to the shelter.

Habitat for Humanity

There’s many different options to volunteer. There’s local opportunities, travel opportunities, group work, long-term service and more. Help build a home or find something that suits you better.

United Way of Southeast Mississippi

Volunteers help host days of service, run community-wide collection drives, mage gifts-in-kind, match volunteers to current community needs, recruit and mobilize in times of disaster and more.

AIDS Services Coalition

Volunteer opportunities include HIV education and prevention, HIV testing, office/clerical work, website maintenance, event photography, odd jobs and more.

Edwards Street Fellowship Center

Volunteer with the center’s food pantry, community gardens, Bible fellowship, thrift store or health clinic.

AARP

Volunteers help feed neighbors, assist after disasters, make blankets for animal shelters, help with veteran hospice care and more. There’s also other local programs that neighbors can volunteer with.

Christian Services

There’s various volunteer opportunities with Christian Services, including Meals on Wheels.

Extra Table

Volunteer opportunities range from sorting shirts, writing “thank you” notes, calling donors, brainstorming, packing food boxes and more.

American Red Cross

Help out right away by signing up for ARC’s most-needed volunteer opportunities. Right now, blood-related services are needed most.

