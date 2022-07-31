Infrastructure damage hampers flood recovery in Kentucky

spectrumnews1.com
Long days grind on search teams in flood-ravaged Appalachia
HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) — For days, a search-and-rescue team led by Phillip Dix has combed debris-clogged creekbanks looking for survivors in flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky. His crew is used to the stifling heat and humidity but is laboring under the grind of 12-hour shifts spent pulling people from danger. The...
Flood Recovery: At least 37 dead, heat descends on flooded eastern Kentucky towns
HINDMAN, Ky. — Withering heat was descending on a region of eastern Kentucky already reeling from massive flooding, forcing residents laboring to clean up after the deluge to cope with an oppressive new threat. The grim task of cleaning up from the flooding continued, but rising heat and humidity...
Indiana Rep. Walorski, 2 staffers killed in head-on crash
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was killed Wednesday in a car crash in her northern Indiana district along with two members of her congressional staff and another person, police said. The crash happened about 12:30 p.m. when a car crossed the center line on a state...
GOP eyes Nashville seat for flip; Dems vie to face governor
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Republicans on Thursday will settle a nine-way primary in a reconfigured congressional district in Nashville they are hoping to flip, while Democrats will choose their nominee for governor in what could be a history-making bid to topple the GOP incumbent. Two of three Democratic...
Perry County Sheriff talks challenges of rescue efforts after Eastern Ky. floods
HAZARD, Ky. — It’s been a disaster on a scale Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle has never seen before. “The Ohio River is about how big the Troublesome Creek got up to that night and it just don’t fit,” Sheriff Engle said. What You Need To...
Severe storms are likely into this evening
A pretty powerful storm system is approaching Ohio and will result in an elevated risk of severe weather later this afternoon and evening. Several rounds of storms will move through Ohio today and tonight. Expect gusty winds, heavy rain, hail and an isolated tornado. The best chance of severe weather...
Ohio voters react to inflation and economic issues during primary election
CINCINNATI — Inflation has affected the Ohio economy and consumer spending, and Ohioans hope to vote for the best candidates in the primary election to address the issue. Inflation is a big concern for Cincinnati-area voters during the Ohio Primary Election. They shared how inflation was the cause for...
Death toll in Northern California wildfire zone rises to 4
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — Two more bodies were found within the burn zone of a huge Northern California wildfire, raising the death toll to four in the state’s largest blaze of the year, authorities said Tuesday. Search teams discovered the additional bodies Monday at separate residences along...
All the deals to get you into Wisconsin State Fair at a discount
MILWAUKEE — Tomorrow marks the first day of the Wisconsin State Fair, complete with the new Peño Pretzel Popper Brats, those classic fair rides and cream puffs, and, of course, cows. And there are plenty of ways to enjoy the fair at a discounted price. Here’s how to...
Rent prices continue to rise amid wage gaps
OHIO — As rent prices continue to rise, the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio is aiming to call on political leaders for funds to build new housing options. Making minimum wage while working a full-time job isn’t enough to be able to afford even a modest two-bedroom apartment said Amy Riegel, Executive Director for the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio.
Alex Jones concedes Sandy Hook attack was '100% real'
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones testified Wednesday that he now understands it was irresponsible of him to declare the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre a hoax and that he now believes it was “100% real." Speaking a day after the parents of a 6-year-old boy...
What's on the line Tuesday in Wisconsin for Trump, Pence?
WISCONSIN— Weeks after former President Donald Trump endorsed Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels, former Vice President Mike Pence last week endorsed Rebecca Kleefisch. Pence came to Wisconsin to campaign with her on Wednesday ahead of next week's primary. "Pence would be part of the picture [if she won and]...
Local advocates push for new approaches in fight to end homelessness
WORCESTER, Mass. - On Wednesday, the City of Worcester held an event focused on solutions to homelessness. For organizations like the Central Massachusetts Housing Alliance, it's important to have public discussions about ideas at a time when homelessness is impacting more families than any other point in the last 30 months.
Strong to severe storms are possible tonight
A cold front will bring the potential for strong to severe storms this evening into tonight. Storms move in after 7 p.m. SPC has the area in a level 2 out of 5 (slight risk) for severe storms. The primary threats will be damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall and small hail.
East-West rail project receives $275 million in funding as part of Massachusetts transportation bill
WORCESTER, Mass. - The long anticipated East-West rail project is expected to recieve $275 million in funding in the transportation bond bill that Massachusetts lawmakers passed on the last day of the legislative session. The project aims to connect the western part of the state with Worcester and Boston, with...
