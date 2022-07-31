ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Who CBS Sports has the Thunder taking in 2021 NBA draft redraft

By Clemente Almanza
 4 days ago
CBS Sports writer Kyle Boone published a redraft of the 2021 NBA draft on its one-year anniversary.

The 2021 NBA draft took place on July 29 — a weird date — as part of the NBA’s effort to get back to a normal schedule after a couple of COVID-19 years.

For the Oklahoma City Thunder, the pick at No. 6 remains the same: Josh Giddey.

“Does OKC take Wagner or Jonathan Kuminga if the board fell as it did a year ago, over Giddey, whom they selected here? Maybe. Definitely maybe. But Wagner is off the board in this redraft — and I still think Giddey goes over Kuminga given OKC’s belief in his connective abilities as a passer and playmaker. The only question with Giddey is the shot — and they just hired Chip Engelland, one of the most respected shooting coaches in the league, which in time may be just the prescription to get him right.”

Considering the No. 6 pick has recently lacked excitement, Giddey’s rookie season was above reasonable expectations. The 19-year-old won Western Conference Rookie of the Month honor four of the five times it was handed out. The only month Giddey didn’t win was March/April, when he missed all but one game after the All-Star break due to a sore hip.

This selection seems about right. Both the Thunder and Giddey are happy with their relationship one year in. All of the players that the Thunder could’ve seriously consider taking over Giddey were already gone in this redraft by the first five picks.

