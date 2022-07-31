This story was updated with information of the deceased and surrounding circumstances.

GREENFIELD, Ind. – A Greenfield police officer shot and killed Darrin Baker, 56, in Greenfield, according to a news release Sunday night from police.

Officers responded to reports of a domestic issue in the 700 block of Bobtail Drive with possible shots fired Sunday morning. Before police arrived, witnesses said Baker was standing outside when a woman arrived at the house. Baker fired a shot through the driver's side window of the car the woman was driving before taking her out of the car and inside the house against her will, according to the new release.

When Greenfield officers arrived, they saw the broken car window and entered the house through an open garage door. They heard a woman screaming, according to the release. They then saw Baker assaulting the woman while armed with a handgun.

Patrolman Jarrod Davis shot Baker. Officers began life-saving aid to Baker until paramedics arrived, according to the release. Baker was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No officers were injured. The investigation is ongoing.

Indiana State Police detectives are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Greenfield, which left one man dead Sunday.

Public Information Officer Sgt. John Perrine, announced the shooting Sunday in a tweet.

This story will update as more information becomes available .

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Officer shot and killed man Sunday in Greenfield during domestic violence situation