Affordable housing in Las Cruces, Lift Up Las Cruces, one Amelia Baca suit settled

By Damien D. Willis, Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
 3 days ago
Searching for affordable housing in Las Cruces? It's an 'unforgiving' market

Residents and housing analysts say the city's housing and rental market continues to rise, pricing out those on the lower end of the pay scale.

Natalie Medina is one of those residents. She says she recently escaped an abusive relationship, leaving her and her teenage daughter and son in search of housing without much savings. She works for $12 an hour at a recovery center. It's enough to rent a two-bedroom apartment in a less-desirable part of town.

It hasn't been an easy road for Medina, as Las Cruces Sun-News reporter Annya Loya learned through her reporting — in one of her final stories for us. (More on that later.) Annya took a broad look at the Las Cruces housing market, for both homebuyers and renters, and she found a housing market described as "unforgiving" — and even more so for lower-income Las Crucens. Annya said:

Working on the housing market story was probably the most I researched for a story while working for the Sun-News. I also think was it was my longest story overall, which makes sense. Reporting on this was a little bit frustrating at the beginning, because I was dealing with concepts I wasn’t very familiar with. I wanted to make sure I understood the structure of the housing market and how and what makes it move around. This story really felt like an end-of-the-semester final project for me — which makes sense, as it would be my last story for the Sun-News. I started working on this story almost at the beginning of my internship, but it didn’t really come together until the very end, which I think made it somewhat special.

That's right. Annya, a Multimedia Journalism major at the University of New Mexico, was a summer intern — made possible through the New Mexico Local News Fund. She did a lot of great work during her time in our newsroom, and we're going to miss her, but will be following her future work closely. About her time at the Sun-News, Annya said:

Interning with the Sun-News reaffirmed what I already knew, which was that I want to be a journalist and I want to continue working in this field for many more years. I’m incredibly thankful to the staff — and especially my mentor, Lucas Peerman, for such an amazing learning experience. I look forward to putting all my new skills to use in the next chapter of my career.

City launches Lift Up Las Cruces program with neighborhood block party

Tents and tables, buses and a fire truck lined Ash Avenue Saturday morning at the launch event for Lift Up Las Cruces, the city’s anti-poverty initiative.

Each booth featured a different city department, government agency, faith group, nonprofit or social services organization. All offered information about their services and resources and gave out swag to the attendees of the block party, which closed off Ash between Wade Street to Calle Sosa from 9 a.m. to noon July 30. There were also games and activities for children.

Lift Up is a program seeking to reduce poverty and crime by targeting one specific area of the city at a time. The block party was held in the first "footprint" chosen, bound by North Solano Drive, East Madrid Avenue, Anita Drive, North Triviz Drive and Spruce Avenue — all within the 88001 ZIP code. The area concurrently faces high poverty and crime. Nearly one in four Las Crucens live in poverty, according to census data.

Sun-News reporter Michael McDevitt, who covers city and county government, attended the event and spoke to many of those on hand. Michael, who has been covering this city initiative since it was announced, said:

This past Saturday, I spent my morning at the block party signifying the launch of the Lift Up Las Cruces anti-poverty program. I got to speak to a few locals, but mostly with government officials and staff from various organizations which provide services and programs that all serve the mission of Lift Up in various ways.

What the government figures and entities leading the charge in Lift Up all say is they want the community served to pick up their torch and run with it. I certainly saw people interested in picking up brochures and chatting with various providers of services, but it’s unclear if the community the city is targeting has bought into the vision shared by the organizations and government employees there yet. Yes, I met people who lived in the area served by the program, but I also saw government employees dressed down with their kids and met one family who lives in El Paso. Community buy-in is what the city sees as a key to success, and so as a reporter, it’s where I seek to take this coverage next.

City settles multi-million-dollar lawsuit with Amelia Baca’s family. Another lawsuit is in the works.

The City of Las Cruces agreed to pay Amelia Baca’s family $2.75 million after settling a wrongful death lawsuit.

The settlement is the first of two following Baca’s killing on April 16. Baca, 75, was shot twice by Las Cruces Police Department officer Jared Cosper. Cosper was dispatched to Baca’s home on the 800 block of Fir Avenue after Baca’s daughter called 911.

Baca threatened to kill her daughter while in the throes of a mental health crisis, according to a statement she gave to police. Cosper’s body camera shows the officer walking up to Baca’s house and making brief contact with two of Baca’s family members as they calmly exit their house. Then, Cosper sees Baca holding two kitchen knives. For about 40 seconds, Cosper shouts at Baca to “drop the knives, drop the f***ing knives!” before shooting her twice. Baca only spoke Spanish.

Sun-News public safety reporter Justin Garcia, who covers crime, cops and courts, kind of stumbled upon this development, as he explains:

Sometimes, you struggle over a story for weeks. You know something is true, but you can't prove it. You don't have the right source or the proper document. Sometimes, a story falls in your lap. The latter was the case for the Amelia Baca settlement story. Here's how it happened:

I was reading documents involving an unrelated City lawsuit and found a typo. I thought, "Geez, I wonder how much money the City shelled out for this lawyer who's not entirely sure when to use a comma." I'm not a stickler for grammar or spelling (as you may know from reading anything I write), but the questions lingered. It eventually evolved into, "I wonder how much the City is paying to be represented in the Cosper/Baca case."

The answer could be found in the contract between the City and the firm they hired. That contract is a public record. So, I requested it. Instead of a contract, I got back the "Indemnity Agreement." That document showed that the two parties agreed to come to terms and settle the case.

That settlement was later confirmed by Baca's family attorney, Sam Bregman. But this is not the end of the story. First, it hasn't been determined whether Cosper will be prosecuted for shooting Baca. That's a determination, we discovered last week, that may now be made by New Mexico's Office of the Attorney General. Also, there is a lawsuit in federal court that is just beginning. In that case, Baca’s family accuses Cosper and the City of using excessive force on Baca and killing Baca without due process. Unlike the state case, there is no limit on the monetary damages that may be awarded.

Las Cruces Public Schools, police assure public on school security

Las Cruces police and two special agents of the FBI sought to assure families Wednesday night that their children were safe at public schools, even as community members raised questions about security protocols and the assignment of officers throughout the district.

The Las Cruces Public Schools hosted a forum in the city council chambers at city hall that was also live-streamed. Most of the 70-minute meeting was devoted to questions and comments from the gallery following presentations by law enforcement.

Seated in the audience was Gadsden Independent Schools Superintendent Travis Dempsey, who faced skepticism from his school board and members of his community last week over the allocation of school resource officers in that district.

The shadow of the May 24 mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas was implicit as LCPD Lt. Joy Wiitala assured families that errors in the law enforcement response there would not be repeated in Las Cruces.

It was a wide-ranging and robust conversation, and our reporter, Algernon D'Ammassa, felt it was important to cover. Algernon said:

Two months after the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, school security is in the foreground of families’ concerns.

Recently I witnessed public meetings where New Mexico’s second- and fourth-largest school districts faced questions about security protocols, armed officers and resources needed to keep kids safe.

It is an essential promise, yet keeping it (and funding it properly) is not easy.

The Reporter's Notebook Podcast, Ep. 27: Blind Drunk

This week, we’re talking about alcohol — specifically, New Mexico’s crisis of alcohol-related deaths. In a massive eight-part series, New Mexico In Depth recently took a look at many of the reasons drinking kills New Mexicans at a far higher rate than anywhere else in the nation. And it’s getting worse, not better. In the thoroughly-reported series, reporter Ted Alcorn discovered a long history of failures by state leaders to address the escalating problem.

I thought this was a really fascinating conversation. Ted — a New Mexico native who grew up in Albuquerque and has written for The New York Times, The Atlantic, and The Washington Post Magazine — spent a ridiculous amount of time reporting this series, interviewing more than 150 people to get the story. We also talk to New Mexico In Depth's Managing Editor, Marjorie Childress, who tells us a little about how this series came to fruition.

You can listen to it HERE.

On behalf of all of us at the Las Cruces Sun-News, thank you for taking the time to read this week's newsletter.

Damien Willis is a Lead Reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached at 575-541-5443, dwillis@lcsun-news.com or @DamienWillis on Twitter.

