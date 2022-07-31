ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Bill Russell, 11-Time NBA Champion, Dead at 88

By Patrick Norton
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2poTCU_0gzf0zQP00

The legendary Bill Russell passed away on Sunday, July 31. In a statement posted to Russell’s Twitter page, the most decorated basketball artist of all time died peacefully on Sunday morning. By his side was his wife Jeannine.

The most prolific center in NBA history, Russell reached glory 11 times with the Boston Celtics. By the end of his playing career, Russell turned toward the coaching side of the game. His final two championships with Boston came as player and head coach.

The league inducted Russell into the Naismith Hall of Fame in 1975. For his civil rights activism and leadership, Russell received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama in 2011. The NBA recognized the legend again in 2019 with the NBA Lifetime Achievement Award for his efforts as one of the greatest game ambassadors of all-time. Bill Russell turned 88 years-old in February.

Bill Russell’s Achievements Surpass 11 Championships

On the court, Russell dominated the league throughout his playing career. Playing his entire career with the Celtics, the center left every ounce on the Boston Garden floor. Winning five MVP trophies, Russell failed to reach the pinnacle of the sport just twice in 13 seasons. The league did not introduce a Finals’ MVP until Russell’s final campaign in 1969. Unsurprisingly, the icon took home the award.

Additionally, the NBA renamed the trophy in 2009 to reflect the first winner, recognizing it as the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP Award. Furthermore, the Naismith Hall of Fame honored Russell again in 2021 for his coaching efforts with the Celtics, Seattle Supersonics and Sacramento Kings.

However, his humanitarian work and activism for civil rights always defined Russell’s prominent character. Winning championships brought fame and fortune, but the icon still endured hardship from racist fans in Boston and other towns. The difficulties caused a divide between Russell and fans, ultimately healing through passing time.

But his efforts in movements and abundant success on the court encouraged NCAA’s West Coast Conference to incorporate the “Russell Rule”. Similar to the NFL’s Rooney Rule, the clause asks schools to interview a large diversity of coaching candidates. Russell attended the WCC’s University of San Francisco, winning two NCAA championships.

Bill Russell’s passing reminds us that legends never truly die. The basketball world undoubtedly carries Russell’s legacy now and forever.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Outsider.com

‘The View’: Joy Behar Drops Whoopi Goldberg’s Real Name Live on TV, Fans Left in Shock

Fans of “The View” were left stunned during the live episode on Monday (August 1st) when Joy Behar revealed her co-host Whoopi Goldberg’s non-stage name, Caryn Johnson. The Sun reports that while speaking to Kal Penn about his real name, which is Kalpen Modi. “I only [changed] it on my headshot and resume. I never changed it legally,” he explained. The actor then shared that his friends mentioned Whoopi was a stage name. “[They said], ‘You know Whoopi Goldberg’s real name is Caryn.’ I’m like ‘it is?’”
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: Check Out Frank Fritz’s Iowa Farmhouse

Even after his exit from American Pickers, Frank Fritz is still adored by fans of the show. His work ethic and eye for antiques along with his sense of humor endeared him to longtime viewers. Unfortunately, he was fired from the show and a very public feud with his former co-host Mike Wolfe followed. But things turned far more grim for his fans when he suffered a stroke and became hospitalized last month.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

PHOTOS: Jon Bon Jovi’s Son Gets Engaged in the Hamptons

Jesse Bongiovi, Jon Bon Jovi’s son, proposed to his girlfriend Jesse Light, a television producer, at his East Hampton home this weekend. Both his parents and her parents watched the proposal. Jesse Bongiovi shared pictures of the occasion on Instagram. The whole group loaded into two SUVs afterwards—even taking...
MONTAUK, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Bill Russell
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: Frank Fritz’s Dad Reveals Major Update About His Health Following Stroke

Just a few weeks after Frank Fritz was hospitalized for a stroke, the “American Pickers” alum’s father is now sharing an update about the former TV star’s health. According to The Sun, the former “American Pickers” star’s father, Bill Fritz, shared that his show is now in stable condition following his stroke. He did not reveal any more details about his son’s condition.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Road House’ Reboot: Here’s Who’s in the Cast Alongside Jake Gyllenhaal

Back in 1989, moviegoers witnessed the story of James Dalton, a cool and collective bouncer who finds himself cleaning up a Missouri bar. It doesn’t take long before Dalton realizes that his troubles come from a corrupt businessman. Starring Patrick Swayze and Ben Gazzara, Road House was a box office hit and is now a cult classic. The film continues to be discussed and loved by fans all over the world. And with classic films like Top Gun making waves at the theaters, it appears Amazon Prime Video has found their leading man for their remake of Road House.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Rumors of Feud Between ‘American Idol’ Champs Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood Reignite After Album Releases

Since its debut in 2002, American Idol catapulted numerous singers into the mainstream spotlight as they went on to become international superstars. Among some of the most talented winners on the show were none other than original American Idol, Kelly Clarkson. But not far behind her was the talented Carrie Underwood as well. Both being country music stars and American Idol winners, rumors have circulated over the last few years that neither singer cares much for the other and the constant comparison of the two drives them crazy. And with both releasing albums in June, the rumors have once again flourished.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championships#Nba History#The Boston Celtics#Mvp#Finals
Outsider.com

‘Home Town’ Star Erin Napier Shares Photos of Daughters ‘Wild West Adventures’

Starting as nothing more than high school sweethearts looking to make it in the world, Ben and Erin Napier celebrated 14 years of marriage. But on top of being married for over a decade, the couple also stars in their own show for HGTV. And if that wasn’t enough for the dynamic duo, they enjoy their days with their two daughters, Mae, who is 14 months, and Helen, who is 5 years old. On Saturday, the couple behind Home Town shared an Instagram post of both their daughters exploring Colorado.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Alum Emily Wickersham Shares ‘On the Nose’ Pic in New York City

Before her departure from NCIS at the end of season 18, Emily Wickersham, known for her role as Special Agent Ellie Bishop, had been a fan-favorite cast member. Sadly, it doesn’t appear as though she’ll be making a return to the CBS drama anytime soon. Especially since she welcomed a new baby, a boy, at the end of last year. Fortunately, though, the beloved NCIS star still continues to update her fans on Instagram. This time, the Ellie Bishop actress shared an “on the nose” pic from New York City’s streets. Check it out.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Outsider.com

‘The View’: Elisabeth Hasselbeck Literally Throws in the Towel During Return to the Show

Elisabeth Hasselbeck, a former co-host of The View, had a very passionate discussion Wednesday when she returned to the table to talk hot topics. The subject was abortion rights. It was a big part of the political news Wednesday after people in Kansas voted not to add further restrictions to a woman’s right to an abortion during a Tuesday state election. Hasselbeck is a vocal, pro-life advocate and she often butted heads with the other women of The View during her 10-year stint as a co-host.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

527K+
Followers
56K+
Post
197M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy