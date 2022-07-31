ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mogadore man found guilty of threatening witness after explosives charge

By April Helms, Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago
A Mogadore man has been found guilty of obstructing justice by retaliating against a witness.

Andrew F. Dodson, 33, was convicted by a federal jury Wednesday following a three-day trial before Judge Donald C. Nugent of the U.S. District Court Northern District of Ohio.

Dodson's attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

In July 2021, federal authorities began an investigation into Dodson after his arrest for alleged OVI and possession of chemicals that could be used to make explosive devices. During the investigation, Dodson lied to federal authorities; he pleaded guilty to making false statements in November 2021 and was sentenced to eight months in prison.

What was intent? Mogadore man says he makes harmless smoke bombs; FBI suspects something more sinister

'Large cache of explosive precursors' found during 2021 traffic stop

Police in Orange, a Cleveland-area suburb, stopped Dodson July 22, 2021, for an alcohol-related driving offense. When officers searched Dodson’s vehicle, they discovered a “large cache of explosive precursors.” Officers also found safety glasses and ear protection equipment in a black bag with the word “police” on it.

An FBI agent said Dodson confirmed what was in his car and said he used the materials to make a “bunch of smoke bombs” and set them off with children at his brother’s house in Tallmadge on the Fourth of July. Dodson denied ever manufacturing a destructive or an explosive device.

However, an FBI bomb technician said in court records that the materials found in Dodson’s car included everything needed to build a destructive device. According to information from the Cleveland Division of the FBI, the federal complaint affidavit said the materials could be used to make cap-sensitive improvised explosives like those known in the bomb community as “Poor-Man’s C4.”

Investigators also said Dodson had purchased 50 pounds of potassium perchlorate between April and June 2020. An FBI special agent bomb technician said potassium perchlorate is primarily used for making explosives. That much potassium perchlorate is not regularly used in creating homemade smoke devices, although it could be used for that purpose, the affidavit said.

Police explain arrest:Akron police explain forceful arrest of man Tuesday after critics post video

Dodson was placed into federal custody, with charges including destructive device and receiving or possessing an unregistered destructive device.

Information obtained from Dodson’s social media accounts revealed references to the Unabomber, whom Dodson has a tattoo of, references to explosives, remote detonators, photographs of a remote detonator, 12 radio antenna devices, and improvised claymores containing 1,000 BBs per device.

Andrew Dodson reportedly found witness statement

Dodson was allowed to remain in the community on bond after his guilty plea. During that time, he obtained a witness statement given to federal authorities during the prior investigation, according to information from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Ohio. Court documents show that Dodson then contacted and threatened the witness with the intent to retaliate. Dodson was later arrested.

The OVI charge was returned to the Bedford Municipal Court.

No information could be found regarding the chemical possession charges.

Dodson is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 28. He faces a maximum possible sentence of 20 years in prison.

Reporter April Helms can be reached at ahelms@thebeaconjournal.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
