Tidewater man killed in crash on Highway 126

A Tidewater man has died following a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on Highway 126 near Mapleton.

The deceased driver was identified as Timothy Cooper, 24, according to Oregon State Police. Cooper was transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend and died Saturday from his injuries.

OSP troopers and emergency personnel responded at roughly 3:55 p.m. Thursday.

Highway 126 was reduced to a single lane for about six hours.

Preliminary investigation found a Dodge Ram pickup, driven by 63-year-old Roger Montgomery, of Veneta, was making a left turn from the westbound lane into the gas station in Mapleton when he was rear-ended by a Ford Focus operated by Cooper, according to OSP in a news release.

Two passengers in the Ford Focus suffered minor injuries and Montgomery was treated for minor injuries and released. Western Lane Ambulance, Siuslaw Valley Fire Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation assisted with the response.

