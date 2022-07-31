Two Iowa men arrested in stolen vehicle in Holton

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman is out more than $5,000 after military uniforms, a 75-inch television and more items were stolen out of the bed of her truck. The Riley Co. Police Department incident report indicates that around 9 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, officials were called to the 500 block of S 3rd St. in Manhattan with reports of a theft.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO