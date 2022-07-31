Two Iowa men arrested in stolen vehicle in Holton

www.wibw.com
WOWT
Omaha woman gets eight-year in Iowa for meth possession
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A 33-year-old Omaha woman was sentenced Wednesday in federal court to eight years in prison after pleading to a drug charge. Anisha Ilene Luna pled to a charge of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.
WIBW
15-year-old flips SUV on 53rd as construction increases traffic
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As construction in the area has increased traffic on 53rd St. a 15-year-old driver flipped her SUV after overcorrecting on Wednesday afternoon. Officials with the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office on the scene told 13 NEWS they were called to the area of SW 53rd St. west of Auburn Rd. just after noon on Wednesday, Aug. 3, with reports of an accident.
WIBW
Attempted traffic stop, abandoned truck discovery lead to man’s arrest
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials arrested a man connected to a spray-painted truck found abandoned by officers after it recklessly sped away from a traffic stop. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, officers saw a spray-painted Toyota commit several traffic violations in the area of SE 25th St. and Monroe.
WIBW
Two arrested for theft of military uniforms, T.V. costing victim $5K+
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people are behind bars in Riley Co. after allegedly stealing military uniforms, a 75-inch television, a laptop and more were stolen from the bed of a woman’s truck on Monday. The Riley County Police Department tells 13 NEWS that Kimberly D. Dandridge, 35, and...
WIBW
Lawrence woman arrested on 111 counts related to fraud of coworkers, neighbors
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence woman is behind bars on 111 counts related to fraud after she stole personal information from coworkers, acquaintances and neighbors and used it to charge thousands to their bank accounts. The Lawrence Police Department says on Wednesday, Aug. 3, investigators arrested Billie Jean Peterson,...
WIBW
Suspicious vehicle’s passenger arrested on multiple Topeka warrants
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The passenger in a vehicle reported to officials as suspicious was arrested on Monday on various Topeka arrest warrants. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that around 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, officials were called to the 3200 block of NE Happy Hollow Rd. with reports of a suspicious vehicle.
WIBW
Topeka woman convicted in 2021 murder in SE Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman was convicted in the 2021 murder of Kirsty Ann Craig-Rodriguez on Wednesday. Harlee Elizabeth Borders, 23, of Topeka was convicted of 1st-degree murder, attempted 1st-degree murder, aggravated battery, three counts of aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated endangering a child. District Attorney Mike Kagay said his office will seek a sentence of more than 50 years.
U.S. Marshal apprehend Kansas woman wanted for murder
NEOSHO COUNTY (KSNT) – The Marshals Kansas Fugitive Apprehension Task Force has apprehended a woman they believe is responsible for a homicide. Nicole Rae Ann Kern, 41, was arrested just east of Iola. She was wanted for According to a press release from the Marshal’s office, investigators found Kern near a campground. Marshals said Kern […]
Sioux City Journal
Pilot identified in fatal plane crash near Ute, Iowa
UTE, Iowa -- The Monona County Sheriff's Office has identified the pilot who died in an airplane crash Saturday near Ute. The pilot, 45-year-old Brady Neil Penner, of Weatherford, Oklahoma, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.
WIBW
Man arrested after search warrant finds cocaine, marijuana in Topeka home
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 45-year-old man is behind bars after a search warrant found cocaine and marijuana in a Topeka home. The Topeka Police Department says on Tuesday, Aug. 2, Torrez Parker, 45, was arrested as the result of a search warrant served by the Narcotics Unit in the 1800 block of SW Burnett Rd. related to an ongoing investigation.
WIBW
KBI executes search warrant at Wyandotte Unified Government
WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at the Wyandotte Unified Government on Wednesday. Officials say the search warrant relates to an ongoing investigation into allegations made against certain personnel of the Unified Government. The Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office received information and...
News Channel Nebraska
Fremont man, Beemer woman sentenced for roles in break-in, theft at rural Pilger home
STANTON, Neb. – A Fremont man and a Beemer woman were sentenced for their roles in a Stanton County break-in last fall. 35-year-old Carl Epley of Fremont and 41-year-old Jennifer Oswald of Beemer pleaded guilty in June for the burglary and theft at a Pilger home. Both Epley and...
klkntv.com
Lincoln company faces $100,000 in damage after leaving keys in vehicle
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Over $100,000 in damage was done to a Lincoln construction company’s equipment after keys were left in their vehicle, Lincoln Police say. On Sunday around 11:30 a.m., an employee of Bauer Underground and Construction reported damage to several pieces of equipment near 40th & Rokeby Road.
WIBW
Topeka firefighters respond to East Topeka fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a house fire Wednesday night in East Topeka. Topeka Fire officials said they were containing a fire in the 300 block of SE Lime St. A fire investigator was heading to the scene. No further information was provided. Firefighters on scene told 13...
WIBW
Man’s truck stolen in Manhattan when keys left inside
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police have opened an investigation after a man’s truck with the keys left inside was stolen in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Department incident report indicates that around 3:45 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, officers were called to the 400 block of S 15th St in Manhattan with reports of theft.
WIBW
$1K+ in tools stolen from truck in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $1,000 in tools was stolen from the bed of a man’s truck in Manhattan on Monday. The Riley Co. Police Department incident report indicates that around 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 11, officers were called to the 600 block of Seth Child Rd. with reports of theft.
WIBW
Woman loses $5K+ after military uniforms, television stolen out of truck
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman is out more than $5,000 after military uniforms, a 75-inch television and more items were stolen out of the bed of her truck. The Riley Co. Police Department incident report indicates that around 9 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, officials were called to the 500 block of S 3rd St. in Manhattan with reports of a theft.
WIBW
Two slashed tires cost Manhattan woman $500
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman will need to spend about $500 to replace two tires on her vehicle that were slashed. The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, officers were called to the 3500 block of Mintons Landing in Manhattan with reports of criminal damage to property.
WOWT
Iowa senior citizen notes horrible experience with movers, belongings finally received
HALSTEAD, Kan. (WOWT) - An Iowa senior citizen trying to move to Kansas had a nightmare experience with a moving company. A 6 On Your Side follow-up investigation into an emotional move by a Logan, Iowa senior citizen. Her belongings finally arrived at her new apartment in Kansas one month after pickup.
WIBW
One critically injured Monday morning in central Topeka crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person suffered critical injuries in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in central Topeka, police said. The crash was reported around 11 a.m. at S.W. 21st and Lincoln streets. Police at the scene told 13 NEWS that a black Chevrolet Versa was traveling east on 21st...
