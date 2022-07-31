Oregon Ducks extend several scholarship offers during 'SNL' football camp

The Oregon Ducks football program hosted its annual "Saturday Night Live' camp over the weekend, inviting roughly 100 prospects from around the country.

This year's event focused primarily on athletes from the classes of 2024 and 2025, setting the table for what Dan Lanning's coaching staff hopes is a bright future.

In many cases, the prospects who were invited already held an offer from the Ducks, but some athletes traveled to Eugene hoping to deliver a performance that would catch the eye of the coaching staff.

Here's a look at the new offers they extended during the camp:

4-star wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (2023; Red Mountain HS , Arizona )

For dynamic bluechip wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane , the Oregon offer could (and probably will) be an immediate game-changer for him.

The 6-foot-4, 175-pound pass-catcher is rated the nation's No. 30 wide receiver and he holds double-digits offers, but clearly he's enamored with the Ducks.

4-star athlete I'Marion Stewart (2024; Bolingbrook HS , Illinois )

Rated the nation's No. 34 athlete , Stewart is likely a wide receiver at the collegiate level but can do a lot of things.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound playmaker is nearing 20 scholarship offers, highlighted by Arizona State, Illinois, Michigan, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Penn State, Washington, Wisconsin and others.

4-star offensive lineman Fletcher Westphal (2024; Tuscarora HS , Virginia )

Monster offensive lineman (6-7 1/2, 300) Fletcher Westphal traveled a long way to be in Eugene this weekend for Oregon's camp.

It paid off with a scholarship offer.

He now holds offers from more than 20 programs, highlighted by Arkansas, Clemson, Georgia, Miami, Michigan State, Penn State, Stanford, Tennessee, Wisconsin and others.

NR running back Xai'Shaun Edwards (2024; Clear Springs , Texas )

Incomplete (too early) rankings have caused Xai'Shaun Edwards' "not rated" status, not a lack of talent.

The 5-foot-9, 175-pound ball-carrier already holds offers from Houston, Missouri, Oregon Texas Tech and others.

Expect Edwards to see his stock continue to rise in the coming weeks.

3-star DL Jericho Johnson (2024; Armijo HS , California )

The 6-foot-5, 320-pound defensive lineman holds early offers from California, Oregon, Washington and Washington State.

Tall, 300-pound linemen are hard to come by in the West region, so Johnson is likely to be a hot commodity as he becomes a known entity on the recruiting trail.