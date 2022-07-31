ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Oregon Ducks extend several scholarship offers during 'SNL' football camp

By Andrew Nemec
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WJlhB_0gzeyxd300

The Oregon Ducks football program hosted its annual "Saturday Night Live' camp over the weekend, inviting roughly 100 prospects from around the country.

This year's event focused primarily on athletes from the classes of 2024 and 2025, setting the table for what Dan Lanning's coaching staff hopes is a bright future.

In many cases, the prospects who were invited already held an offer from the Ducks, but some athletes traveled to Eugene hoping to deliver a performance that would catch the eye of the coaching staff.

Here's a look at the new offers they extended during the camp:

4-star wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (2023; Red Mountain HS , Arizona )

For dynamic bluechip wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane , the Oregon offer could (and probably will) be an immediate game-changer for him.

The 6-foot-4, 175-pound pass-catcher is rated the nation's No. 30 wide receiver and he holds double-digits offers, but clearly he's enamored with the Ducks.

4-star athlete I'Marion Stewart (2024; Bolingbrook HS , Illinois )

Rated the nation's No. 34 athlete , Stewart is likely a wide receiver at the collegiate level but can do a lot of things.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound playmaker is nearing 20 scholarship offers, highlighted by Arizona State, Illinois, Michigan, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Penn State, Washington, Wisconsin and others.

4-star offensive lineman Fletcher Westphal (2024; Tuscarora HS , Virginia )

Monster offensive lineman (6-7 1/2, 300) Fletcher Westphal traveled a long way to be in Eugene this weekend for Oregon's camp.

It paid off with a scholarship offer.

He now holds offers from more than 20 programs, highlighted by Arkansas, Clemson, Georgia, Miami, Michigan State, Penn State, Stanford, Tennessee, Wisconsin and others.

NR running back Xai'Shaun Edwards (2024; Clear Springs , Texas )

Incomplete (too early) rankings have caused Xai'Shaun Edwards' "not rated" status, not a lack of talent.

The 5-foot-9, 175-pound ball-carrier already holds offers from Houston, Missouri, Oregon Texas Tech and others.

Expect Edwards to see his stock continue to rise in the coming weeks.

3-star DL Jericho Johnson (2024; Armijo HS , California )

The 6-foot-5, 320-pound defensive lineman holds early offers from California, Oregon, Washington and Washington State.

Tall, 300-pound linemen are hard to come by in the West region, so Johnson is likely to be a hot commodity as he becomes a known entity on the recruiting trail.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Everything Bo Nix said at Oregon's Media Day

During Wednesday's Media Day, Oregon QB Bo Nix fielded questions from the media. Here's a complete transcription of Nix's answers. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory on Twitter and our full-time writers, Matt...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

WATCH: Chase Cota opens up on transfer to Oregon and why

Oregon senior wide receiver Chase Cota discusses his decision to leave UCLA and transfer home to the Oregon Ducks where his Dad and Cousin played college football. Cota also dives into the Oregon offense, the QB competition, and how he helps support mental health and kids with disabilities. Sign up...
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
State
Tennessee State
Local
Oregon Sports
State
Missouri State
Eugene, OR
Football
State
Texas State
Local
Oregon College Sports
State
Illinois State
State
Virginia State
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
State
Arkansas State
State
Nebraska State
Local
Oregon Football
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Georgia State
Eugene, OR
College Sports
The Oregonian

Oregon State baseball hoping to reload, not rebuild, in summer of great transition

After the Oregon State baseball season ended with a heartbreaking one-run loss in the super regionals, Mitchell Verburg took one last lap around Goss Stadium. He strolled over to the stands above the Beavers’ dugout along the third base line, gazed at the home crowd and started clapping and waving. Then he moved to the first base dugout to do the same, offering thanks and a heartfelt goodbye.
CORVALLIS, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Ducks Football#Snl#Texas Tech#American Football#College Football#Arizona State
klcc.org

Waterpower's ups and downs in the Willamette Valley

Hot weather lately has increased the demand for power. For people in the south Willamette Valley, hydropower helps the grid operate steadily. Tom Conning is with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which runs most of Oregon’s hydro-electric dams. He told KLCC a facility east of Lowell can boost power when the need spikes in Eugene. “In the morning when people wake up, or when they come home from work, they turn on lights, they’re dong different things with power, and so the demand at that point peaks," he said. "So Lookout Point, for instance, we turn on generators during those times to help provide that power and then when the demand is less, throughout the middle of the day, then we can turn those generators off.”
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Stanford University
KTVZ News Channel 21

New wildfire on Willamette National Forest grows fast to 500 acres, sends smoke into C. Oregon

A fast-growing new wildfire in rugged, hard-to-access terrain on the Willamette National Forest 18 miles east of Oakridge was growing fast -- 500 acres at last report -- and sending smoke over the mountains and into the Bend area Wednesday afternoon, Central Oregon fire officials confirmed. The post New wildfire on Willamette National Forest grows fast to 500 acres, sends smoke into C. Oregon appeared first on KTVZ.
OAKRIDGE, OR
yachatsnews.com

Fall Chinook fishing expected to be good on central Oregon coast bays and rivers — and could include short coho seasons

Anglers on the central Oregon coast may be in for “good to very good” fishing Monday when coastal bays and streams open for salmon fishing. While river systems on the north and south coasts undergo some closures or restrictions, the three streams that make up the bulk of salmon fishing in Lincoln County are expected to produce good catches of fall Chinook salmon.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Lane County firefighters battle Miller Road Fire

MAUPIN, Ore. — Firefighters from Lane County are now helping battle the growing Miller Road fire in Wasco County. Lane Fire Defense Board Chief Chad Minter says firefighters from Eugene-Springfield Fire, McKenzie Fire and Rescue, Coburg Fire, South Lane Fire and Rescue and Siuslaw Fire and Rescue left from Leaburg early Wednesday morning.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

African track team located after going missing in Eugene

EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - Athletes and a coach from Eritrea’s visiting men’s track and field team at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene have been located, according to the Eritrean National Athletics Federation, which initially reported the individuals missing. The federation said the athletes are resuming activities with the team.
EUGENE, OR
beachconnection.net

Oregon Coast Traffic Delays / Detours at Florence, Warrenton

(Florence, Oregon) – Some amount of roadwork is taking place in two areas of the Oregon coast that may cause you some delays or detours. Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) said to keep an eye out for traffic situations in Florence and at Warrenton. In Florence, expect traffic delays...
WARRENTON, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH IN LINN COUNTY, OREGON ON INTERSTATE 5

LINN COUNTY, OR (August 3, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday. August 2, 2022, at about 1:15 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a rollover crash on Interstate 5 north of Albany. The preliminary investigation revealed that a white box truck operated by,...
philomathnews.com

Highest-rated steakhouses in Eugene, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Eugene on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
EUGENE, OR
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
537K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy