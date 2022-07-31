Police: Suspect injures 3 officers while trying to escape

www.ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect fired through side of occupied building
A 25-year-old Davenport man faces a felony charge after police say he fired a gun through an occupied building. Matthew Karr faces a charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon – injury/provoke fear after an incident on June 23, court records say. Shortly before 1:30 a.m. June 23, Davenport...
Police find casings after gunfire
Davenport Police found at least four casings early Thursday after a report of gunfire at Ashford Condominiums, 4600 Grand Ave., Davenport. Officers with flashlights searched the area and marked multiple casings that they found after a report of gunfire about 12:30 a.m. We do not know whether anyone has been...
Police: Suspect rammed squad cars, had marijuana in his vehicle
A 28-year-old Davenport man is in custody after police say he rammed squad cars to get away from a traffic stop before officers found marijuana in his vehicle. Jamal Moore faces felony charges of failure to affix a drug stamp and controlled substance violation, court records say. The incident Monday.
Man convicted in LeClaire fatal boat crash sentenced to one year in Scott County Jail
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The man convicted in the 2020 LeClaire boat crash that took the lives of Craig Verbeke and Dr. Anita Pinc was sentenced to a year in jail on Wednesday. According to court documents from the Wednesday, Aug. 3 sentencing hearing, James Thiel Sr. was sentenced to 365 days in Scott County Jail for his role in the fatal boat crash.
Mother continues to question son’s deputy-involved death
A woman whose son was shot to death by a Scott County Deputy gives a rare interview almost four years after her son’s death. She sat down with Local 4 News after she wrote a letter accusing the county of mistreating her son both before and after his death.
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s case:. JORDAN ELDRIDGE, Age 26, 6’1”, 140 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for failing...
Police find suspect with stolen car and then find 2nd stolen vehicle nearby
A 34-year-old Eldridge man is behind bars after police found him with the keys to a stolen car, then discovered a second stolen vehicle at the scene. David Ruble Jr. faces a felony charge of second-degree theft, court records say. Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the 600...
Vehicle strikes person at fairgrounds late Wednesday
Someone was struck and injured by a vehicle shortly before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W Locust St., Davenport. A Mississippi Valley Fair Board member told our Local 4 News crew the condition of the person was unknown. We do not know what kind of vehicle was involved.
Burglars break into Bettendorf home, steal sleeping family’s belongings
A Bettendorf couple is warning their community to be on the lookout after their home was burglarized while they were asleep. James and E.D. Boddie, along with their 4-year-old daughter, live near the intersection of Utica Ridge Road and Tanglefoot Lane in Bettendorf, an area they consider rather safe from crime. That perspective changed mid-July when James walked downstairs one morning to a nearly empty room and realized their house had been burglarized overnight.
Have you seen this car?
The Davenport Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in locating a suspect vehicle shown here along with any associated individuals. On Sunday, July 31, 2022 between the hours of 6 p.m. and 11 p.m., Davenport Police received 22 calls for service in reference to a vehicle driving erratically and spray painting parked cars, according to a Monday release. In total, fifteen vehicles and one fence were damaged.
Suspect enters Alford Plea in 2021 homicide
A 20-year-old East Moline man has entered an Alford Plea in connection with a May 28, 2021, shooting death in Silvis. Cordell O. Thomas at first faced a charge of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Daniel Kokuvi Akoli, 28. The shooting happened on the 1400 block of 11th Street, where police found Akoli suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died at a hospital.
Police, state patrol, in downtown area Monday night
Davenport Police and Iowa State Patrol were on the scene of an incident in downtown Davenport about 7:45 p.m. Monday near the intersection of 2nd and Ripley streets, Davenport. Police searched a car, which was dented, and spoke with people at the scene. We do not know whether anyone has...
Area transient arrested on number of warrants regarding assaults, thefts, and moving violations
An area transient wanted on a number of charges in the past months has been taken into custody. Police say the first warrant stemmed from an alleged theft on the Coralville Strip in November. 22-year-old Jaquon Hemphill entered Keystone Liquor the morning of the 8th and requested merchandise from behind the counter. After attempting to pay for the merchandise with a temporary card, he allegedly took the merchandise and left the store.
Iowa City man charged with stealing electric bike and hiding it in his residence
An Iowa City man has been arrested on a warrant stemming from an alleged electric bike theft. The criminal complaint says the owner of the stolen bike tracked it to a Dodge Street address using Apple Air Tag technology the morning of July 28th. Officers investigated and pinpointed it to be inside an apartment.
Suspect in custody after Friday shooting wounds one
A 56-year-old Davenport man is in custody after a shooting near the intersection of Brady and 17th streets Friday night. Dwayne Laws faces charges felony charges of going armed with intent and willful injury – causing bodily injury; and two aggravated misdemeanor counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, court records show.
Deputy shot in the foot last year returns to duty
For the first time in 10 months, the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office is welcoming Derek Hamstra back on duty. On Monday morning, Hamstra was greeted by fellow officers and family members at a welcome back ceremony at the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office in Morrison, Illinois. Many of Hamstra’s colleagues knew his return was a long time coming, because he had been recovering from an injury for nearly a year.
Coralville Police: Suspect in Hayden Fry Way crash had dangerously high BAC
A University of Iowa graduate student had a dangerously high breath alcohol content when he was involved in a Saturday afternoon car crash on a major Coralville thoroughfare. That’s according to Coralville Police, who say 24-year-old Graham Ausdal of South Johnson Street registered a BAC of .304% after he crashed his 2012 Toyota Camry with Illinois plates just after 1:45pm on the 500 block of Hayden Fry Way.
Rock Island Police investigating 2 separate Saturday morning shootings
Rock Island, ILL. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police are investigating after a pair of shootings from early Saturday morning sent two people to the hospital. The first one happened at 12:54 a.m. Saturday. Police say they responded to the 1400 block of 8th Street for a shots fired call. That’s the second shooting officers have responded to in that area in less than a week.
Report: Ghost gun used in state park slayings of Cedar Falls couple, girl
Photo provided by the Iowa Department of Public Safety, Anthony Orlando Sherwin is shown. Three people were killed in a shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground in eastern Iowa Friday, July 22, 2022 and the suspected gunman is also dead, police said. Mike Krapfl, special agent in charge of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, said officers searching the campground found the body of a Nebraska man who had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities identified him as 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin.(Iowa Department of Public Safety via AP)
UPDATE: Man identified in U.S. 6 crash
UPDATE, August 2, 11: 26 a.m. According to the Henry County Coroner’s Office, the deceased person has been identified as Raymond Rankin, age 78 from Rock Island, formerly from Geneseo. EARLIER UPDATE: At least one person has died in the crash, the Henry County Coroner’s Office told Local 4...
