Interview: Possible AG candidate Doug Wardlow 05:48

MINNEAPOLIS -- A week from this Tuesday is the primary in Minnesota. One race voters will decide is which Republican wins the right to move on to face Attorney General Keith Ellison in the fall.

Jim Schultz is the GOP Party's endorsed candidate. Doug Wardlow had promised to honor the state convention's choice, but changed his mind and stayed in the race.

Wardlow said if he becomes attorney general, he will wage war against abortion rights in Minnesota and the ruling that declares abortion a constitutional right in this state.

On Sunday morning, WCCO's Esme Murphy spoke with Wardlow on the race, abortion and more.