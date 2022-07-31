ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Greenville Co. officials reopen Conestee Park following search for suspect

By Sydney Broadus, Nikolette Miller
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1muuVE_0gzeyG7A00

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department said Conestee Park was temporarily closed Sunday afternoon while authorities search for a wanted suspect.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, around 11:09 a.m. deputies receives a call about an endangered missing person. The person went missing from the area of West Belvede Road and they were possibly armed with a gun.

Deputies said they located the missing person on Henderson Avenue, near Conestee Park, and he was taken into custody using nonlethal means. The suspect was then taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is being charged with unlawful carry of a firearm, according to the sheriff’s office.

Conestee Park has reopened.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

SLED assisting with investigation in Oconee County

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting with a search warrant executed in Oconee County on Wednesday. Viewers contacted FOX Carolina about investigators digging in a yard along Mormon Church Road. According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff asked SLED’s forensic unit...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner called to Spartanburg County deputy-involved crash

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office vehicle and a county employee on Wednesday. Several death row inmates are suing the state of South Carolina, calling available execution methods cruel and unusual. Man killed family before deadly deputy-involved shooting, officials...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Greenville County, SC
WSPA 7News

Several break-ins reported in Abbeville Co.

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office said several break-ins were reported Wednesday in the county. Deputies said they responded to multiple residences around the Highway 252 area. Each break-in appeared to be similar in nature according to deputies. Anyone with information should contact the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 446-6000.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Man killed family before deadly deputy-involved shooting, officials say

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office vehicle and a county employee on Wednesday. Several death row inmates are suing the state of South Carolina, calling available execution methods cruel and unusual. Habitat for Humanity expands opportunities for home ownership.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenville Co#Conestee Park#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX Carolina

Active shooter training in Greenville Co.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office vehicle and a county employee on Wednesday. Several death row inmates are suing the state of South Carolina, calling available execution methods cruel and unusual. Man killed family before deadly deputy-involved shooting, officials...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing person in Greenville County

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for 64-year-old Dennis Ray Finch, a missing man from Taylors, SC. Deputies said Finch was last seen on Sunday night. They added that he drives a Chevy Impala and may be traveling in the Georgia/Tennessee region.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Laurens NHC employee accused of assaulting elderly victim

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department said an employee of the National HealthCare Corporation is facing a criminal charge after an elderly victim was assaulted. Officers were called to investigate the alleged abuse of a 79-year-old person on July 17 at NHC HealthCare on Pinehaven Street Extension.
LAURENS, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies give tips on how to prevent mail theft

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is giving tips on how to prevent mail theft from happening to you. Police say mail theft is a constant problem and not an easy crime to solve or prosecute. Here are ways to prevent someone from getting into...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FOX Carolina

Pickens Police sell t-shirts in response to scam

Ed Rich discusses some of the reasons Honda’s cost of ownership is among the lowest. Sponsored by Dick Brooks Honda. Active shooter training in Greenville Co. Greenville County deputies and school leaders prepare for worst-case scenarios with active shooter training. FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson has the details. House fire...
PICKENS, SC
FOX Carolina

First Alert Forecast August 3rd

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office vehicle and a county employee on Wednesday. Several death row inmates are suing the state of South Carolina, calling available execution methods cruel and unusual. Man killed family before deadly deputy-involved shooting, officials...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies: Oconee Co. man admitted to inappropriately touching child

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man is being held in the Oconee County Detention Center after deputies say he admitted to a child sex crime. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office began investigating on Saturday after deputies say 56-year-old Donald Kevin Earle stated he touched a child inappropriately. They...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Burglary leads to arrest of 4 in Laurens County

CLINTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said four men are in custody after a burglary investigation. Deputies were called to a burglary at a home on Charlottes Road on July 24. Two days later, they were called back to another burglary at the same location that was caught on the homeowner’s security cameras. Deputies also posted the security footage online and asked for help identifying the suspects.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy