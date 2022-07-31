Greenville Co. officials reopen Conestee Park following search for suspect

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department said Conestee Park was temporarily closed Sunday afternoon while authorities search for a wanted suspect.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, around 11:09 a.m. deputies receives a call about an endangered missing person. The person went missing from the area of West Belvede Road and they were possibly armed with a gun.

Deputies said they located the missing person on Henderson Avenue, near Conestee Park, and he was taken into custody using nonlethal means. The suspect was then taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is being charged with unlawful carry of a firearm, according to the sheriff’s office.

Conestee Park has reopened.

