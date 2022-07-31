www.gamespot.com
QUByte Classics: Thunderbolt Collection by PIKO
Clash Of Clans Is Celebrating 10 Years With An Exaggerated Retrospective
Clash of Clans is a huge mobile hit and has been since it released 10 years ago. A decade of millions of engaged players is an impressive run, but developer Supercell decided 10 years wasn’t quite long enough, so to celebrate the anniversary milestone, it has created a strange alternate universe where Clash of Clans has been around for 40 years. To make up for the 30 years where players weren’t able to enjoy Clash of Clans, Supercell has created a number of videos, images, apparel, breakfast cereals, and more to fill the gap.
Square Enix's Harvestella Has Really Delicious-Looking Food
Square Enix's Harvestella is a farming sim with combat, slice-of-life with a side of an apocalyptic event called The Quietus. In a new blog post, Square Enix revealed more information about the towns, characters, and seasonal crops. The town of spring is called Nemea and true to its name, flowers...
Meet Your Maker Lets You Build Dungeons And Raid Others, Closed Playtest Coming August 23
Behaviour Interactive's first-ever Behaviour Beyond livestream shared many updates from the Canadian studio, including a brand-new building and raiding action game called Meet Your Maker. Meet Your Maker takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where survivors are searching for the ancient dead, as their genetic material can be used to...
Be More Captain: Official Sea of Thieves Season Seven Deep Dive
With Season Seven soon pulling into port, it's time to take a Deep Dive! Join members of the Sea of Thieves team to learn more about the designs and intentions behind the myriad elements, big and small, that entwine to create a richer sailing experience with Captaincy.
Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet Paldea Region Official Trailer
The new Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet just dropped! Learn about the brand new Paldea region, where your next Pokémon adventure will take place.
Kokoro Clover Season 1
Sign In to follow. Follow Kokoro Clover Season 1, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Ridge Racer Arcade Cabinet Gets $150 Price Cut
Target is offering big price cuts on a slew of Arcade1Up products, including the popular Ridge Racer arcade cabinet. Typically offered for $550, you can pick up the cool cabinet for just $400. The cabinet can only be found online (so don’t rush out to your local Target to score this deal), but if you make the purchase today your order could arrive as early as August 8.
TikTok Begins Pilot-Testing Mini-Games
TikTok quietly launched a handful of HTML5 mini-games onto its app, according to a TechCrunch report. The social media app's pilot program is stocked with games by mobile developers Voodoo, Nitro Games, FRVR, Aim Lab, and Lotum. As told to TechCrunch, TikTok confirmed the pilot gaming program's launch in a...
Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet - World Overview Gameplay Presentation
Nintendo revealed more info about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, featuring a new region called Paldea and a spooky occurrence named Terastallization. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be available November 18th.
Lego Atari 2600 Is Here, And It's A Retro Delight
The Lego Atari 2600 launched today, August 1, exclusively at the Lego Store for $240. If you enjoyed building the Lego NES, you're going to have a great time with the Atari 2600. This mammoth set faithfully recreates the most iconic design of the 2600, making it a stellar display piece for retro gamers and those who are nostalgic for their childhood favorite. The price is a bit steep at $240--though it's actually less expensive than the newly re-priced Lego NES--but the build has a tremendous design and includes some neat flourishes. And if you show it to family and friends, they might even mistake it for the real thing.
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Preorders: Purchase Bonuses Revealed
The first true open-world Pokemon games are right around the corner. If you're excited about the next evolution in the series, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available to preorder now at major retailers and the Nintendo Switch eShop. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet releases on November 18, exclusively for Nintendo Switch. The ninth generation of Pokemon will introduce a new region to explore and new Pokemon to catch. Preorders are available for $60 at Amazon, Best Buy, and other retailers.
Fortnite Crash Pad Unvaulted: Where To Get Them And How They Work
As Fortnite's No Sweat Summer Event rages on, Epic continues to add non-stop quests, map changes, and items to keep players busy. The Crash Pad, a fan-favorite utility item that can make a huge difference in a variety of situations, has been unvaulted to add to the fun this week. Take a look below where we'll tell you all about Crash Pads and where you can round one up for yourself.
Today's Wordle Answer (#408) - August 1, 2022
Let me be the first to welcome you all to August. It's the first day of the month and a Monday, and you've just got to love when that stuff syncs up like that. Today's Wordle answer is a little unpredictable but completely manageable, and luckily for you all, I'm here to help with any headaches the word might cause. So let's get right into it, yeah?
Leaked Modern Warfare 2 Photos Confirm New Multiplayer Mode ‘DMZ’ | GameSpot News
A kicker for the LA Rams, shared an image of the Modern Warfare 2 menu on Instagram Stories and captioned the image, "Having fun on the new Call of Duty." Another player posted a slightly blurry photo, saying they were previewing the unreleased game, but the image still clearly says "DMZ" in the top right-hand corner of the screen.The images have since been deleted, but sites like CharlieIntel and ModernWarzone were quick to capture and tweet out their existence. Call of Duty insiders have long suggested the existence of DMZ, which is said to be Modern Warfare 2's extraction-based mode inspired by Escape from Tarkov. The leaks describe DMZ as an open-world mode with a mix of battle royale and survival game elements, and the mode has reportedly been in development for four years.
Dead Cells' Enter The Panchaku Update Lets You Pet Your Pets
Dead Cell's latest update is called Enter the Panchaku, the 30th one--an impressive number for an indie game released in 2018. Players can get a Bobby skin with the pink flamehead and the Panchaku--a weapon consisting of two frying pans tied together. It crits when you hit enemies in front, but also can attack enemies in the back. The Panchaku can deflect bombs and projectiles as well. It's also the first weapon that can move independently, meaning the Panchaku is fully animated and not just reliant on special effects.
The New Champion Of Shazam! #1 - Chapter One: The New Adventures of Someone Else
Mary Bromfield has always struggled to determine who she is outside her family…kinda hard to do when you’re all superheroes! Now, after Billy Batson’s heroic sacrifice, the power of Shazam has vanished, and she’s been left powerless. Most heroes would be distraught, but not Mary. It’s finally time for a voyage of self-discovery as she prepares for her freshman year of college and a civilian life. But nothing is ever truly normal for this young hero, because she’s just been chosen as the new champion of Shazam! (At least according to a talking rabbit sent by her estranged brother Billy.) Will she embrace the power? Or will it die along with this world’s hope of survival against the mysterious magical forces waiting to take control? Find out in Mary’s first solo miniseries, brought to you by up-and-coming comics writerJosie Campbell(Future State: Green Lantern) and fan-favorite Shazam artistEvan Doc Shaner(Strange Adventures, Convergence: Shazam!)!
