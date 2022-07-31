Cardinals star DeAndre Hopkins blasts NFL PED policy amid 6-game suspension

clutchpoints.com
Tua Tagovailoa secretly married ahead of Dolphins training camp
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa might not have a Super Bowl ring (yet), but he’s added some bling to his ring finger after getting married prior to reporting to training camp, according to Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640. The former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback reportedly got hitched to Annah Concetta Gore in the middle […] The post Tua Tagovailoa secretly married ahead of Dolphins training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Red Sox star JD Martinez reveals most bizarre part of Christian Vazquez trade to Astros
The Boston Red Sox made a couple of trades prior to Monday’s showdown against the Houston Astros. Among the deals included the decision to offload Christian Vazquez to Houston, making for a bit of an awkward exit on Monday. In fact, according to Rob Bradford of WEEI, the Red Sox’s (now former) catcher had just finished up going through hitters meetings with the club when the trade was made official, prompting a confused response from JD Martinez.
Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama
Deshaun Watson has been grabbing headlines of late after his suspension was announced amid his ongoing sexual misconduct allegations. This wasn’t the only bit of bad news the Cleveland Browns received on Monday, though, after reports emerged of an Amari Cooper injury from practice. According to reports, Cooper injured his ankle late in practice on […] The post Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Odell Beckham Jr.’s 8-word message to Dez Bryant advocating for a return to Cowboys
Dez Bryant last played in the NFL during the 2020 season for the Baltimore Ravens. However, it was not a very productive period of time for his career. He is however synonymous with the Dallas Cowboys organization. He spent the first eight years of his career there, making the Pro Bowl three times. Earlier this year in May, Bryant spoke to TMZ and shared his desire to come out of retirement and return to the Cowboys. Then on Monday, he posted a video of himself working out vigorously.
Odell Beckham Jr’s 3-word response to Sean McVay’s recruiting message
The Los Angeles Rams have begun their road to repeat following the franchise’s second Super Bowl victory last season. It has been a fairly eventful offseason for the franchise which included landing Bobby Wagner, Allen Robinson, and a few others. However, one notable missing player from the championship roster is Odell Beckham Jr. Rams’ Coach Sean McVay sent a message to the star wide receiver to which OBJ recently chimed back in on via Twitter:
‘This is my family’: Jordan Montgomery drops truth bomb after Yankees traded him to Cardinals
The New York Yankees pulled off a stunning trade deadline swap with the St. Louis Cardinals that saw Jordan Montgomery head to the NL Central contenders in exchange for center fielder Harrison Bader. While the trade has drawn mixed reactions from fans, Montgomery himself was clearly struggling to come to terms with the Yankees’ decision […] The post ‘This is my family’: Jordan Montgomery drops truth bomb after Yankees traded him to Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘They’ve made a huge mistake’: Stephen A Smith rips NFL over Deshaun Watson suspension
Stephen A Smith broke his First Take hiatus on Monday for a very compelling reason. Apparently, the renowned ESPN broadcaster could not stand back and watch everything surrounding Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson and his recently-issued six-game suspension unfold without giving his two cents worth. Stephen A said he was going to be out until mid-August, but he just had to break his own word for this.
Cardinals making trade play for Giants ace Carlos Rodon after missing out on Juan Soto
The St. Louis Cardinals were firmly entrenched in the Juan Soto sweepstakes alongside the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers. However, the Padres ultimately pulled away and made an offer that the Washington Nationals could not refuse. But the Cardinals are still looking to add despite missing out on Soto. According to St. Louis […] The post Cardinals making trade play for Giants ace Carlos Rodon after missing out on Juan Soto appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deebo Samuel drops truth bomb on news he doesn’t want to play running back for 49ers
Deebo Samuel is calling fake news to the reports claiming he doesn’t want to play running back for the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers have largely utilized Samuel as a receiving and rushing threat ever since he came into the league and landed in San Francisco in 2019. However, some rumors three months ago claimed […] The post Deebo Samuel drops truth bomb on news he doesn’t want to play running back for 49ers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jets coach Robert Saleh drops shocking admission on Joe Flacco as starting QB
Joe Flacco is 37 years old and the New York Jets’ No. 2 quarterback behind Zach Wilson this season. But Jets coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday that the former Super Bowl MVP still has what it takes to be a starter in the NFL. “Joe Flacco is a starting...
NFL・
Kenny Pickett’s latest move will please Steelers fans
The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted quarterback Kenny Pickett in the first-round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The team also brought in wideout Miles Boykin on a one-year deal worth up to $2.54 million this offseason. On Monday, as practiced wrapped up for the Steelers, Pickett and Boykin stayed after hours to work on their chemistry on […] The post Kenny Pickett’s latest move will please Steelers fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL・
Tyrann Mathieu gets major update after missing time with Saints for personal reasons
Tyrann Mathieu is back with the New Orleans Saints after missing the first portion of training camp, per Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com. Mathieu did not attend the first week of training camp due to personal reasons. It was unclear how much time he would end up missing. However, Mathieu is officially back with the team. […] The post Tyrann Mathieu gets major update after missing time with Saints for personal reasons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The 1 offer St. Cardinals have refused to make in Juan Soto trade talks with Nationals
There is only one player ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline who has the potential to destroy the internet, and that’s none other than Washington Nationals star Juan Soto. The St. Louis Cardinals are among the teams being linked to the 23-year-old outfielder, and while it’s not hard to imagine any team giving up […] The post The 1 offer St. Cardinals have refused to make in Juan Soto trade talks with Nationals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Astros’ Christian Vazquez already plotting Red Sox reunion in free agency
The MLB trade deadline has brought on a flurry of trades and rumors swirling about every team. There is a frightening lack of uncertainty for players across the league. Christian Vazquez found this out as the Red Sox elected to trade him to the Houston Astros on Monday. The Red Sox received two minor leaguers, […] The post Astros’ Christian Vazquez already plotting Red Sox reunion in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The best trade package Cardinals must offer Angels for Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani is one of the brightest stars across the entire MLB. The reigning AL MVP is a generational talent who excels both at the plate and on the pitchers’ mound. There has been no player in modern baseball that has combined the elite pitching and hitting along with the other tools Ohtani has in […] The post The best trade package Cardinals must offer Angels for Shohei Ohtani appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Celtics agree to deal with former 1st-round pick who went viral at NBA Draft
The Boston Celtics are taking the challenge of developing former first-round NBA Draft pick Bruno Caboclo into the player Fran Fraschilla of ESPN thought he would become. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Celtics and Caboclo have agreed to a training camp deal, which doesn’t guarantee the player a sure spot on the […] The post Celtics agree to deal with former 1st-round pick who went viral at NBA Draft appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA・
‘I don’t think it’s a coincidence’: Aaron Rodgers shockingly spills tea on psychedelic behind MVP Packers seasons
Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently dropped a bombshell about taking a plant-based psychedelic a few years ago. Even more shocking is the fact that the 38-year-old is adamant that his trippy experience helped him bring forth historic back-to-back MVP campaigns with the Packers. Rodgers recently went on the Aubrey Marcus Podcast to shed […] The post ‘I don’t think it’s a coincidence’: Aaron Rodgers shockingly spills tea on psychedelic behind MVP Packers seasons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 pleasant surprises standing out in Packers 2022 NFL training camp
The Green Bay Packers’ training camp is now in full swing, and players, coaches, and fans are starting to get a taste of what the 2022 NFL season has in store for the squad. Among the takeaways from camp’s early days are several players on the Packers roster who have, so far, been a pleasant surprise.
NFL’s plan on Deshaun Watson ruling is bad news for Browns
Unless you’ve been living under a rock, then you probably are aware that Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended for six games by the NFL for violating the league’s personal conduct policy following accusations of sexual harassment and misconduct of more than two dozen massage therapists while with the Houston Texans.
Deshaun Watson suspension process brings out new revelation
The Cleveland Browns are likely going to be without their quarterback Deshaun Watson for at least six games after he was suspended for sexual misconduct. Based on the CBA, this is typically the punishment for these types of things, but the NFL is pushing hard to get Watson reprimanded for a full season because of […] The post Deshaun Watson suspension process brings out new revelation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
