Safety Rob Billings to announce decision on Sunday among top five

South Carolina QB commit takes shot at Clemson
South Carolina's quarterback commitment took what appeared to be a shot at Clemson while making a pitch to fellow prospects about why they should jump on board with the Gamecocks. The Loomis Chaffee (...)
saturdaydownsouth.com
Dante Reno, South Carolina QB recruit, throws major shade at Clemson
Dante Reno doubled down on his commitment to South Carolina and Gamecock fans on Tuesday. The future Gamecock QB shared in a video posted to Twitter by “The Spurs Up Show” where he extolled the virtues of the school, and said “being able to get back to the top” is a priority. Reno didn’t miss the opportunity to throw shade at South Carolina’s in-state rival, Clemson, stating “South Carolina it’s the place down there. It’s not Clemson, it’s not any other school, it’s South Carolina.”
Clemson defensive depth chart notes ahead of first day of practice
R.J. Mickens (strong) + Jalyn Phillips (free) Andrew Mukuba (strong) + Tyler Venables (free) Notes: Mukuba will get plenty of regular safety reps when he's not playing nickel. I would assume Griffin redshirts. CB. Nate Wiggins + Sheridan Jones. Toriano Pride + Fred Davis. Depth: Jeadyn Lukus, Malcolm Green, Myles...
100 Day Bulldog Countdown: 30 Days: Jackie Sherrill educates and motivates the Bulldogs to a win at Texas
Mike Leach is no longer a newcomer in Starkville and he is no longer in building mode with his Air Raid offense at Mississippi State. The longtime college football coach has his system implemented after two seasons and there’s plenty of talent and experience on the roster for the Bulldogs to have their best team in several years.
Clemson Unanimous No. 1 in Preseason Poll
CLEMSON, S.C. -- Clemson United was voted the unanimous No. 1 team in the nation in the United Soccer Coaches preseason poll. The Tigers earned all eight first place votes (...)
dawgpost.com
4-star RB Calls Georgia Bulldogs "Running Back University"
ATHENS - It’s no secret that it’s been a rough start for Dell McGee and the Georgia Bulldogs on the recruiting trail as it relates to the running back position. The Bulldogs missed on in-state UGA legacy Justice Haynes last month, who committed to Alabama instead of Georgia. The Crimson Tide also landed a commitment from 5-star Richard Young, another Bulldog target in the 2023 class.
Elite 2023 DL Commits to Alabama Over Clemson
2023 DL target Hunter Osborne has committed to Alabama over Clemson.
Twice as nice: NC man wins $400 scratch-off, buys another ticket and wins $100K
RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina man was feeling lucky after winning $400 in a scratch-off game, and his instincts were correct. Timothy Unsell, 73, of Flat Rock, used some of his winnings to buy a more expensive scratch-off ticket, and the $30 cost turned into a $100,000 payday, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported.
South Carolina man with over 90 warrants found hiding in sofa
A man with dozens of warrants is now in the custody of the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
WYFF4.com
40-year-old driver killed in Greenville crash involving car, dump truck, troopers say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A driver was killed when Monday morning when his car crossed the centerline and hit a dump truck, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened about 8:45 a.m. on Fairview Road near McKelvey Road. A Lexus sedan was traveling north on Fairview Road and...
