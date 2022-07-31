ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Safety Rob Billings to announce decision on Sunday among top five

By Anna Adams
247Sports
247Sports
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Georgia football fall camp special: Get 50% off an annual membership to Dawgs247

Georgia, coming off the National Championship win, is looking to defend its title and, with fall camp in full swing and official visits around the corner, now is the perfect time to lock into the top Georgia outlet in existence. Georgia is in the mix for several elite recruits and, as a preseason top-five team, is poised to return to the College Football Playoff and reap the recruiting rewards for their on-field success. Joining Dawgs247 now will give you the chance to stay informed throughout the 2022 football season, 2023 recruiting cycle, and the entire 2023 offseason with the most reliable source of Georgia team and recruiting information around. Dawgs247 has everything you need to be completely connected to the program you love. Been on the fence about subscribing to Dawgs247? Take advantage of this special fall camp offer and get the subscription with the best Georgia recruiting coverage, the best insiders, and the best community.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Dante Reno, South Carolina QB recruit, throws major shade at Clemson

Dante Reno doubled down on his commitment to South Carolina and Gamecock fans on Tuesday. The future Gamecock QB shared in a video posted to Twitter by “The Spurs Up Show” where he extolled the virtues of the school, and said “being able to get back to the top” is a priority. Reno didn’t miss the opportunity to throw shade at South Carolina’s in-state rival, Clemson, stating “South Carolina it’s the place down there. It’s not Clemson, it’s not any other school, it’s South Carolina.”
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Clemson defensive depth chart notes ahead of first day of practice

R.J. Mickens (strong) + Jalyn Phillips (free) Andrew Mukuba (strong) + Tyler Venables (free) Notes: Mukuba will get plenty of regular safety reps when he's not playing nickel. I would assume Griffin redshirts. CB. Nate Wiggins + Sheridan Jones. Toriano Pride + Fred Davis. Depth: Jeadyn Lukus, Malcolm Green, Myles...
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
dawgpost.com

4-star RB Calls Georgia Bulldogs "Running Back University"

ATHENS - It’s no secret that it’s been a rough start for Dell McGee and the Georgia Bulldogs on the recruiting trail as it relates to the running back position. The Bulldogs missed on in-state UGA legacy Justice Haynes last month, who committed to Alabama instead of Georgia. The Crimson Tide also landed a commitment from 5-star Richard Young, another Bulldog target in the 2023 class.
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Tigers
247Sports

247Sports

43K+
Followers
356K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy