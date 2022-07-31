ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Piedmont-Triad at risk for severe weather Sunday

By WXII12.com Web Staff
WXII 12
 4 days ago
www.wxii12.com

kiss951.com

Earthquake Hits North Carolina Mountain Town

Early this morning a small earthquake was felt in the North Carolina mountains. The United States Geological Survey said an earthquake hit near the North Carolina-Virginia border around 12:22 am. This is just 3.9 miles from Blowing Rock, NC, and around 6.3 miles from Boone, NC. The earthquake registered as a 1.8 magnitude.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Carolina

Earthquake reported on North Carolina-Virginia border, USGS says

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said an earthquake hit the North Carolina-Virginia border region early Tuesday morning. The 1.8 magnitude quake hit 3.9 miles east of Blowing Rock, North Carolina around 12:22 a.m., according to USGS. It had a depth of zero kilometers.
BLOWING ROCK, NC
#Severe Weather#Heavy Rain#Wxii
spectrumlocalnews.com

Cities across North Carolina pledge to save endangered monarch butterflies

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cities across North Carolina are joining a nationwide pledge to protect endangered monarch butterflies. Cities across North Carolina are joining a nationwide pledge to protect endangered monarch butterflies. The National Wildlife Federation said the number of monarchs has dropped by approximately 90% or more over the...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

‘Affordable high-speed internet’ coming to more than 13,000 homes across North Carolina including 3 Triad counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Three counties in the Piedmont Triad are among 11 statewide announced Monday to be receiving state grants to expand access to broadband services. Gov. Roy Cooper’s office announced the distribution of $30.8 million under the Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology program – called GREAT, of course – that will […]
INTERNET
Mount Airy News

Surry County fair starts Friday

The Surry County Agricultural Fair — now in its 75th year — is starting sooner than normal, this week to be exact, but also will run for more days. Its 2022 version is scheduled to begin Friday and continue through Aug. 14 at Veterans Memorial Park in Mount Airy, its longtime venue. In addition to midway attractions such as rides and games the fair will feature the Majestik Spectacular Motorcycle Show and AIWF Mid-Atlantic Wrestling on multiple days, along with fireworks on selected evenings.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
neusenews.com

Governor Cooper encourages all North Carolinians to be prepared

RALEIGH: August is Preparedness Month in North Carolina and Governor Roy Cooper is encouraging individuals, families, schools and businesses to review their emergency plans and update their emergency supply kits. “North Carolinians need to be prepared year round,” Governor Cooper said. “Take the time now to prepare so your family...
POLITICS
WCNC

Could masks return to schools as COVID-19 cases surge in NC?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some doctors are predicting an ongoing rise in COVID-19 cases as the summer continues. Several Charlotte-area counties have shifted into the CDC's “high” community COVID-19 level, including Mecklenburg, Union, Rowan and Iredell. Health experts are pushing the same protective measures we’ve been using all...
CHARLOTTE, NC
sunny943.com

13 Fun Things to Do in North Carolina This August

Summer is winding down and school is starting back up soon, but that doesn’t mean an end to August summer fun in North Carolina!. We love to have a good time around these parts so whether you are a local or just passing through, North Carolina has some excellent August events for everyone.
TRAVEL
WITN

Governor’s School Supply Drive now underway in North Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper has announced the beginning of the Governor’s School Supply Drive. The effort will run from August 1st to August 31, 2022 and encourages people to donate school supplies for public school students and teachers across the state. On average, teachers in North...
EDUCATION
The Planking Traveler

Adventure Close To Home at Hanging Rock State Park

One of the many things I love about North Carolina is the natural beauty we’re surrounded by in every corner of our state. With 14 National Parks and 41 State Parks, you could probably spend years just exploring them all. My husband and I have enjoyed hiking several parts of the Mountains to Sea Trail, as part of our overall goal to hike a portion of the Appalachian Trail in each state. If you’re feeling ambitious, you can try taking a long weekend to hike the 36 miles from Hanging Rock State Park to Pilot Mountain State Park, which is part of the MST. Someday we would like to hike that route, but so far we have just enjoyed camping in Hanging Rock State Park itself and enjoying the many stunning views that its trails offer. As you can see from this map, the trails vary from 0.4 mile easy hikes to 7.4-mile strenuous hikes, so there is something for every fitness level.
kiss951.com

This North Carolina City Ranks As One Of The Most Stressed

Stress is inevitable. Everyone is going to deal with stress at some point in their lives. Or even their day. It’s how you deal with it that makes the biggest difference. And the last few years have been full of stress and anxiety for many people. Whether it’s trying to avoid Covid, working, rising prices due to inflation, or the war in Ukraine, some days I feel like I’m the most stressed than I have been on any day in my life. That might be a little bit of an exaggeration, but gosh don’t we all need a break?
POLITICS
WRAL

Mount Airy man rescued JFK and crew from sunken boat in 1943

Mount Airy man rescued JFK and crew from sunken boat in 1943. On August 2nd, 1943, the PT boat John F. Kennedy commanded was torpedoed and sunk. The man who rescued the future president and his crew is from Mount Airy and recalls the harrowing drama. Reporter: Scott Mason. Photographer:...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
WCNC

VERIFY: Yes, seniors in NC can apply for property tax breaks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With inflation driving up the cost of pretty much everything in 2022, many people are struggling to pay their bills. One of the most vulnerable populations is seniors, who are often living on a fixed income, budgeting every penny to make ends meet. So what happens to seniors if their property taxes are higher than they can afford?
CHARLOTTE, NC

