Maury Co. School Board Dist. 11 profiles: 2 candidates share their objectives

Maury Co. school board candidates for Dist. 11 share their objectives and experience ahead of the race.

Benjamin Baeker

What specific experience and qualifications do you have that make you the candidate for this position?

In the healthcare field over the last 20 years, I have held multiple strategic and leadership roles. The companies I have worked for have entrusted me with evaluating and negotiating multi-million dollar vendor contracts, creating and managing to budgets, and most importantly developing leaders and building strong teams.

What do you see as the top 3 priorities for Maury County and how do you plan to contribute to accomplishing those priorities?

Retaining star-level educators: Full review of benefits packages. Create incentive compensation based not only on test score achievement but also on the basis of professionalism and continued growth as educators. Ensuring educators are receiving the level of support and communication from their local administration. Strong financial management: With the passing of the TISA funding plan, Maury County is likely to receive a small but meaningful funding boost. It will be important to clearly understand how those dollars are allocated among the district, their intent among the district, and ensure that those dollars are spent wisely. Maury County Schools needs to advocate better for themselves: During the most recent legislation, a fair amount of local control was removed when it comes to approving/not approving things like charter schools. Combined with a new funding mechanism, a lot of decisions that are made for our schools could be coming from Nashville. It will be important for us as a Board to align with the superintendent, school administrators, educators, and the County Commission as to the true needs and wants of our system. It is better to self-govern than to have the government done to you. We will need to be clear and closely aligned on our stated objectives and intentions and fearless in our conversations.

Maury County is one of the fastest-growing counties in the state and country. This tremendous growth will require new and improved infrastructure (i.e., schools, roads, water, etc.). How do you plan to provide these infrastructure improvements, including any required funding?

Repeating from above, but restated, the Board needs to spend the requisite amount of time studying the growth and relying on expert opinions on those growth patterns, creating a unified plan with associated costs and recommendations, with clearly stated outcomes that make a yes vote from the Commission inevitable.

Jackson Carter

What specific experience and qualifications do you have that make you the candidate for this position?

Out of every candidate running for a seat on the Board of Education this August, I feel that I have the most unique experience and qualifications. I graduated from Spring Hill High School in 2021, meaning I am just over a year removed from the very system I aspire to serve. This recent exposure gives me a unique edge over other candidates. I can truly say that I have seen the triumphs and struggles associated with being a student, and from my time as a student, an educator, in Maury County. I know what it’s like to walk into our schools every day and work with the resources our students and educators do (and oftentimes don’t) have. Knowing this gives me an exceptional base on which I can provide insights and opinions that will help our students, educators, and county prosper. This year, the Tennessee General Assembly also passed the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement Act (TISAA) which means that nobody, even incumbent members of the board, has any real experience in school funding under our new formula. This makes my unique experience as a student even more valuable because everyone, both those on the Board and those of us seeking election for the first time, is on a level playing field when it comes to the Board’s most important function–funding our schools.

What do you see as the top 3 priorities for Maury County and how do you plan to contribute to accomplishing those priorities?

I believe that the three most important priorities for MCPS should be transparency, accountability, and action. These three things, in my opinion, encompass all of the functions of the Board. Looking at transparency, the Board of Education is ultimately beholden to no one except the people of Maury County. By being transparent with all of our decisions, we can prove that every venture on which we embark has the best interests of students in mind. Transparency is vital to trust-building, and without the faith, support, and confidence of the people of Maury County, the Board of Education can’t accomplish anything. With concern to accountability, it is vital that the Board owns its actions and sets a standard of accountability for our district. Having accountability will help MCPS to better understand our successes and our failures. Accountability also allows us to commend those who succeed and help those who fall short to get back on their feet and find success again. We’re all human–no one is perfect–and while we can’t expect perfection, we can expect accountability in all that we do. Lastly, concerning action, things have to get done. One of the biggest critiques of MCPS is always the Board’s lack of action. While all issues should be thoroughly debated and considered, action must still be taken. As a member of the Board of Education, I will be as transparent as legally allowable about my actions, views, comments, and votes. I will work to help set a standard of accountability by leading by example. I will accept and own my shortcomings, and I will encourage my fellow members of the Board to do the same. I will support action by doing everything in my power to take action on items as soon as action can be taken. When elected, I will do everything in my power to ensure that action is taken on issues that matter to our students, teachers, and parents. When I win, I promise to do my best to bring transparency, accountability, and action to the Board of Education.

Maury County is one of the fastest-growing counties in the state and country. This tremendous growth will require new and improved infrastructure (i.e., schools, roads, water, etc.). How do you plan to provide these infrastructure improvements, including any required funding?

Having seen the burden of growth, facilities are very much on my radar as a candidate for the Board. I believe the best thing the Board can do to provide new schools and improve existing facilities is to be proactive, rather than reactive. Addressing first the issue of providing new schools, I feel that the Board should work to better time its decisions on when to build new projects. I also feel that building entirely new campuses should be considered only after all other viable options have been considered. I am not anti-building, I simply feel we should exhaust all of our other options so that at the end of the day we’re spending only what we must on new construction and can focus our dollars on other investments in our students and educators. Addressing existing facilities, it feels that a lot of issues are left to snowball into even greater troubles than when they are first discovered. I believe the smartest thing the Board can do to improve facilities is to work to create an easier pathway to find, repair and pay for damages before they have the opportunity to become bigger and more costly problems. I also believe the Board should review its budget to increase funds allocated to repair work so that MCPS has the liquidity to knock out issues before they worsen. Doing this will keep our existing campuses thriving and a safe learning environment for our students and educators.