Maury Co. School Board Dist. 9 profiles: 2 candidates share their objectives

Maury Co. school board candidates for Dist. 9 share their objectives and experience ahead of the race.

Chad Howell

What specific experience and qualifications do you have that make you the candidate for this position?

I am a public servant at heart and by trade. I have always served people. As an Eagle Scout, I learned the value to be a good citizen and the value of community service and volunteering. I have continued to pass that along to others as a Cubmaster of the Culleoka Pack 166 and later on as an Assistant Scoutmaster of Troop 111, which is composed of mostly Culleoka students. I have been a police officer for 10 years and I serve people every day in that role. As a police officer, I see what some of our children have to go through every day. I also am in the schools volunteering my time. While interacting with students, I get the opportunity to talk with our teachers who are on the front lines. Being on the board for the last 3 and a half years has also given me experience in the best ways to help our students, teachers, schools, and communities.

What do you see as the top 3 priorities for Maury County and how do you plan to contribute to accomplishing those priorities?

In my opinion, the top three priorities are;

Student achievement and academic excellence, Hiring and retaining teachers, Building adequate facilities for ALL students while maintaining ALL faculties.

The first priority is ALL students in Maury County deserve a quality education, that starts with ensuring students have the tools needed to learn. We have started by making sure that textbooks and electronic devices are in the hands of every student. In the 3 years, I have been on the board we have purchased more textbooks than in the previous 13 years! We have plans to continue buying textbooks. We are one-to-one with electronic devices, meaning we have enough for every student to have a device. We are buying a curriculum for our teachers. We are putting tools in the hands of our students and teachers. This gives each student different options to learn, some may learn better with a textbook, and some may learn better with a device. It doesn’t matter to me what is used as long as the students learn. The second priority is making sure we are able to recruit and retain great teachers. The two main issues that I hear from teachers are pay and discipline. We have completed a pay study that compared Maury County against 14 other school districts either of similar size or surrounding us, we ranked 14th. We invested a little over $6 million to get us to the 75th percentile. So that puts us somewhere around 3rd or 4th. It’s not just teacher pay, it’s about ALL staff. We cannot educate students without education assistants, bus drivers, substitute teachers, cafeteria workers, maintenance works, bookkeepers, nurses, and secretaries. Our pay study included all of those positions because we need to keep and recruit them as well. To address discipline, we are completely changing the discipline policy to hold students and parents accountable. The third priority is building adequate facilities and maintaining our current facilities. We have a 5-year capital building plan that reviews annually, this is a completely new plan that is based on the needs of our school district. We send a copy of it to the County Commission so that they can see what our needs are as well. This way the County Commission and the school board can be on the same page when capital budgets are discussed.

Maury County is one of the fastest-growing counties in the state and country. This tremendous growth will require new and improved infrastructure (i.e., schools, roads, water, etc.). How do you plan to provide these infrastructure improvements, including any required funding?

As mentioned in a previous answer, we have developed a 5-year plan that will accommodate the growth. We review that plan on an annual basis to ensure that the plan is up to date. We have discussed doing a biannual review due to the rapid growth we are experiencing. While new buildings are constructed we also have a plan for maintenance that will keep our existing buildings maintained and in great shape for years to come, for instance, Culleoka Unit School will be repainted on the inside, but also the exterior of the building has a material call dryvit that has molded and mildewed. This exterior material will also be cleaned and repainted a gray to help keep it looking good for years to come.

Steve McGee

What specific experience and qualifications do you have that make you the candidate for this position?

I’m a taxpayer for one. I was manager of the Radiation Oncology Department at the former Nashville Memorial Hospital (now Skyline). I served as President of the former Mid-South Society of Radiation Therapist and served on the Board of Directors. I served as President of the Nashville Area Beekeeper’s Association and served on the Board of Directors.

What do you see as the top 3 priorities for Maury County and how do you plan to contribute to accomplishing those priorities?

The 3 priorities I see are lack of teachers, poor discipline, and financial accountability.

TEACHERS: Research reasons teachers are leaving and make adjustments to policy to address those reasons DISCIPLINE: put more responsibility on the parents. FINANCIAL ACCOUNTABILITY: make sure the money appropriated is applied to the requested need.

Maury County is one of the fastest-growing counties in the state and country. This tremendous growth will require new and improved infrastructure (i.e., schools, roads, water, etc.). How do you plan to provide these infrastructure improvements, including any required funding?

Questions 6-8 are similar in nature. The Commission provides the funds and the School Board is to make sure the monies requested are applied to the areas requesting the money. In short, one can not spend what they do not have, any more than they can come from where they have not been.