Maury County, TN

Maury Co. School Board Dist. 7 profiles: 2 candidates share their objectives

By Maury County Chamber & Economic Alliance and The Daily Herald
 3 days ago
Maury Co. school board candidates for Dist. 7 share their objectives and experience ahead of the race.

Debbie Buonomo

What specific experience and qualifications do you have that make you the candidate for this position?

I was raised in k-12 public schools. I am blessed with four amazing children and have been honored to homeschool them. So, I have the experience with the pro’s and con’s of both public school and home education.

Before the birth of my first child I was an intern architect. I had completed the Intern Development Program for NCARB and the state of NY. I had one year remaining before I could take my licensing exams when my first child was born and developed health issues. This changed my life and my goals. I made the decision to leave my profession.

While working in my profession I coordinated with the client, all engineering departments required for each project along with the general contractors and their subcontractors. I have experience with schematic design, design development, construction documentation and project management. Many of the projects we worked on were K-12 projects. Anything from asbestos abatement, site work, renovations, additions to existing structures and new construction.

What do you see as the top 3 priorities for Maury County and how do you plan to contribute to accomplishing those priorities?

Staffing of teachers, financial accountability and discipline of students. We need to see more volunteering of parents, grandparents and the community within the schools.

Maury County is one of the fastest-growing counties in the state and country. This tremendous growth will require new and improved infrastructure (i.e., schools, roads, water, etc.). How do you plan to provide these infrastructure improvements, including any required funding?

Once the commission approves the funds for the school district there should be financial accountability for where and how the money is being spent within the school system.

Will Sims

What specific experience and qualifications do you have that make you the candidate for this position?

I have 4 years of experience on the school board. I am a lifelong, 6th generation Maury County resident (Williamsport) and product of Maury County Schools (Hampshire Unit School). I currently have 2 children in the Maury County School system. I went to college and minored in secondary education and had a short-term job as a teacher.

What do you see as the top 3 priorities for Maury County and how do you plan to contribute to accomplishing those priorities?

  1. Facilities: New and existing. We have growth needs as well as maintaining the current buildings.
  2. Curriculum: While our curriculum is better than 4 years ago, we need to plan our path to keep good, up-to-date materials in our kids’ hands
  3. Teacher Retention and New Hires: Maury County Schools will have to fight to retain and hire new teachers (incentives, pay, insurance, ect.)

Maury County is one of the fastest-growing counties in the state and country. This tremendous growth will require new and improved infrastructure (i.e., schools, roads, water, etc.). How do you plan to provide these infrastructure improvements, including any required funding?

Working with the commission (see previous question) to let them know our current needs, as well as upcoming needs, will be crucial. I do not believe in blindsiding the commission with needs, so forecasted and actual growth numbers will fuel the needs.

IN THIS ARTICLE
